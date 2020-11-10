 Skip to content
(NPR)   The Vatican has found a fall guy regarding a cardinal with decades of abuse allegations. Of course, the fall guy is dead. Oh, and was a pope   (npr.org) divider line
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhm....this is no big reveal.   I've known this for quite some time.

JP2 and his henchman, Ratzinger only cared about getting conservatives into positions of power.  Little inconveniences like child sexual abuse, they ignored, at best.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe you mean SAINT John Paul II.

How would God let that happen to a bad man?

I mean... again.

/oops
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pope Benedict was the prefect aka lawyer for John Paul II, so he knew where all the bodies were buried.  He resigned, I assume since he knew it was going to hit the fan.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Polacks.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every now and then* I wonder why I walked away from the Catholic Church, then something comes around to remind me.

*OK, I actually never wonder why, it's plainly obvious. The current pope might be more palatable, but it's still the same corrupt self-serving organization that it's always been
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it seemed pretty obvious that JP2 had to be in the loop on a lot of these cases.  Mostly because they really seemed routine then, not the hideous failures they actually are.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 304x166]


Papa Emeritus at your service......
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone has to photoshop a miter on to Lee Majors' head.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OK, if they really mean business, they will die canonize him, and perform a ritual to damn his soul to hell.  Anything less than damning him to hell is just lip service.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
God:  Get me John Paul on the Heaven phone.  Hey assh***!   What's this shiat about little kids and shiat?  You ever read my book, jerkwad?  That's in there.   Well, it's implied.  Suffer the young ones or something.  I'm thinking about transferring you down, asshat.  Just give me one good reason not to.    Yeah.  Okay.  That's a good point.  Sorry.   (hangs up)

God:  Get me John Paul the Second on the Heaven phone.....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nirbo: I believe you mean SAINT John Paul II.

How would God let that happen to a bad man?

I mean... again.

/oops


God, the closet monster for adults.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: OK, if they really mean business, they will die canonize him, and perform a ritual to damn his soul to hell.  Anything less than damning him to hell is just lip service.


He's a candidate for Bell. Book, and Candle for sure. However, I'm not sure if that can be done posthumously.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's all about the money with the Catholic Church.  They hoped they would never have to acknowledge the abuse.  Move the offenders around and remind the victims to be good Catholics.  Keep the parishioners in the dark so they will keep making offerings.

Divorce is not allowed.  But if you pay enough you can get an annulment. Or whatever you want that is outside the dogma. Like with most crimes, even with a Saint involved, follow the money.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's kinda cute that anyone would be surprised by this.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be the first time a dead pope has been put on trial.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cadaver​_​Synod
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Hey, the mudshark liked it!"
liveforlivemusic.comView Full Size
 
Reverend J [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does this mean their will be an asterisk next to his name in the Catholic Hall of Fame?

/That's pretty much what a Saint is.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am a non-denominational Protestant believer in the invisible sky wizard, and this is reason #28 out of 1,218 reasons why I would never become a Catholic. I read somewhere that 10% of Catholic priests commit this disgusting garbage. And allthesametome is right: they are so focused on making money that they have lost sight of worshiping, glorifying and obeying God.

/no disrespect to you atheists out there; y'all are my friends, too
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Uhm....this is no big reveal.   I've known this for quite some time.

JP2 and his henchman, Ratzinger only cared about getting conservatives into positions of power.  Little inconveniences like child sexual abuse, they ignored, at best.


Sounds like Cardinal Senator Turtle.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The whole process of fast-tracking sainthood on Saint Pope John Paul II was gross. This stuff had been known for a good while.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Nirbo: I believe you mean SAINT John Paul II.

How would God let that happen to a bad man?

I mean... again.

/oops

God, the closet monster for adults.


Depends how much you're into the Old Testament.
The sequel was less of a horror movie than the original. More of a buddy cop movie.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: AmbassadorBooze: OK, if they really mean business, they will die canonize him, and perform a ritual to damn his soul to hell.  Anything less than damning him to hell is just lip service.

He's a candidate for Bell. Book, and Candle for sure. However, I'm not sure if that can be done posthumously.


