Man shot during argument over $20 in gas money at combination garage/trailer before suspect flees to another trailer park.
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surprised it didn't involve Sarah Palin's children!
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Ricky?

Trailer Park Boys - Ricky Explains Gas Siphoning to Cory and Trevor
Youtube RXtePW4v8zs
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After Moa fell to the ground Her stated he was upset at Moa for becoming involved in the altercation," Roberts wrote in the affidavit. "Her stated he fired an additional shot at Moa while he was on the ground."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not difficulty.

Alaska is worse than Florida in some ways. It just has a much smaller population.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: "After Moa fell to the ground Her stated he was upset at Moa for becoming involved in the altercation," Roberts wrote in the affidavit. "Her stated he fired an additional shot at Moa while he was on the ground."

[Fark user image 850x478]


"Who shot at him?"

"No. her shot at Moa!"
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I expected Wasilla.
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a shame someone was willing to commit murder over $20
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

puffy999: Not difficulty.

Alaska is worse than Florida in some ways. It just has a much smaller population.


Yeah, a couple differences. Alaska is 10 times the size, Florida has 30 times the population.
Density 1.26/sq mi vs 384.3/sq mi.
Both have a high concentration of questionable characters, though.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Florida isn't a geographical location, it's a state of mind. The state of Florida has the highest natural occurrence of Florida, but Florida can pop up anywhere.

It may simpy be that we all have a little Florida inside us, causing cancer and organ failure and just generally acting like an asshole.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Officers were called to the 4600 block of Mountain View Drive at 8:40 p.m. after people heard gunshots,

Now it has been thirty years since I was stationed up there, but back then I was told that if you wanted to find trouble, you should go to Mountain View.

I
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Investigators said 52-year-old suspect Peejay Her had given a ride to Yer Yang earlier Friday
 
jsnbase
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kona: Investigators said 52-year-old suspect Peejay Her had given a ride to Yer Yang earlier Friday


You know who you'd never catch involved in something like this?

Yer Yin.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It IS Florida North though...
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's a better combination:

Das Racist - Combination Pizza Hut And Taco Bell
Youtube EQ8ViYIeH04
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Reading that article made my head hurt
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.