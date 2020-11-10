 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUTV Utah)   Cops make mistake of putting mask on handcuffed MacGyver   (kutv.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

281 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Nov 2020 at 1:53 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it the Richard Dean Anderson MacGyver or the pussy from the reboot?

According to movies and TV, you can pick a handcuff lock with a cucumber.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
After picking the lock, McLeod removed himself from the bench, which police wrote amounted to "escaping from official custody."

Whatever.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While serving a search warrant on McLeod's apartment, UPD found two firearms and a vehicle.

Is he ant-man?  The victim of a hilarious engineering college prank gone way too far?  You can't leave us hanging like this.  Wat vehicle and how in apartment?!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
According to a probable cause affidavit, Edmond, Oklahoma Police Department received a phone call from a Utah phone number registered to Joseph Dale McLeod, 34, around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The man on the phone told dispatch "your officer is dead, send backup," and then hung up the phone.
A short time later, the same phone number called Warr Achers Police Department, also in Oklahoma, and a man said "one of your officers is going to die tonight."

* * *
While serving a search warrant on McLeod's apartment [in Midvale, Utah], UPD found two firearms and a vehicle, "giving him the ability and means to carry out these threats involving death," according to the police report.

Ummm . . .  He was 1,200 miles away. He stated he'd already killed one cop, and was going to kill another that night. Unless his car is running on some unknown technology, he had no means to carry out his threat, and didn't already kill someone.

The guy is obviously an asshole, but that charge ain't gonna stick.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: After picking the lock, McLeod removed himself from the bench, which police wrote amounted to "escaping from official custody."

Whatever.


Most places just popping the cuffs is enough to get you the equivalent charge unless you can prove they were so tight you were having serious medical issues or something
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Escape from custody" should be an award, I'm sorry.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't Dr Lechter have been the better reference?
 
BigChad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"Once at the jail, McLeod was placed in a face mask, and secured to a bench in handcuffs. According to the probable cause statement, "while secured on the bench, McLeod removed the metal nose guard from his mask and created a device picking the lock of his handcuffs."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.