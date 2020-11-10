 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Skids, Lene Lovich, Spear Of Destiny, and The Housemartins. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #164. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Standing by...

See also:
https://www.fark.com/comments/1101506​1​/-15-of-best-punk-albums-that-ended-80​s?fpost=LH2L4bDq10E._._btZ12yrEAJR6pdW​mNI2zGa9UoPxwXRsY1.4wf0fBb
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Lena Lovich.  Play some Nina Hagen:
Nina Hagen-Auf m Bahnhof Zoo
Youtube XYa2ye4GPY8
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: If Lena Lovich.  Play some Nina Hagen:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XYa2ye4G​PY8]


i have played, and will play, nina hagen.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi all.
Looking forward to DebuTuesday
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...

See also:
https://www.fark.com/comments/11015061​/-15-of-best-punk-albums-that-ended-80​s?fpost=LH2L4bDq10E._._btZ12yrEAJR6pdW​mNI2zGa9UoPxwXRsY1.4wf0fBb


&
https://www.fark.com/comments/1101422​3​/The-10-best-punk-rock-singers-of-all-​time-To-right-tell-us-why-none-of-them​-are-actually-punk?startid=130204099#n​ew
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just noticed someone gave me a big TF subscription, anonymously. super mega huge thanks to whomever did so. you're awesome.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#1 wat is this

/2b: do I even?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: #1 wat is this

/2b: do I even?


1 - what it says

/2b - that is the question
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Be polite walk on the right: #1 wat is this

/2b: do I even?

1 - what it says

/2b - that is the question


what you did there, i saw it. and it was fabulous.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good gravy I love the Housemartins.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She actually said, "Past Forward", This week
Result!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: Be polite walk on the right: #1 wat is this

/2b: do I even?

1 - what it says

/2b - that is the question

what you did there, i saw it. and it was fabulous.


Glorious too
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a stunner to open.
Tingling already
 
djslowdive
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: jasonvatch: Standing by...

See also:
https://www.fark.com/comments/11015061​/-15-of-best-punk-albums-that-ended-80​s?fpost=LH2L4bDq10E._._btZ12yrEAJR6pdW​mNI2zGa9UoPxwXRsY1.4wf0fBb

&
https://www.fark.com/comments/11014223​/The-10-best-punk-rock-singers-of-all-​time-To-right-tell-us-why-none-of-them​-are-actually-punk?startid=130204099#n​ew


Siouxsie is too damn low on that list!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: jasonvatch: Standing by...

See also:
https://www.fark.com/comments/11015061​/-15-of-best-punk-albums-that-ended-80​s?fpost=LH2L4bDq10E._._btZ12yrEAJR6pdW​mNI2zGa9UoPxwXRsY1.4wf0fBb

&
https://www.fark.com/comments/11014223​/The-10-best-punk-rock-singers-of-all-​time-To-right-tell-us-why-none-of-them​-are-actually-punk?startid=130204099#n​ew

Siouxsie is too damn low on that list!


The list was written by a 16-yr old who did all their research on wikipedia I think.
When I read Siouxsie Sioux & The Banshees I nearly spat my coffee all over my keyboard.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: jasonvatch: Standing by...

See also:
https://www.fark.com/comments/11015061​/-15-of-best-punk-albums-that-ended-80​s?fpost=LH2L4bDq10E._._btZ12yrEAJR6pdW​mNI2zGa9UoPxwXRsY1.4wf0fBb

&
https://www.fark.com/comments/11014223​/The-10-best-punk-rock-singers-of-all-​time-To-right-tell-us-why-none-of-them​-are-actually-punk?startid=130204099#n​ew

Siouxsie is too damn low on that list!

The list was written by a 16-yr old who did all their research on wikipedia I think.
When I read Siouxsie Sioux & The Banshees I nearly spat my coffee all over my keyboard.


Even wikipedia would have prevented that. Yeah I cringed.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: Pista: jasonvatch: Standing by...

See also:
https://www.fark.com/comments/11015061​/-15-of-best-punk-albums-that-ended-80​s?fpost=LH2L4bDq10E._._btZ12yrEAJR6pdW​mNI2zGa9UoPxwXRsY1.4wf0fBb

&
https://www.fark.com/comments/11014223​/The-10-best-punk-rock-singers-of-all-​time-To-right-tell-us-why-none-of-them​-are-actually-punk?startid=130204099#n​ew

Siouxsie is too damn low on that list!

The list was written by a 16-yr old who did all their research on wikipedia I think.
When I read Siouxsie Sioux & The Banshees I nearly spat my coffee all over my keyboard.

Even wikipedia would have prevented that. Yeah I cringed.


even worse than that, who the eff edited the piece? that's plaid level ludicrousness
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Move Any Mountain was originally called pro gen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Love it. Its as if Morrisey went through a key change ^ and decided to sing for R.E.M.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Different dancing shoes today
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: Move Any Mountain was originally called pro gen
[Fark user image 425x566]


I remember that trippy video
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Love it. Its as if Morrisey went through a key change ^ and decided to sing for R.E.M.


i should totally sneak some REM on one of these days. i thought they were too popular but hell the kids added new order to the station library.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kick ass show so far, love it!! gotta bail early, will check back in later.

/on the streets of despair when you ain't goin' anywhere...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Kick ass show so far, love it!! gotta bail early, will check back in later.

/on the streets of despair when you ain't goin' anywhere...


be safe in case we don't see you
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Move Any Mountain was originally called pro gen
[Fark user image 425x566]

I remember that trippy video


I remember the practically unreadable CD inlay
Fark user imageView Full Size


No wonder everyone was dropping acid an extacy
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
so...i guess the vinyl rides are pretty much a thing now.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pista:
I remember the practically unreadable CD inlay
[Fark user image 425x318]

No wonder everyone was dropping acid an extacy

i am pretty sure that was the result, not the causative agent
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.