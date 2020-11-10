 Skip to content
(WLWT)   "The downtown Cincinnati Christmas tree could not be more on brand for 2020 if it tried." Charlie Brown unavailable for comment   (wlwt.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do it right, it won't matter. Many a year we've been shocked to rediscover how ugly our tree was as we pulled down the decorations.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On fire?

Full of murder hornets?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it farked the tree from Tampa and got herpes.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get those Charlie Brown kids to wave their hands over it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has its own Twitter page now 😂
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good grief.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL you would have to search pretty hard to find a tree that ugly.
Poor thing grew for 50 years and now it will be remembered forever as that really shiatty christmas tree from 2020
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: On fire?

Full of murder hornets?


Spontaneously catching fire was my first guess. Very 2020.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You're missing the real question though:  WHO THE HELL IS PUTTING UP CHRISTMAS TREES ALREADY?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My cousins grow Christmas trees and ship them by mail as far as California, and I think maybe Argentina.

If you need a decent tree, I can probably get you a deal but it might take longer this year because of the border being shut.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You're missing the real question though:  WHO THE HELL IS PUTTING UP CHRISTMAS TREES ALREADY?


They've been starting Christmas super early for decades.  I don't know why so many people act surprised and bemused every farking year.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brantgoose: My cousins grow Christmas trees and ship them by mail as far as California, and I think maybe Argentina.

If you need a decent tree, I can probably get you a deal but it might take longer this year because of the border being shut.


i would be interested in a brantgoose sourced christmas tree, but only if it comes with a picture of you as a tree topper.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size


Plus, it's still a month and a half away.
I don't care how cheap it was, it's still way too early for something like that.
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: LOL you would have to search pretty hard to find a tree that ugly.
Poor thing grew for 50 years and now it will be remembered forever as that really shiatty christmas tree from 2020


You must live in an area where pines aren't indigenous. A lot of species of them are getting messed up badly by something.
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
earthlymission.comView Full Size
 
50th
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a Bengal.  That's how they look when they arrive, although the expectations always remain high.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More like Cincinnati, W-KRAP, AMIRITE?!!!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hey , You go out in the woods hammered  and see what kind of tree you bring back Mister Tree Critic  ..
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
in honor of the bengals
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like Cincinnati councilman Jeff Pastor didn't get enough bribery money.

Maybe he'll get a cell next to Trump's and learn grift from the Master.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brantgoose: You're missing the real question though:  WHO THE HELL IS PUTTING UP CHRISTMAS TREES ALREADY?


One of my cousins did.  :facepalms:

Also, WTF?  Did they leave it leaning against a tall building for a week?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

LaBlueSkuld: SumoJeb: LOL you would have to search pretty hard to find a tree that ugly.
Poor thing grew for 50 years and now it will be remembered forever as that really shiatty christmas tree from 2020

You must live in an area where pines aren't indigenous. A lot of species of them are getting messed up badly by something.


Yup, no pine trees in BC.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just had two 35 foot Scotch Pines cut down this year in my front yard. They were both dying. The better of the two looked a lot like the Cinci Xmas tree, only half size.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Really? It looks like they went someplace alongside the electric right-of-way and cut down a tree that was dying, I sure hope the town was paid to take it off their hands.
 
