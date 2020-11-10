 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Foreign companies: Canada is not America. "Remembrance Day Sales" are not a thing. GTFO of here with that   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
21
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You know what america
You can try having Remembrance Day sales here as soon as I can get a mind blowing 30% off a mattress every Nov 22
Give it up already our Remembrance Day is not for you to sell me shiat
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Holy fark that's farked up. Who would even.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Holy fark that's farked up. Who would even.


Blinds.ca and Lenovo.

Guess which one didn't backpedal and apologize.

Surely not the one from GINA.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free coffee at Tim Hortons still okay?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Holy fark that's farked up. Who would even.


Capitalism is antithetical to ethics and morality. It rewards anti-social behavior unless kept in check.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadians have class.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
shuntman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If anyone tried this in Australia they would be tarred and feathered. It's a day to show solemn respect, not a day to sell your tacky shiat.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Great War was the self-fulfilling prophesy of the colonial empires.  For decades, they expected that their expansion for economic dominance through their colonies would lead to a climactic European war that would decide which empire would remain.

That we are honoring the Great War by going shopping seems exceedingly correct to that miserable vision.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: You know what america
You can try having Remembrance Day sales here as soon as I can get a mind blowing 30% off a mattress every Nov 22
Give it up already our Remembrance Day is not for you to sell me shiat


Yeah it is.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's it. I'm moving to Newfoundland.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does that mean my Israeli McDonalds "Yom Kippur Cheeseburger Meal Deal"  is a bad idea?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They have tried this in Australia but due to being on the other end of the world time zone wise it tends to be 12 Nov.

Can Canada, Australia and the Kiwis change the GST/HST to 100% for Remembrance Day and Anzac Day sales?  That would end the specials real quick since those taxes are included in the price. A RemembranceDay sale of a $500 mattress would still cost the customer $500 but the business would have to send $500 to the tax office for their trouble.

My club is one of the few in the country that can be open before noon on Anzac and if you weren't doing prep work or running the pre-dawn service you had better not ask for a beer before noon.

/we did serve a kid who looked like he was 16
//he needed to toast his great grand father
///wasn't sure the old guy wasn't going to die of old age before noon
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Does that mean my Israeli McDonalds "Yom Kippur Cheeseburger Meal Deal"  is a bad idea?


Does it come with bacon cheese fries too?  That sort of special would have to come with all the extras.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whole Foods should do this.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Canadians hate bargains
 
BikerRay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Living in Ottawa (very much a government town) it always bugged me that federal employees would get the day off "to remember". Pretty much every one of them would use the time for pre-Christmas shopping.
 
orbister
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Does that mean my Israeli McDonalds "Yom Kippur Cheeseburger Meal Deal"  is a bad idea?


How much for extra bacon?
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Holy fark that's farked up. Who would even.


Never seen a Memorial Day Sale?
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How better to honor Uncle Bob's sacrifice in the trenches than buying a mattress at 20% off.

Bedding Barn Commercial (Fire/Drums)
Youtube 19MUjXJrrwg
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.