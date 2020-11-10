 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Brazil halts trials of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
1203 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)



dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm confused I thought we weren't supposed to call it chinese covid
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A defective Chinese product? You don't say.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dave0821: I'm confused I thought we weren't supposed to call it chinese covid


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on, I just need zombies and I completed my 2020 bingo card.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Sinovac make knock-off Roombas?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An "incident"?
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shoot the dog now, trust me.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes you pee in all the cokes?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were hungry an hour later?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: I'm confused I thought we weren't supposed to call it chinese covid


FTA:

Bolsonaro has labeled CoronaVac the vaccine from "that other country"

Well, there you have it.
 
machausta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I saw 'I am Legend', I know what this is!
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...the Chinese vaccine??  Isn't that what you use to GET covid?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got the bill?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An "adverse incident" in a trial doesn't necessarily mean there's anything wrong with the vaccine, it just means something weird happened with someone involved and they need to investigate whether it was anything to do with the vaccine. For instance, people die all the time, and in any large trial there's a chance someone taking the vaccine will die for unrelated reasons. But until you determine that death was for unrelated reasons, you put the trial on hold.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is that the Chinese companies are just making placebos waiting for a reputable company to come out with something that they can reverse engineer.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: An "adverse incident" in a trial doesn't necessarily mean there's anything wrong with the vaccine, it just means something weird happened with someone involved and they need to investigate whether it was anything to do with the vaccine. For instance, people die all the time, and in any large trial there's a chance someone taking the vaccine will die for unrelated reasons. But until you determine that death was for unrelated reasons, you put the trial on hold.


Next thing you know, you've got a half-crazed, death-obsessed Native American running around the landscape, trying to shoot a pyrokinetic while making eye contact while a shadowy, covert government organization tries to harness the side effects of the vaccine for malevolent purposes.

I think I've seen this before...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: I'm confused I thought we weren't supposed to call it chinese covid


I'm confused too, as Bolsonaro has opposed ronavac, yet the article is slanted to make him sound like the bad guy.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is what they are supposed to do. If someone has a serious incident you stop the trial and assess what happened.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the MO of China, this should be investigated further because this means the Pfizer vaccine has a potential problem.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After what the Chinese did to my Coke I know I wouldn't trust them with a medicine.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: After what the Chinese did to my Coke I know I wouldn't trust them with a medicine.


Yes but it has worse RNA stitching due to the cheaper thread and it transposed the "e" and the "i"
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Considering the MO of China, this should be investigated further because this means the Pfizer vaccine has a potential problem.


Dammit my comment didn't quote this one.  fark farkityfarkfark
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd never have the numbers to stand off a Brazilian zombie apocalypse!
 
btraz70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone wants to be the 1st nobody cares about being the best
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much melamine was in it?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: My guess is that the Chinese companies are just making placebos waiting for a reputable company to come out with something that they can reverse engineer.


the money is in the banana stand: Considering the MO of China, this should be investigated further because this means the Pfizer vaccine has a potential problem.


Don't you two have an Autobahn album to record or something?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: Everyone wants to be the 1st nobody cares about being the best


Bingo... the winner of the race will get the biggest payday.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
started making a Brazillian copies

/had to shut it down
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Considering the MO of China, this should be investigated further because this means the Pfizer vaccine has a potential problem.


Basically the only reason Pfizer has credibility is because of the German partner BioNTech. The idea that an American company would have no side effects this early in the game sounds like Trump's strategy to do 2 things: make everyone else who reports properly look bad; and rally the US stock market.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

btraz70: Everyone wants to be the 1st nobody cares about being the best


Who doesn't love Weeners?
 
Shrapnel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Brazil's health regulator said Monday it had suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed Covid-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident"


Does the Chinese vaccine involve Chinese acupuncture?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody died, didn't they?

Not clicking, Yahoo links are farking annoying.   Because it's Yahoo.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: My guess is that the Chinese companies are just making placebos waiting for a reputable company to come out with something that they can reverse engineer.


Why go to that trouble? The reputable companies are going to set up manufacturing lines in China anyway.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah-- Anti-Covid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Gee, I'm really glad President Trump didn't see any political gain in delaying coronavirus vaccines
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: We'd never have the numbers to stand off a Brazilian zombie apocalypse!


Our only hope is to make a stand at the Isthmus of Panama!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: started making a Brazillian copies


Copies, you say?

d1w7fb2mkkr3kw.cloudfront.netView Full Size



/don't forget to turn your safe search back on before searching for Boys From Brazil
//trust me
 
GreenSun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everything ends up in a machete fight in Brazil.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Everything ends up in a machete fight in Brazil.


Approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zgrizz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Most state sponsored weapons labs make sure they have an antidote before they release a killer virus.

Guess China didn't get the memo.
 
