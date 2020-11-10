 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   'Border Patrol agent seen on TikTok buying tamales from vendor on Mexican side of border barrier' Actual headline, or bad romance novel plot?   (borderreport.com) divider line
43
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

569 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 2:53 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't know man.... Can you blame him? Get the real deal instead of cheap knock offs on his side of the border? If they won't let Mexicans in how are they supposed to get real tamale's?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought we'd have those trucks on every block by now

/I am disappoint
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The vendor is seen reaching through an opening in the wall and handing the on-duty agent tamales, though it's unclear what type they were.

Ok, this is extremely important to the severity of this deed. We need a Senate investigation.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Still a better romance novel than Twilight.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If we invested as much into stabilizing our Neighbors to the south as we do on security we would be better off.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
everybody knows you gotta got o Mexico to get the really good tamales
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: The vendor is seen reaching through an opening in the wall and handing the on-duty agent tamales, though it's unclear what type they were.

Ok, this is extremely important to the severity of this deed. We need a Senate investigation.


Red or green?
RED OR GREEN??!!
 
OldJames
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love me some good tamales.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dave0821: I don't know man.... Can you blame him? Get the real deal instead of cheap knock offs on his side of the border? If they won't let Mexicans in how are they supposed to get real tamale's?


I have been known to go to what are probably far worse places for some good tamales.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Forbidden Love, Forbidden Tamales:
When a woman's duties clash with more than one kind of appetite

"A modern day Romeo & Juliet" -NY Times

"A harrowing tale of forbidden desires clashing with an oppressive system. Absolutely riveting!" -Joan Rivers

"A page turner until the end, with gut-wrenching turns and tear-jerking tragedies." - The Rock
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

OldJames: Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.


I'm really sorry about your lack of taste...
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I thought we'd have those trucks on every block by now

/I am disappoint


That was only if Hillary won, you farkers let us down man
 
Cache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It starts with illegal tamale purchases.
Next thing you know, you're shooting up chalupas.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why would tamales be buying TikToks?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

El_Frijole_Blanco: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I thought we'd have those trucks on every block by now

/I am disappoint

That was only if Hillary won, you farkers let us down man


I did my part

/I was hungry
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did he pay the tariff?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You'd have to be totally unAmerican to ignore the lure of real Mexican food.

\now I want Mexican food
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the scandal here.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldJames: Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.


Let me put on my thinking cap... Because they like them?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure those border patrol guys also go south for the other "hot tamales" they can find in Mexico.

i1.wp.comView Full Size


/Yes I mean Mexican hookers.
//No, I don't know from first-hand experience.
///Just sayin'.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldJames: Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.


You're supposed to take the wrapper off, Jerry.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too many concussions at Michigan.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Forbidden Love, Forbidden Tamales:
When a woman's duties clash with more than one kind of appetite

"A modern day Romeo & Juliet" -NY Times

"A harrowing tale of forbidden desires clashing with an oppressive system. Absolutely riveting!" -Joan Rivers

"A page turner until the end, with gut-wrenching turns and tear-jerking tragedies." - The Rock


Agent Gordon's heart began to race and flutter.  "We can't do this anymore" whispered Maricela.  "We just can't.  This must end..."  Maricela slowly raised the lid, steam wisping and trailing, sensuous fingers of scent teasing at Gordon's nose.  "If you can't do it, then I will Agent.  I will be the strong one.  WE ARE OUT OF CARNITAS!"   "No Maricela, NO!  It can't be this way!"
 
Wesdog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's how conservatives want it to work. They want to travel wherever they want and do whatever they want. They just don't want those same rules to apply to non-whites trying to enter the US.

They are the "rules for thee, not for me" kings of the world.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"If you don't like them you don't have to pay me, taste them first."

- No American ever

Our sad demonization of the very people we exploit for cheap labor is one of the most shameful aspects of our national character.
 
Cache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OldJames: Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.


The good news is that tamales can be the tastiest of dishes.  The bad news is that good tamales are almost impossible to find.  Forget restaurants and grocery stores.  Your only hope is to find a genuine Mexican with an old family recipe.

That guard knew shat he was doing.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dave0821: I don't know man.... Can you blame him? Get the real deal instead of cheap knock offs on his side of the border? If they won't let Mexicans in how are they supposed to get real tamale's?


