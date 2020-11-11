 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   ♪ Runaway cows, never coming back. ♫ Roadway as the dawn did crack. ♭ Seems like they should be getting somewhere. ♬ Now they'll have to be shoved off the road with bulldozers   (al.com) divider line
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Soul Asylum community disproves of your headline subby. Just kidding...where in the hell did that come from
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soul Asylum - Somebody to Shove
Youtube OrrE5bCA5lg
 
recombobulator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somebody should talk to Dawn about her crack habit.  It's literally every day, early as fark in the morning.  It reminds me of my youngest brother waking up at 4 am to watch cartoons, except it's crack.
 