They have secret rituals in the catacombs.  Or they can make one up.  But they need a show in the courtyard below the Pope's veranda.  Dig up his corpse and do the ritual to damn his soul to hell.  Make pedo priests eat his corpse.  Then have the current pope damn the pedo priests to hell also.

Make catholics fear again.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Jersey Shore
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When JP2 was pope, I knew priests were molesters. I'm not even Catholic, I had no special knowledge.

And yet they made him a saint. Literally.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eKonk: Every now and then* I wonder why I walked away from the Catholic Church, then something comes around to remind me.

*OK, I actually never wonder why, it's plainly obvious. The current pope might be more palatable, but it's still the same corrupt self-serving organization that it's always been


Well that and the whole all powerful omniscient sky wizard who needs worship thing.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sinead O'Connor has been redeemed?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

allthesametome: It's all about the money with the Catholic Church.  They hoped they would never have to acknowledge the abuse.  Move the offenders around and remind the victims to be good Catholics.  Keep the parishioners in the dark so they will keep making offerings.

Divorce is not allowed.  But if you pay enough you can get an annulment. Or whatever you want that is outside the dogma. Like with most crimes, even with a Saint involved, follow the money.


The Catholic church is a nation state.  It's been around for 1600+ years.  I'm pretty sure fund raising isn't the issue.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Francis has been ok. But the next pope should be someone with more experience dealing with scandals

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
this is no surprise and in 500, 2500 years will be just another recorded strike against the RCC -- stroll through Wikipedia on your break, there's been countless abuses by them -- female pope, popes killing each other for the throne --one guy was named pope 3 separate times IIRC, RCC vs East Orthodox -- that was its intended purpose

/deception at any cost
 
joker420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can we ban organized religion yet?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: Sinead O'Connor has been redeemed?


It was awful that anybody criticized her in the first place.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: I am a non-denominational Protestant believer in the invisible sky wizard, and this is reason #28 out of 1,218 reasons why I would never become a Catholic. I read somewhere that 10% of Catholic priests commit this disgusting garbage. And allthesametome is right: they are so focused on making money that they have lost sight of worshiping, glorifying and obeying God.

/no disrespect to you atheists out there; y'all are my friends, too


Hey now don't forget about us agnostic people.  We like to straddle the line of both of you.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
its completely unsurprising -- no one ever advised them against land wars in Asia

//mm
/fertile crescent
 
Veloram
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cults really seem to have a thing for sexual assault and pedophilia, don't they?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: MattyBlast: I am a non-denominational Protestant believer in the invisible sky wizard, and this is reason #28 out of 1,218 reasons why I would never become a Catholic. I read somewhere that 10% of Catholic priests commit this disgusting garbage. And allthesametome is right: they are so focused on making money that they have lost sight of worshiping, glorifying and obeying God.

/no disrespect to you atheists out there; y'all are my friends, too

Hey now don't forget about us agnostic people.  We like to straddle the line of both of you.


That's pretty far down on the list of things I like to straddle.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Veloram: Cults really seem to have a thing for sexual assault and pedophilia, don't they?


thats why they cant advertise what theyre tryin to sell

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Another Government Employee: AmbassadorBooze: OK, if they really mean business, they will die canonize him, and perform a ritual to damn his soul to hell.  Anything less than damning him to hell is just lip service.

He's a candidate for Bell. Book, and Candle for sure. However, I'm not sure if that can be done posthumously.

They have secret rituals in the catacombs.  Or they can make one up.  But they need a show in the courtyard below the Pope's veranda.  Dig up his corpse and do the ritual to damn his soul to hell.  Make pedo priests eat his corpse.  Then have the current pope damn the pedo priests to hell also.

Make catholics fear again.


Okay, I'll bite.

Explain to me how it's up to men where some guy's soul winds up?
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

joker420: Can we ban organized religion yet?


No, but true separation of church and state would be a good thing. No non for profit tax breaks unless you can show a legit shop kitchenetc, churches pay property taxes like the rest of us, no religious dogma in public spaces.
 
