(Reuters)   Oh, hey, speaking of 'herd immunity,' did we mention that 20 percent of COVID patients develop mental illness within 90 days? We didn't? Oh, our bad then   (reuters.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
well, that's just peachy.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How can you tell when it's a Trumper?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, hey, speaking of 'herd immunity,' did we mention that 20 percent of COVID patients develop mental illness within 90 days?

In Trump's case, 90 seconds.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

PaulRB: How can you tell when it's a Trumper?


There you go again with that damn pre-existing condition issue again.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All of that aside, the whole concept depends on Covid being like the farking chicken pox. Once you get it, you're immune to it, which has already been proven wrong (it's not entirely true with the chicken pox either).
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm


I found that strange too...is that a causation vs correlation thing?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

freakay: plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm

I found that strange too...is that a causation vs correlation thing?


Most likely causation, as someone with mental impairment will be less likely to wear a mask, wash their hands properly, and will be more likely to attend Donald Trump rallies.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, hey, Spain tried to warn us about this MONTHS ago and I've repeatedly quoted the stats on neurological issues:

20% (across all age groups) suffer insomnia, anxiety, and/or psychosis
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I currently have Covid. 

I've been social distancing, wearing masks, and being exceedingly careful. Yet I caught it because the morons in my community think their bank accounts confer immunity. I'm surrounded by GOP idiots. 

To say that I am pissed is the understatement of the century. I want heads on pikes.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm


In America we call them Republicans.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

freakay: plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm

I found that strange too...is that a causation vs correlation thing?


People with mental illness tend to not take care of themselves.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BlueGinger: I currently have Covid. 

I've been social distancing, wearing masks, and being exceedingly careful. Yet I caught it because the morons in my community think their bank accounts confer immunity. I'm surrounded by GOP idiots. 

To say that I am pissed is the understatement of the century. I want heads on pikes.


Take care.  I hope its a light version or whatever...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm


That's one of the the many reasons why I think Trump never had Covid to begin with. He obviously has many mental illnesses but he managed to not get it. If he actually got it, he'd be dead.

With his age, weight, mental  status, and stress level, he wouldn't have just shook it off like he claimed he did. He pretended to have it to show that it wasn't a big deal.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: freakay: plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm

I found that strange too...is that a causation vs correlation thing?

People with mental illness tend to not take care of themselves.


Or, if they have anxiety, get tested more often than others.

Speaking from experience.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm

That's one of the the many reasons why I think Trump never had Covid to begin with. He obviously has many mental illnesses but he managed to not get it. If he actually got it, he'd be dead.

With his age, weight, mental  status, and stress level, he wouldn't have just shook it off like he claimed he did. He pretended to have it to show that it wasn't a big deal.


Put nothing by him.  But man that would take a lot of people to hold on to that conspiracy.  All it would take is one person to break...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Endothelial cell infections can do nasty things all over your body.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

freakay: Mugato: plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm

That's one of the the many reasons why I think Trump never had Covid to begin with. He obviously has many mental illnesses but he managed to not get it. If he actually got it, he'd be dead.

With his age, weight, mental  status, and stress level, he wouldn't have just shook it off like he claimed he did. He pretended to have it to show that it wasn't a big deal.

Put nothing by him.  But man that would take a lot of people to hold on to that conspiracy.  All it would take is one person to break...


Trump would never ever ever go to the hospital and let anyone find out.  He was rushed there because he was turning blue.  Then he got lucky and responded to God knows what they pumped into him.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bobtheme: GardenWeasel: freakay: plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm

I found that strange too...is that a causation vs correlation thing?

People with mental illness tend to not take care of themselves.

Or, if they have anxiety, get tested more often than others.

Speaking from experience.


How did you get tested without symptoms?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look at Trump
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

plecos: bobtheme: GardenWeasel: freakay: plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm

I found that strange too...is that a causation vs correlation thing?

People with mental illness tend to not take care of themselves.

Or, if they have anxiety, get tested more often than others.

Speaking from experience.

How did you get tested without symptoms?


Up here in North Dakota my sh*tty town of 50,000 has public testing set up at least twice a week, mostly through the university.

/they even encourage students to go by doing a drawing.  Once each testing session one student wins a $500 scholarship and we all get a coupon for some fast food, like a Jimmy John's sandwich
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How about sudden pancreatitis that results in Type 1 diabetes?

You know, the kind that sticks with you for life and requires an insulin pump permanently attached to your body?

Because that is what my girlfriend who had Covid-19 in July is currently dealing with.
10 days ago she checked into the ER because she was in bad shape and ended up spending 3 days in ICU and a few more in a regular ward to monitor her glucose levels. At one point her sugar was at 312 which is REALLY high.

Seriously, COVID is no farking joke and not "just the flu". I wish there were more stories about this stuff like this one because the side effects are turning out to be worse than the actual disease itself.

/hoping that through testing she is determined to ONLY have type 2 diabetes
//anti-maskers have taken on a whole new level of human garbage to me now
///thankful GF didn't go into diabetic coma and die, she kind of likes me sorta
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BlueGinger: I currently have Covid. 

I've been social distancing, wearing masks, and being exceedingly careful. Yet I caught it because the morons in my community think their bank accounts confer immunity. I'm surrounded by GOP idiots. 

To say that I am pissed is the understatement of the century. I want heads on pikes.


Right there with you. I got it from a coworker with his mask under his nose who basically backed me into a corner to talk to me. I made the mistake of offering condolences for his recently deceased brother, and he proceeded to tell me a five minute story that I wish I'd been rude enough to interrupt and get the fark away from him. He tested positive the same day I started to feel sick.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aimtastic: BlueGinger: I currently have Covid. 

