(CBS Pittsburgh)   Pittsburgh Police start porta-potty patrol after the third explosion in the last few weeks. What is in Iron City beer?   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We KNOW that there was voter fraud! We still have our receipts!"
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: "We KNOW that there was voter fraud! We still have our receipts!"


I've never heard anyone use the word receipts to mean poop before.
;-p
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some idiot was going around here setting them on fire a few years ago.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's why I stick with quality - Old Frothingslosh, the beer with the head on the bottom.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And I thought the genny screams were bad.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Iron City beer is one of those things that if you didn't grow up drinking it, there's NO way that one would find it palatable.

See also: White Castle, Skyline chili, and Grain Belt beer...
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Portable toilet explosions?

Taco Bell wanted for questioning.

//call my Taco Bell dumps "the baja blast"
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This guy is wanted for questioning (NSFW language):

07-22-16 Kat Timpf on Barstool Sports - Gathering of the Juggalos
Youtube H_J9642F45o
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are things to blow up, if one is so inclined.

Porta-potties are not those things.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gritty, it's your hockey mascot I bet.
 
joker420
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Explosive Diarrhea.
 
Iczer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
o4tuna
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beer?

Nah, that's from a cheese steak. Grilled onions, probably.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought it was called IronsCity Beer.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

o4tuna: Beer?

Nah, that's from a cheese steak. Grilled onions, probably.


While the best cheesesteak in PA is unquestionably found in Pittsburgh, it was more likely somebody lactose intolerant getting their hands on some cottage cheese pierogi.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There are things to blow up, if one is so inclined.

Porta-potties are not those things.


Says you.
Dynamiting a ludicrously overfull porta-john may not be the most refined form of entertainment, but it is a time-honored tradition on job sites that these guys certainly did not invent.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Iron shiatty ties steel reserve for worst tasting and most metallic beer I've ever had.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Roethlisberger is destroying the evidence.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Every Halloween, the trees are filled with underwear. Every spring, the toilets explode."
 
