(KOMU Columbia)   Alligator meat is serious business   (komu.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Apologies for the math...
If 316,500 lbs. of gator meat is $75,000 and each gator renders about 40 lbs. of meat:
1) What is the cost of wholesale gator meat?
2) How much is a gator's life (death, actually) worth?
/ Flip to the back of the book
// 1) ~$4.25
/// 2) ~$9.50
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anytime you deal with an Alligator is serious business. Those little just out of the shell farkers  will put a hurt on you.

Bland as hell but they take to seasoning well.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's so tough it is almost impossible to eat. But I can vouch that smoked alligator tail makes some of the tastiest soup you've ever had.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's VERY f*cking serious business for the alligators
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fried alligator is delicious. Fight me.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: It's so tough it is almost impossible to eat. But I can vouch that smoked alligator tail makes some of the tastiest soup you've ever had.


It has to be prepped properly.

It's not great, redneck goat meat basically. But if it gets hammered down, marinated and fried properly; it's ok.

/not worth the effort IMO
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What do you call an alligator wearing a vest?
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welp, that is a bookmark.
 
flemardo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Fried alligator is delicious. Fight me.


I agree with you. Had fried gator pieces at a House of Blues. It was like chicken but with a hint of fish and was some of the most tender, flaky and moist meat I've ever had.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In other news, Bass Pro Shops sells food
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fried gator tail is delicious.

that is all I have to contribute to this thread.

looks like anything else fried.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now this thread has got me curious to try alligator...I've only had culinary experience with smaller reptiles
Fark user imageView Full Size
He was delicious with wasabe mustard
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alligator pie, alligator pie
If I don't get some, I think that I will die.

--American childlore
brought to you by Brantgoose
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: fried gator tail is delicious.

that is all I have to contribute to this thread.

looks like anything else fried.

[i2.wp.com image 270x184]


Tastes like chicken?

chicken-fried iguana?

Deepfried attlesnake and chips?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would try rattlesnake, iguana or alligator but I would not go out of my way to visit a place where you can find rattlesnakes, alligators or iguanas.

And I wish to avoid Trumps, Krupts, Tumps and the mumps.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I see the fact that alligator is delicious has been covered.

It definitely is though.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Hyjamon: fried gator tail is delicious.

that is all I have to contribute to this thread.

looks like anything else fried.

[i2.wp.com image 270x184]

Tastes like chicken?

chicken-fried iguana?

Deepfried attlesnake and chips?


Had it once. Yeah, like not-especially-good chicken. It was fine. I would eat it again but wouldn't pay extra over chicken.

/ kangaroo wasn't very good.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Apologies for the math...
If 316,500 lbs. of gator meat is $75,000 and each gator renders about 40 lbs. of meat:
1) What is the cost of wholesale gator meat?
2) How much is a gator's life (death, actually) worth?
/ Flip to the back of the book
// 1) ~$4.25
/// 2) ~$9.50


That's kind of like comparing a barrel of oil to the price of a gallon of gasoline.  Besides gasoline, oil can be used to make plastics, motor oil, dildos, anal lube, etc...

With an alligator, besides its meat you can also use its skin for boots, purses, dildo cases, anal lube container holders, and many other things. All which increases its overall worth.
 
