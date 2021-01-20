 Skip to content
 
(Huffington Post)   Now opening in theaters across the US: "COVID Hell". 4-month run expected
downstairs
2 hours ago  
Ya didn't want to lock the country down and pay everyone, this is what you get.
 
IgG4
1 hour ago  
It's going to be grim. Stay home if you can, wear a mask if you can't. Stay safe.
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  

downstairs: Ya didn't want to lock the country down and pay everyone, this is what you get.


Just paying off the rich doesnt work? Who could have known.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
Oh, Hell is my home address.
 
wage0048
1 hour ago  
Good. This country is farked beyond repair. Let it die.
 
Ivo Shandor
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is not fine.
 
Martian_Astronomer
1 hour ago  
It's a good thing the federal government is on top of this.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  
Nobody will change their mind.

Nobody will do anything different.

At least, not until we're up to a couple of million deaths.

And even then, they'll deny it's a problem.
 
MechaPyx
1 hour ago  
My religious libertarian sibling still plans to hold a family gathering for Thanksgiving this year. I will not be attending. I may be depressed and angry most of the time but I'm not suicidal. The parental unit plans on going so they'll probably catch it and bring it home and die because they have an autoimmune disease and then I'll just be like, "f*ck".
 
halifaxdatageek
1 hour ago  
See, this is what happens when you hire people actually good at their jobs: They tell you exactly how farked you are, followed by how to unfark yourself.
 
durbnpoisn
1 hour ago  
Yeah, right.  Like there are any movie theaters left.
 
X-Geek
1 hour ago  
Well, at least this is all Biden's fault now.
 
UltimaCS
1 hour ago  

wage0048: Good. This country is farked beyond repair. Let it die.


Revolutions aren't as quick or bombastic as daydreams promise. If we let this get out of control, we'll just turn on each other and tear the country into something nobody wanted.
 
freakay
1 hour ago  

MechaPyx: My religious libertarian sibling still plans to hold a family gathering for Thanksgiving this year. I will not be attending. I may be depressed and angry most of the time but I'm not suicidal. The parental unit plans on going so they'll probably catch it and bring it home and die because they have an autoimmune disease and then I'll just be like, "f*ck".


Stay strong.  Thats all I can say.  We are holding the line, not following with the people who are having all sorts of parties and such.  Im so fed up with the selfishness.  I
 
Atomic Jonb
1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.


Now your local forecast...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.
 
stevenboof
1 hour ago  
I saw those episodes of Voyager.  Where TF is Red Forman?
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Theaters were swimming in cash since the release of the first Iron Man film through the release of whatever superhero formulaic crap was last released. If they cannot survive even a year of diminished revenue after that then fark them and their unsustainable business model.
 
Jeebus Saves
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Nobody will change their mind.

Nobody will do anything different.

At least, not until we're up to a couple of million deaths.

And even then, they'll deny it's a problem.


Too bad the experts and the people in charge don't take that into account.  I know that, you know that, why don't they know that?
 
lolmao500
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image 850x616]

Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.


You're so silly. Have you factored in thanksgiving? Because its about to get everyone a big bump in cases.
 
asciibaron
1 hour ago  

X-Geek: Well, at least this is all Biden's fault now.


on 20 Jan 2021.
 
WalkingSedgwick
1 hour ago  

downstairs: Ya didn't want to lock the country down and pay everyone, this is what you get.


Any economically survivable lockdown wouldn't have prevented this. Lockdowns shave off the peaks in the case count, but long-term suppression means either repeated harsh lockdowns (European strategy) or eliminating all unnecessary interpersonal contact while leaving the economy open (BC, Canada strategy).

We're at least several years away from deployment of a vaccine good enough to protect the healthcare system from COVID-19 outbreaks. Maintaining one continuous lockdown/curfew for that long is just not possible.

