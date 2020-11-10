 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Front-runner for Father-of-the-Year builds replica for Disneyland roller coaster in his back yard. His child is only 6 months old. Ride will eventually end with Mouse House Lawyers and a C&D order   (tmz.com) divider line
9
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

455 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 3:05 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ride will eventually end with Mouse House Lawyers and a C&D order HOA and/or city planning office demanding he remove it citing regulation and/or permit violations.

FTFY.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Copyright Expired (The Simpsons)
Youtube xbGio8FSdzY


Anything to do with Skinner including and after The Principal and the Pauper does not exist.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My tailbone disapproves.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Ride will eventually end with Mouse House Lawyers and a C&D order HOA and/or city planning office demanding he remove it citing regulation and/or permit violations.

FTFY.


Yeah. House of Mouse might offer a job instead.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They'll have to wait in behind the lawyers suing him for giving someone brain damage because they couldn't duck fast enough at the arch @2:12

Matterhorn - Alpine Escape | FULL REVEAL
Youtube pHLW0olSXOI
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People like this idiot are why we end up with more laws, and HOAs, etc.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Approves

/obscure?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
More likely the kid goes flying to his doom into the street.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Welcome to Adventure Island. You gonna' die
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.