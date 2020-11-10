 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Should have dusted off and nuked the entire site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure   (apnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 10:34 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like the part where some poor scientist had to strap a GPS tracker to a giant hornet using dental floss, without getting stung. I'd like to know how that went down and did they draw straws or what
 
Trik
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gonna be like The Sandkings.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Brainsick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I like the part where some poor scientist had to strap a GPS tracker to a giant hornet using dental floss, without getting stung. I'd like to know how that went down and did they draw straws or what


CO2 gets used as an insect (and insect-like things) anesthetic in some science labs (e.g. to restrain spiders for silk harvesting.  Probably easy enough to knock out the hornet long enough to restrain it for whatever procedure you have to perform.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I like the part where some poor scientist had to strap a GPS tracker to a giant hornet using dental floss, without getting stung. I'd like to know how that went down and did they draw straws or what


"You get this one. I'll get the next one."

Of course, it sucks if they only ever get the one nest.
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: Among them were nearly 200 queens that had the potential to start their own nests

That's been legal in Washington state since December 6, 2012.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I like the part where some poor scientist had to strap a GPS tracker to a giant hornet using dental floss, without getting stung. I'd like to know how that went down and did they draw straws or what


It involves zircon-encrusted tweezers and a pygmy pony.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.