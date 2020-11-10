 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Police Chief accused of soliciting sex from women. And he was smart enough to leave text evidence, too   (wjactv.com) divider line
17
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

564 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"When the woman asked what Baldwin wanted her to do for him, Baldwin responded that he wanted what her husband gets"

1. Careful what you ask for.
2. He must be one of the lesser Baldwins.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When the woman asked what Baldwin wanted her to do for him, Baldwin responded that he wanted what her husband gets, which the woman said she understood as sex, according to the complaint.


She should have replied, "Oh, so you'd like me to dress like a dominatrix and whip you then?"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You two ladies were very lucky:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I saw "Seward" and thought "OMG, please, not Alaska." But apparently there's also a Seward in PA. I never figured he was that important.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, he's already Chief so they can't promote him. So what is she being charged with? Or did they just shoot her?
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he should investigate.

Then he can check with the Union if he did the right thing.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least they were women and not children.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the woman asked what Baldwin wanted her to do for him, Baldwin responded that he wanted what her husband gets

maybe he was thinking restraining order.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he wanted what her husband gets

it could have been sharp pressed pants and a good shine on his shoes......
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hen pecked to death about those few times he got drunk around her work friends?
 
Eravior
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: When the woman asked what Baldwin wanted her to do for him, Baldwin responded that he wanted what her husband gets, which the woman said she understood as sex, according to the complaint.


She should have replied, "Oh, so you'd like me to dress like a dominatrix and whip you then?"


He's lucky/unlucky he didn't say "...on his birthday." All that plus a strap-on, clown makeup, and the extended edition of Waterworld.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meals, laundry and housekeeping?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Must have been one of the many bad apples.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We have hate crime enhancer laws.  How about we just multiply the sentence of any police officer who commits a deliberate criminal act by 10 and put them in general pop.

And lets stop using gentle words.  Rape by coercion is still rape.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Were drugs and alcohol also involved?  Because there are times that you get suckered in by drugs, and alcohol, and sex with women, m'kay.  But it's when you do these things too much that you become an addict and must get back in touch.  He can do it, it's all up to him m'kay.  With a little plan he can change his life today.  It's easy, m'kay.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Rape by coercion is still rape.


First thing I thought too. They filed "Official Oppression" charges but not sexual assault. At any rate, the prick deserves to burn in hell.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "When the woman asked what Baldwin wanted her to do for him, Baldwin responded that he wanted what her husband gets"

1. Careful what you ask for.
2. He must be one of the lesser Baldwins.


As a 40 minute lecture on how he never takes out the farking trash ensues, and what about all those damn dishes all over the house, seriously we have a kitchen.  We won't even get into just leaving them in the sink like there's a maid that lives in this house...
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.