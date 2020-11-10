 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Oh no, Mr. Bill   (theguardian.com) divider line
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

LOL!! Old enough to remember.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
spain need to step up the penalties on this stuff, they keep getting hit by these 'restorations'.  it's almost like they're just trying to go viral rather than actually restore things at this point
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, yes. The simple joys of watching a Play-Do figure being cruelly tortured.

Good times.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Ah, yes. The simple joys of watching a Play-Do figure being cruelly tortured.

Good times.


"Oh, look, it's your old pal Sluggo, Mr. Bill!"
 
bronskrat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mr. Hand to the rescue!
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: gunga galunga: Ah, yes. The simple joys of watching a Play-Do figure being cruelly tortured.

Good times.

"Oh, look, it's your old pal Sluggo, Mr. Bill!"


"Oh, no. He's going to be mean to me."
 
MasterPython
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So what happened to the original to require restoration?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MasterPython: So what happened to the original to require restoration?


Mr. Sluggo was mean to him.
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Are these churches just hiring the lowest bidder? Do they not ask for references?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MasterPython: So what happened to the original to require restoration?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: MasterPython: So what happened to the original to require restoration?

[Fark user image 201x251]


Well, he did injure his face a couple weeks ago. Good thing he has better healthcare.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"NOBODY EXPECTS THE SPANISH RESTORATION !"
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Origin_of_the_Feces: Are these churches just hiring the lowest bidder? Do they not ask for references?


I'd ask to see examples of previous work. I'd also ask to see a clay mock up of what they plan to do.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy shiat
 