Given how badly American conservatives are determined to make the pandemic worse, I am not completely confident that US society will hold together well enough that it won't be irrecoverably damaged by the time an adequate vaccine is available.
 
Ennzie
1 hour ago  
I live in Manitoba which has a population of roughly 1.2m. We've been seeing 300-400 cases per day for the last month, with added restrictions doing very little. As of Thursday we're going code red across the entire province, with pretty much only services remaining open for anything other than curbside pickup/delivery. And it's staying this way for 4 weeks minimum, so hopefully this will get it under control for us. We've already skipped on Easter gatherings, thanksgiving gathering, didn't celebrate our 15th anniversary in Vegas like we'd planned, and had to explain to a 6 year old that she doesn't get friends over for a birthday party. The 12 year old getting a party in two weeks, and Christmas is pretty much assured to not be happening as a gathering. But some people insist on being selfish twat waffles, so here we are.
 
weddingsinger
1 hour ago  

downstairs: Ya didn't want to lock the country down and pay everyone, this is what you get.


The entire country?  Hell, they won't even close bars and restaurants.

Seriously folks, if you can't do it masked, don't do it.  PLEASE.

And I mean everyone is masked the entire time.

/and maybe stock up on canned goods and non-perishables.  Don't be a hoarder, just... a little extra in the cupboard.
 
New Rising Sun
1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image 850x616]

Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.

You're so silly. Have you factored in thanksgiving? Because its about to get everyone a big bump in cases.


Aren't we about to see the Halloween party bump first?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Shryke
1 hour ago  
Another Fark Singularity of Stupid™ thread.
 
weddingsinger
1 hour ago  

Ennzie: I live in Manitoba which has a population of roughly 1.2m. We've been seeing 300-400 cases per day for the last month, with added restrictions doing very little. As of Thursday we're going code red across the entire province, with pretty much only services remaining open for anything other than curbside pickup/delivery. And it's staying this way for 4 weeks minimum, so hopefully this will get it under control for us. We've already skipped on Easter gatherings, thanksgiving gathering, didn't celebrate our 15th anniversary in Vegas like we'd planned, and had to explain to a 6 year old that she doesn't get friends over for a birthday party. The 12 year old getting a party in two weeks, and Christmas is pretty much assured to not be happening as a gathering. But some people insist on being selfish twat waffles, so here we are.


Same for us.  We live in North Dakota so I'm sure you know how f*cked up it is here.

Kids aren't in school.  No friends.  Our wedding was just us and the kids.  No Thanksgiving with relatives.

For restaurant take out we won't even go to a regular restaurant anymore.  Only places where you can see the entire staff is masked, like Qdoba, Subway, etc.
 
stray_capts
1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image image 850x616]

Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.


In ohio myself.  Our school district just quarantined the ENTIRE 3rd grade, but still won't shift to hybrid or virtual.  There is no excuse.
 
jaytkay
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the Pence coronavirus task force got to work - pointing fingers over Pfizer's vaccine announcement being too late to save Trump's election.

Wall Street Journal - November 9, 2020 -

"...Questions then turned to the vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that their Covid-19 vaccine proved to be more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus and developed at least one symptom.

"After Food and Drug Commissioner Stephen Hahn provided an update, questions focused whether the effectiveness of the vaccine could have been announced earlier, for example after about 30 or 60 cases, the people said.

"Earlier in the day, some White House advisors expressed some frustration about the timing of the announcement so soon after former Vice President Joe Biden was named president-elect, the people said...

"...There was also some discussion about Mr. Biden's coronavirus task force, which was announced Monday morning, but no discussion about working in concert with it, one of the people said."
 
Atomic Jonb
1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image 850x616]

Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.

You're so silly. Have you factored in thanksgiving? Because its about to get everyone a big bump in cases.