I've been social distancing, wearing masks, and being exceedingly careful. Yet I caught it because the morons in my community think their bank accounts confer immunity. I'm surrounded by GOP idiots. 

To say that I am pissed is the understatement of the century. I want heads on pikes.

Right there with you. I got it from a coworker with his mask under his nose who basically backed me into a corner to talk to me. I made the mistake of offering condolences for his recently deceased brother, and he proceeded to tell me a five minute story that I wish I'd been rude enough to interrupt and get the fark away from him. He tested positive the same day I started to feel sick.


Dicknosers should be slapped
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: How can you tell when it's a Trumper?


They became sane , covid was a reset for trumpers.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's to say they weren't fooked in the head before they got Covid?

I have been a veritable hermit since March and always wear a mask when shopping but this article smells like bullshiat.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And because of COVID a lot of kids are forgetting how to use forks and knives and are reverting back to wearing diapers. And those are just the kids who haven't caught COVID:

https://www.bbc.com/news/education-54​8​80403
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
fark

I'm supposed to do smoked pork butt for a pickinic, 75 people. Gonna drop it off and scram.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal"

Wait, i thought we all hated Lexisnexis.  Did i miss the memo?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: freakay: plecos: The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.

Hmmm

I found that strange too...is that a causation vs correlation thing?

People with mental illness tend to not take care of themselves.


places i've had to stay (hospital mental health lock down wards) have wonderful kitchens with fridges stocked full of snacks and healthy treats, and the meals were very good. i caught on that most incoming were neglecting not only their hygiene but their nutrition as well. it seems to be quite common.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are we sure this isn't election-related anxiety, depression and insomnia?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PaulRB: How can you tell when it's a Trumper?


They'll let you know.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PaulRB: How can you tell when it's a Trumper?


They forget about politics and go fight in the Fandom tab?
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Article counts insomnia as a mental disorder.........yeah being diagnosed with a potentially fatal illness will make you loose sleep.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Makes sense.  Donzo had it a little while ago, didn't he?
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pffft...already had plenty of em. Bring it on!!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

genner: Article counts insomnia as a mental disorder.........yeah being diagnosed with a potentially fatal illness will make you loose

lose sleep.

/pet peeve
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

orezona: How about sudden pancreatitis that results in Type 1 diabetes?

You know, the kind that sticks with you for life and requires an insulin pump permanently attached to your body?


So I should be fine since I already have Type 1 diabetes and I've already been diagnosed with anxiety?
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trumps visit to Water Reed was probably to monitor him after the Secret Service gave him narcanon when he passed out on the crapper. No way it was covid.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most GPs these days screen for anxiety and depression, and I expect that people who've had COVID are going to the doctor more often for follow up visits than those who haven't, so they're more likely to catch anxiety and depression today than even five years ago. As sleep disruptions can trigger depression and depression can trigger sleep disruptions, anyone who scored points for depression or anxiety probably got a follow up questionnaire on sleep habits.

We are going to be feeling the effects of this pandemic for decades.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: genner: Article counts insomnia as a mental disorder.........yeah being diagnosed with a potentially fatal illness will make you looselose sleep.

/pet peeve


Hey man, loose sleep is easy to get, don't knock it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
1 in 5 survivors were recorded as having a first time diagnosis of anxiety, depression or insomnia.

It's almost like going through a pandemic and fighting off a virus puts a strain on people.  The actual virus is not doing this to people.  It's not a side effect like explosive diarrhea or an erection lasting 48 hours.  It's living in this time causing this.  Mental health problems such as this are not a direct result of catching the virus.  Anybody with any one of those symptoms and trying to get help with them will tell you that.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
its a great thing we have a robust mental health facilities and universal healthcare that covers pre existing conditions here in the US.

/whats so funny?
//where are you going?
///3 slashies for the new voices in my head.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Endothelial cell infections can do nasty things all over your body.


Yes they can. I think we'll be hearing a lot more about the varied and severe long-term effects of COVID over the next few years.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anxiety, insomnia and depression.

Those who think this is surprising have never actually been sick in their lifetimes.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: All of that aside, the whole concept depends on Covid being like the farking chicken pox. Once you get it, you're immune to it, which has already been proven wrong (it's not entirely true with the chicken pox either).


It depends on COVID being like the chicken pox, which is a great example of a disease that we never, ever developed herd immunity to without a vaccine.

Do you know what other viruses we never developed herd immunity to without a vaccine? All of them. We've never, ever developed herd immunity to a virus without a vaccine.

You'd think that would give the proponents of herd immunity some pause, but they're not all that bright.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: All of that aside, the whole concept depends on Covid being like the farking chicken pox. Once you get it, you're immune to it, which has already been proven wrong (it's not entirely true with the chicken pox either).


I thought that you were immune from one expression of the virus (chicken pox) but more susceptible to another expression: shingles.
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if the behaviors influenced by the mental illness that COVID inflicts on the victims is more risky and likely to cause the virus to spread further, as a accidental benefit to the spreading of the virus.


/side note: this was probably a bad year to decide to replay Metal Gear Solid V.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So my MiL is already bat-shiat crazy and recovered from covid about 2 months ago... how can you tell when they are already  at Q levels of derp?
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Are we sure this isn't election-related anxiety, depression and insomnia?


These results are a repeat of what has been reported in other countries. Do you think Cheetolini's effect is global?
 
