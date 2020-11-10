 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Stupid driver apparently also a very lucky driver   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

I feel like a Lynyrd Skynrd song should be wrote about this incident.... just needs an oak tree
 
othmar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
agree with dumbass tag
 
The Gunslinger Roland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yowza.  That is crazy.

Years ago, I was working at a saw mill and got a call from my boss in the early morning hours saying that work was cancelled for the day because a dude crashed his car into one of our buildings.  He was going over 100mph in his 2 seater sports car in our rural-ish area.  When he got to a t-section where his road ended and a 3 lane small highway was, he was going too fast and blew right through it.  On the other side of the highway was a guardrail with a drop on the other side about 15 feet down, where our facility was.  He blew right through the guardrail, went over the drop and landed about 40 feet onto the asphalt below, before rolling into our building about 75 feet from the hill.  The dudes car got scrunched into a little ball about the size of the one in the article. Amazingly, this guy lived.  He wasn't even drunk from what I remember, but was in the hospital for a month or two.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's better to be lucky than to be good.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mitsubishi Magna hit three stobie poles in Glengowrie...

50% real words.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

berylman: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]
I feel like a Lynyrd Skynrd song should be wrote about this incident.... just needs an oak tree


Tie a stupid driver 'round the old oak tree
He's had 13 beers, he can't even see
If he don't wrap his Magna round that old oak tree
He'll sideswipe a bus, cause a big ol' fuss, and ditch the car and flee!
If he don't wrap his farking Magna round that old oak tree

/brought to you by Phony Orlando
//don't forget to try the veal
///not doing three
 
