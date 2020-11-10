 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hard Boiled News)   Keep f$%#ing that turkey   (hardboilednews.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

737 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 1:17 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As God is my witness, I thought turkeys were fireproof
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Firefighters deployed gravy hoses to smother the blaze?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Turkeys are in surplus this year with scaled down Thanksgiving.

The company typically sells 200,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving, but says it will be unable to ship any this year due to the destruction at the plant.

Clear case of insurance fraud. Gonna get more from insurance than sales. Plus, they can update their facilities, to boot!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's still good! It's still good!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That seems like a sign.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can't they sell them as blackened Cajun style?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hard boiled? More like well roasted.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Firefighters deployed gravy hoses to smother the blaze?


I was gonna say they used mashed potatoes to put it out, but gravy makes more sense.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Might smell good today; give it a week.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
C'mon man, what do you want? They're all smoked now so quit ridin' me already!
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems a little suspicious.  Less than half their usual stock was destroyed so they can't sell any birds?
 
DVD
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I like deep fried turkeys anyway, too bad the explosion wasn't caused by a giant vat of peanut oil.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Order your Butterball a week earlier than normal or resign yourself to eating bad takeout while watching football.
 
beergut666
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone just hit a winner on their 2020 bingo card for "Smoked Turkey Warehouse Explosion"
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DVD: I like deep fried turkeys anyway, too bad the explosion wasn't caused by a giant vat of peanut oil.


I'm gonna miss that this year.  That's how my cousin cooks the bird on turkey day but I'm not going this year.  I went to my uncle's wake last month and that was my stupid risk for the pandemic.  Gonna buy a turkey breast and cook it in the oven this year.  Some boxed stuffing, mashed taters, gravy out of a jar and yeast rolls.  Guess I'll bake a pumpkin pie.  Have a sad old single man Thanksgiving.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Turkeys are in surplus this year with scaled down Thanksgiving.

The company typically sells 200,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving, but says it will be unable to ship any this year due to the destruction at the plant.

Clear case of insurance fraud. Gonna get more from insurance than sales. Plus, they can update their facilities, to boot!


First thing I thought of.  Between COVID and the election, this is going to be a terrible year for holiday visits.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: Seems a little suspicious.  Less than half their usual stock was destroyed so they can't sell any birds?


To me it reads as though all their packing materials for the birds was also lost. I imagine that would take time to replace.
 
Devo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've never cooked a turkey before. I'm gonna smoke one this year. I'll throw a tri tip in the smoker just in case I fark the turkey up.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Insurance job.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.