The shiattiest street tacos 20 feet into Tijuana are twice as good as the best tacos in SDO.  I presume the same goes for tamales.

Brownshirt knows his food, at least.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sssssssssssssssooooooo?

How is this different than just going to Mexico and buying food?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: If we invested as much into stabilizing our Neighbors to the south as we do on security we would be better off.


I like how you think. I'm all for these kind of approaches when possible.
However, how pray tell, do you intend to stabilize a country that large and has such a major problem with drugs and weapons?
When drug money is affecting so many homes and lives there, how do you get popular support?
Legalizing? I've been to the Netherlands around four times, and I asked a couple of cab drivers "So with weed being legal (and I think hard drugs decriminalized), you don't have much of drug crimes and such, huh?"
Both drivers got serious and said that they actually do have problems with hard drugs related crimes.

So, going back to "stabilizing", anything short of a full military presence probably won't cut it, and a full military presence and YOU will end up the bad guy.

/unless a strong religious movement overcomes the whole country
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not quite sure what I am supposed to be outraged about.

If I could buy tamales over the border, I would.

Not gonna hate on a guy for buying lunch.
 
joker420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lol, you people just don't get the whole crossing the border illegally thing, do you?
 
goodncold
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: OldJames: Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.

You're supposed to take the wrapper off, Jerry.
[Fark user image image 450x564]
Too many concussions at Michigan.


Unfortunately growing up I was not indoctrinated to Tamales and had no one to steer me correctly in all things Tamale.

So I committed this error as well.

It took me a while to try them again...this time correctly eaten.
/CSB
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: However, how pray tell, do you intend to stabilize a country that large and has such a major problem with drugs


Maybe if we werent their biggest customer, dipshiat.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
THIS IS AN OUTRA....wait, I don't care.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cache: OldJames: Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.

The good news is that tamales can be the tastiest of dishes.  The bad news is that good tamales are almost impossible to find.  Forget restaurants and grocery stores.  Your only hope is to find a genuine Mexican with an old family recipe.

That guard knew shat he was doing.


In Houston a lot of Mexican ladies make them at home and then sell them by the dozen at offices during the day and bars at night.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//just finished eating a batch of pollo rojo tamales, absolutely heaven-sent.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I thought we'd have those trucks on every block by now

/I am disappoint


HRC, sorry.  Biden, we get potato salad and green bean trucks.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
His mistake is not marrying the vendor and just moving her here for free tamales?

Not certain how that fits into the "butt stuff is the answer to everything" paradigm.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Cache: OldJames: Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.

The good news is that tamales can be the tastiest of dishes.  The bad news is that good tamales are almost impossible to find.  Forget restaurants and grocery stores.  Your only hope is to find a genuine Mexican with an old family recipe.

That guard knew shat he was doing.

In Houston a lot of Mexican ladies make them at home and then sell them by the dozen at offices during the day and bars at night.


This is the trick to tamales.  Just some lady that shows up in a SUV that had two prior owners.
I have had good ones from a restaurant, but great ones are delivered by hand to offices.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tamales are delicious, it's worth violating border "security".
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I thought we'd have those trucks on every block by now

/I am disappoint

HRC, sorry.  Biden, we get potato salad and green bean trucks.


Doesn't Delaware have clam bakes or something tasty like that?

I recognize that clams will vary from state to state.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cache: OldJames: Not a fan of tamales. Not sure why anyone would eat one, much less go south where it is too hot to live to buy one.

The good news is that tamales can be the tastiest of dishes.  The bad news is that good tamales are almost impossible to find.  Forget restaurants and grocery stores.  Your only hope is to find a genuine Mexican with an old family recipe.



It's not that bad.  I've gotten bad frozen tamales at a grocery chain store here in Oklahoma that were hideous things with little filling but positively running with rancid grease.  Blech.  The answer is to not buy that shiat again.

The Intarwebs educated me on recipes.  Bought some corn husks and masa harina, cooked up some tasty filling like I would for tacos... it's not hard to make tamales at home.  If you don't like them then, either adjust your recipe or step the fark out of the cocina (kitchen)!
 
joker420
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: "If you don't like them you don't have to pay me, taste them first."

- No American ever

Our sad demonization of the very people we exploit for cheap labor is one of the most shameful aspects of our national character.


Yeah the open border party sucks.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.