Thanksgiving is week 9.  My excel-fu isn't very good, so I can't label the X-axis with dates without losing my regression equation.  I'm going to re-calculate after thanksgiving for the Christmas projection.  What I'm not showing is my logistics equation plot.  I basically pick a time and re-calculate for r to see if it is increasing or decreasing based on daily data from Ohio.  It started out at 0.206 on March 1st during the first bump.  DeWine did a good job then reducing it to 0.143 before we got it leveled off.

I redid the calculation with data starting from 9/26 (the beginning of the current roller-coaster) and right now the r value is 0.0456.  I'll refit the logistics to real-life on Thanksgiving (or the work-day after) and see where it is at then.
 
BafflerMeal
1 hour ago  

stevenboof: I saw those episodes of Voyager.  Where TF is Red Forman?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
57 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: lolmao500: Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image 850x616]

Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.

You're so silly. Have you factored in thanksgiving? Because its about to get everyone a big bump in cases.

Thanksgiving is week 9.  My excel-fu isn't very good, so I can't label the X-axis with dates without losing my regression equation.  I'm going to re-calculate after thanksgiving for the Christmas projection.  What I'm not showing is my logistics equation plot.  I basically pick a time and re-calculate for r to see if it is increasing or decreasing based on daily data from Ohio.  It started out at 0.206 on March 1st during the first bump.  DeWine did a good job then reducing it to 0.143 before we got it leveled off.

I redid the calculation with data starting from 9/26 (the beginning of the current roller-coaster) and right now the r value is 0.0456.  I'll refit the logistics to real-life on Thanksgiving (or the work-day after) and see where it is at then.


Stop using Excel. Seriously.
 
fiddlehead
56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.


That cyclic hospitalization trend is weird as fark. Am I correct in assuming the first peak was NY, the second was FL/AZ, and the third is SD/WI/ND/ID?
 
downstairs
55 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: downstairs: Ya didn't want to lock the country down and pay everyone, this is what you get.

The entire country?  Hell, they won't even close bars and restaurants.

Seriously folks, if you can't do it masked, don't do it.  PLEASE.

And I mean everyone is masked the entire time.

/and maybe stock up on canned goods and non-perishables.  Don't be a hoarder, just... a little extra in the cupboard.


They closed bars and restaurants here for quite awhile... but they need to open them again because people need to get paid.  Just pay the businesses that need to shut down whatever they made in 2019 (or some percentage).  Make them keep payroll the same-ish.  Then... a lot less fear of the business going under because COVID.

The other option is to have businesses pushing to re-open too soon because there's no money elsewhere.

There are plenty of places we can find the money.  Costs a hell of a lot less than a war, and we like doing those every 40-ish years.
 
Flashlight
55 minutes ago  
I will finally get the 200,000 cases per day that I was promised to have back in June.
 
Zik-Zak
55 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image 850x616]


Based on this model, when do we hit peak Ohio?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
54 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: downstairs: Ya didn't want to lock the country down and pay everyone, this is what you get.

Any economically survivable lockdown wouldn't have prevented this. Lockdowns shave off the peaks in the case count, but long-term suppression means either repeated harsh lockdowns (European strategy) or eliminating all unnecessary interpersonal contact while leaving the economy open (BC, Canada strategy).

We're at least several years away from deployment of a vaccine good enough to protect the healthcare system from COVID-19 outbreaks. Maintaining one continuous lockdown/curfew for that long is just not possible.

Given how badly American conservatives are determined to make the pandemic worse, I am not completely confident that US society will hold together well enough that it won't be irrecoverably damaged by the time an adequate vaccine is available.


I was willing to support your opinion until you went and politicized it.
 
Atomic Jonb
52 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image image 850x616]

Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.

In ohio myself.  Our school district just quarantined the ENTIRE 3rd grade, but still won't shift to hybrid or virtual.  There is no excuse.


Our school board is about to make the hybrid kids attend 5 days a week.  They polled the parents and apparently they WANTED that.
 
