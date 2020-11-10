 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Well, things were a little bit stilted in the taxi. All my jokes about her nose hadn't gone down too well. And they were good gags, I mean quality gags like, "Where are we going? Who nose"   (huffpost.com) divider line
3
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

115 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 4:50 PM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I battle small, so far, skin cancers a lot. I have some very gross "right after"  pictures before things heal up again.  You don't want this stuff.

I grew up outside, lived in Arizona a long time, spent a lot of my life in airplanes... These damn things may get me yet.

/wear your sunscreen
 
RandyBishop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How does she smell?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tyco Brahe did ok.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.