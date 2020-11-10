 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   ♫ Under the sea Under the sea COVID it's better Down where it's wetter Take it from me Up on the shore they cough all day Out in the sun they sweat away While we devotin' Full time to chokin' Under the sea ♫   (atlantic.ctvnews.ca) divider line
14
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 10:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better watch out for those bastards in Pod 6.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should stop eating bat rays?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scientists say there have been no documented cases of COVID-19 in marine mammals to date
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[cetacean needed]
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
even if you could convince a whale to wear a mask, how would it eat krill?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source​=web&rct=j&url=%23&ved=2ahUKEwi15ZWD0f​nsAhWMmlkKHVo2AGEQ8TUwAnoECAcQAg&usg=A​OvVaw0VTJzWxrN8ZFOD4xbU2nov
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the sea the fish make the plague wear masks, and the sick can't catch their water.  I know, I know, oh oh oh.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&sourc​e​=web&rct=j&url=%23&ved=2ahUKEwi15ZWD0f​nsAhWMmlkKHVo2AGEQ8TUwAnoECAcQAg&usg=A​OvVaw0VTJzWxrN8ZFOD4xbU2nov


Stupid bad links.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eyOWoxX​C​eoA
 
Numbat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did somebody say "Under the Sea"?

Under the Sea (feat. Marc Hudson)
Youtube PwP-_76CB9U
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We should quarantine all bodies of water ant the animals within. It's for tje good of the sea mammals.
 
Loren
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But they're pretty good about distancing.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Atlantis prostitution industry is going to really suffer.
 
alice_600
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I get the feeling this was Aquaman's fault somehow.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not sure we're giving subby enough credit here.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.