Nadie_AZ
51 minutes ago  
An economically survivable lockdown? Lol

In China they walk around without masks now and will be the only nation with positive economic growth. Why? They took it seriously. Japan is ok, South Korea, Vietnam. How are the nations of Africa doing?

Much like the beginning of World War One- everyone thought it would be bad to sacrifice the economy to stop things. In the end those nations a century ago would have been happy to only lose that. As will we.
 
Serious Black
51 minutes ago  
I'm betting Thanksgiving Day will bring us news of 200k new cases in a single day. By Christmas we'll be lucky if we're under half a million new cases in a single day. Those are bad, bad, bad numbers.
 
Mock26
51 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: My religious libertarian sibling still plans to hold a family gathering for Thanksgiving this year. I will not be attending. I may be depressed and angry most of the time but I'm not suicidal. The parental unit plans on going so they'll probably catch it and bring it home and die because they have an autoimmune disease and then I'll just be like, "f*ck".


I already told my parents that I will not be returning home to attend any funerals, even for my parents, both of whom are considered to be at high risk. My siblings have threatened to sue to cut me from the will if either or both of my parents die and I do not return home. Yeah, my siblings are monumental pieces of sh*t.
 
Mock26
48 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Given how badly American conservatives are determined to make the pandemic worse, I am not completely confident that US society will hold together well enough that it won't be irrecoverably damaged by the time an adequate vaccine is available.


Stick a fork in our ass and turn us over, we're done.
 
Atomic Jonb
44 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Atomic Jonb: lolmao500: Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image 850x616]

Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.

You're so silly. Have you factored in thanksgiving? Because its about to get everyone a big bump in cases.

Thanksgiving is week 9.  My excel-fu isn't very good, so I can't label the X-axis with dates without losing my regression equation.  I'm going to re-calculate after thanksgiving for the Christmas projection.  What I'm not showing is my logistics equation plot.  I basically pick a time and re-calculate for r to see if it is increasing or decreasing based on daily data from Ohio.  It started out at 0.206 on March 1st during the first bump.  DeWine did a good job then reducing it to 0.143 before we got it leveled off.

I redid the calculation with data starting from 9/26 (the beginning of the current roller-coaster) and right now the r value is 0.0456.  I'll refit the logistics to real-life on Thanksgiving (or the work-day after) and see where it is at then.

Stop using Excel. Seriously.


I would, but its what I have.

Zik-Zak: Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image 850x616]

Based on this model, when do we hit peak Ohio?


The inflection point in my logistics equation is 2/16/21, but that is a very crude model.  Any perturbation in actual conditions will skew away from it.  Lotsa parties, it'll be sooner.  Fewer people being sociable because its cold, it'll be later.  Everyone takes two weeks off and plays World of Warships at home, it'll be way later.   And with the effects being delayed by 14 days on average, it makes the model very sluggish to respond to what actually can cause a problem verses what might cause a problem.

Honestly, I wouldn't put stock in any projection more than about a month out, a lot can change in that time.

Disclaimer:  I'm a process engineer, not a virologist.  I like math and enjoy using it as a tool, which in no way confers actual competence any more than someone who collects tools can fix a car.
 
NevynFox
43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Theaters were swimming in cash since the release of the first Iron Man film through the release of whatever superhero formulaic crap was last released. If they cannot survive even a year of diminished revenue after that then fark them and their unsustainable business model.


Theaters only make money off you buying shiatty overpriced soda and popcorn all day, every day. They make next to nothing from the films themselves.
 
lolmao500
42 minutes ago  
Excel is very powerful if you know how to use it.

Why not use excel?? Is this some kind of BUT BUT BUT excel funds microsoft and funds bill gates to kill us all with vaccines qanon stupidity or what?
 
weddingsinger
42 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: lolmao500: Atomic Jonb: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x509]
This is not fine.

Now your local forecast...
[Fark user image 850x616]

Week 7 ends tomorrow.  So far, in the last 6 days we have had 31260, so Ohio is actually outperforming the exponential curve derived from the weekly totals in the last 6 weeks.  Its going to be closer to 40,000 total for this last week.  But go ahead, keep doing nothing DeWine.

