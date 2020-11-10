 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   "You didn't really think Philly was just going to stop at memes and T-shirts, did you?"   (inquirer.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 10:48 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Party time!


/wear your masks
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is perfect and totally Philly.. I love it..
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was up for it until I found out where Four Seasons Landscaping is.  I thought they were down by the stadium.

No way I'm running from Center City to the Northeast.  I won't even drive that in a car.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really hope this becomes an annual event.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I was up for it until I found out where Four Seasons Landscaping is.  I thought they were down by the stadium.

No way I'm running from Center City to the Northeast.  I won't even drive that in a car.


That area isn't even bad in the Northeast. Some parts are very "urban" but far from dangerous. There is a reason the course is as far east as possible.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: This is perfect and totally Philly.. I love it..


Honestly?  I was hoping the Trump team would find out.  Something involving batteries.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

styckx: Marcus Aurelius: I was up for it until I found out where Four Seasons Landscaping is.  I thought they were down by the stadium.

No way I'm running from Center City to the Northeast.  I won't even drive that in a car.

That area isn't even bad in the Northeast. Some parts are very "urban" but far from dangerous. There is a reason the course is as far east as possible.


True. If you want to get in scary territory, try going north of Temple University, which is farther west. I taught a few classes over there and drove home back into NJ through north Philly. That area is no joke.

That said, I have every confidence that the scary parts of Philly and the not-scary parts of Philly circle the wagons and protect our own when jags like Trump come through and try to take advantage of us.

I saw it on Twitter a while back, so I can't give appropriate credit, but it's one of the most true-while-funny statements I've ever seen on that platform:

"Nothing brings the city and the suburbs of Philly together more than some dude talkin' shiat."
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn... any Philly farkers that I can crash with a night or two for this run if I can get a flight?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.