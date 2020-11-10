 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Drunk woman on a plane takes her clothes off and forces pilot to find landing strip   (nypost.com) divider line
throwback1986 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Antonio is never on Fark for positive stories.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn3.volusion.comView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Please please tell me there is not a mugshot I don't want to see thank will fill in the blanks I don't need filling in

*click*

Whew... Ok...
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good one Subby. I was amused.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Picture of an airplane?

Lame.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Negative, Ghostrider: the pattern is full.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Charles Barkley Making Fun Of San Antonio Women Compilation
Youtube E7GPuudYY5k
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

styckx: Please please tell me there is not a mugshot I don't want to see thank will fill in the blanks I don't need filling in

*click*

Whew... Ok...


Theres an Instagram link in the article where you can see a picture of her (covered up) she looks like she might be kinda fun...
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good one subs.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
