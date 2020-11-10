 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Factory worker killed while cleaning your old lunches out of the office fridge   (mlive.com) divider line
777 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 6:05 PM



The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work in a stamping plant and would hear....stories.  Horrible stories.

Always lock out before getting in.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Living in the Fridge
Youtube -_ws4kRj22w
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Mold" or "a mold"? If the latter, a mold of what?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "Mold" or "a mold"? If the latter, a mold of what?


Mold
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Police didn't say exactly how the accident happened, but in a news release stated the mold fell from one of the interior walls of the building.

I'll hazard a guess and say the cause was gravity. Book it. Done.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That would be a humongous fungus if the mold were actually mold.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ROMEO, MI -- The Macomb County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday a 42-year-old worker at Romeo Rim Inc. was killed

Worst rim job ever.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toraque: That would be a humongous fungus if the mold were actually mold.


Itd make for a good Incubus album if actually among us
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
MIOSHA people will definitely be wanting to have a little chat with the operators of that facility, along the lines of "How in the hell did you let a mold growth get that big?".
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The real culprit is lowest bidder
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Harry Chapin - W.O.L.D.
Youtube SubLzRKYuo4


Rip WOLD
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Soooo....What shape is he in now?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Police didn't say exactly how the accident happened, but in a news release stated the mold fell from one of the interior walls of the building.

I'll hazard a guess and say the cause was gravity. Book it. Done.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not my fault!  They locked the damned kitchen up for Covid.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Soooo....What shape is he in now?


That joke really falls flat.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: MIOSHA people will definitely be wanting to have a little chat with the operators of that facility, along the lines of "How in the hell did you let a mold growth get that big?".


It's episodes like that that made sure MIOSHA never made the jump from the WB to the CW.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/Sad story is sad
 
dennysgod
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Depending on how it landed on him they must have use his badge to identify him because it this isn't a cartoon where you'd end up in a nice pancake shape version of yourself like Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.
 