You're so silly. Have you factored in thanksgiving? Because its about to get everyone a big bump in cases.

Thanksgiving is week 9.  My excel-fu isn't very good, so I can't label the X-axis with dates without losing my regression equation.  I'm going to re-calculate after thanksgiving for the Christmas projection.  What I'm not showing is my logistics equation plot.  I basically pick a time and re-calculate for r to see if it is increasing or decreasing based on daily data from Ohio.  It started out at 0.206 on March 1st during the first bump.  DeWine did a good job then reducing it to 0.143 before we got it leveled off.

I redid the calculation with data starting from 9/26 (the beginning of the current roller-coaster) and right now the r value is 0.0456.  I'll refit the logistics to real-life on Thanksgiving (or the work-day after) and see where it is at then.


You're going to probably adapt the equation for spikes, right?  Like Halloween and Thanksgiving should 'break' the typical growth, but I suppose that's true of any scatter plot.
 
Leader O'Cola
42 minutes ago  

Serious Black: I'm betting Thanksgiving Day will bring us news of 200k new cases in a single day. By Christmas we'll be lucky if we're under half a million new cases in a single day. Those are bad, bad, bad numbers.



Look at this graphic

The color that is "orange" that occurs around 1/1400  new detected cases per capita-day,   .... that was the peak in NY, and it was around the peak in AZ and FL  in the summer.     Aside from looking pretty, that's a key #.  It correlates very strongly with the onset of overloading hospital resources , which in turn causes excess deaths above the normal mortality rate of the disease.   Now, it takes 2 months under total lockdown (in past experience) when states got to "orange"  {note, back then my chart only went to that value as a max, and it was red then} under total lockdown for cases to fall an order of magnitude.    We now have the entire interior of the USA at  a half to almost a full order of magnitude WORSE than "orange".  That red is about 1 per 320 new detected cases per capita-day.      Without total lockdown, without a vaccine, with the disease showing the ability to reinfect people, that is a catastrophic rate that will not go down until the population actually dies off.  Under a total lockdown it will likely take those areas 8-10 months or more to fall 2 orders of magnitude.

You will see 5k deaths per day in the USA by Xmas, barring discovery of some miracle new home-based treatment for the afflicted (new medicine, via pillpack).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kali-Ma
41 minutes ago  

downstairs: weddingsinger: downstairs: Ya didn't want to lock the country down and pay everyone, this is what you get.

The entire country?  Hell, they won't even close bars and restaurants.

Seriously folks, if you can't do it masked, don't do it.  PLEASE.

And I mean everyone is masked the entire time.

/and maybe stock up on canned goods and non-perishables.  Don't be a hoarder, just... a little extra in the cupboard.

They closed bars and restaurants here for quite awhile... but they need to open them again because people need to get paid.  Just pay the businesses that need to shut down whatever they made in 2019 (or some percentage).  Make them keep payroll the same-ish.  Then... a lot less fear of the business going under because COVID.

The other option is to have businesses pushing to re-open too soon because there's no money elsewhere.

There are plenty of places we can find the money.  Costs a hell of a lot less than a war, and we like doing those every 40-ish years.


This is what it comes down to - money.  If the government won't pay people to stay home, things will remain open.  If they close things and don't pay people, we will have an even worse catastrophe to address at the end of this.  Millions of people dead is bad, but a third of our population in poverty, including a lot of children, will have far, far more repercussions.
 
Leader O'Cola
39 minutes ago  
Atomic Jonb:


home use license for barebones is rather cheap, but all the different add on toolkits/etc get expensive
https://www.mathworks.com/products/ma​t​lab-home.html

free alternatives
http://freemat.sourceforge.net/
https://www.gnu.org/software/octave/i​n​dex
 
