 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   This "woot woot wagon" is not a beer delivery system at Fark HQ. Tag just because   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
7
    More: Wheaton  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be nice, win carbohydrates.  Woot woot.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
um, just because?

wilwheaton.typepad.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So WW is offering kids FREE CANDY from his windowless van now? Ew.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hmm. Doesn't seem like the brightest of ideas to have 100 different kids' hands on the same pile o' goodies. Hope this doesn't cause any 'rona problems.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think that's what my uncle said they called the mobile brothel when he was in country
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Woot Wagon would be an awesome name for a party bus.
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wil is subby.

/whynot
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.