 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJLA Washington DC)   DC's Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian to officially open Tau'ri Stargate on Wednesday   (wjla.com) divider line
22
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

845 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 3:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spin it up, Sergeant!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size


Indeed.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh....
I'd much rather be at the end of the series technically speaking with the OP Battlecruisers Earth has than the beginning.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like now that we're rolling, we're not going to stop until every square inch of the mall is covered in monuments.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jvl: I feel like now that we're rolling, we're not going to stop until every square inch of the mall is covered in monuments.


The monuments commission has been pushing hard to get things away from the mall - like the FDR monument on the other side of the tidal basin.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although, I'd be open to some "Agressive Negotiations" in the Private with some of our Allies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'd hit that harder than a Atlantian Drone into the hull of a Hive ship.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the driving range available the next day?
 
treesloth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whatever.  Ours is bigger.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They moved the groups but not the memorial!
 
whitroth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is the Orange Hairball what you get when a Go'uld tries to take over a human, and fails?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Spin it up, Sergeant!


Stargate SG1 - Puppet scene
Youtube g9XrrEaZ7Y4


Spinning is so much cooler! :P
 
victrin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pshhh! That's clearly a Tollan Stargate.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are no fish in my pond.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

victrin: Pshhh! That's clearly a Tollan Stargate.


Thank goodness I'm not the only one to think that.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
gateworld.netView Full Size



So they are gonna go off to that Native American planet and leave the rest of us here dealing with the fallout from 2020? Probably have it coming for how we've treated them in the past. But joke's on them. In the future, the federation will hand over their planet to the Cardassians.
 
pecosdave
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Although, I'd be open to some "Agressive Negotiations" in the Private with some of our Allies.

[Fark user image 418x542]

/I'd hit that harder than a Atlantian Drone into the hull of a Hive ship.


Vanessa Angel was my teenage celebrity crush.  I couldn't wait for new episodes of Weird Science.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

IT IS A FARGATE!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here's one thing I don't understand from the original movie. You have 8 slots and fill 7. Why wouldn't you just try different symbols in that 8th slot until it worked?
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: jvl: I feel like now that we're rolling, we're not going to stop until every square inch of the mall is covered in monuments.

The monuments commission has been pushing hard to get things away from the mall - like the FDR monument on the other side of the tidal basin.


MLK is around the tidal basin as well.
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get the hell out of there.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Thosw: Here's one thing I don't understand from the original movie. You have 8 slots and fill 7. Why wouldn't you just try different symbols in that 8th slot until it worked?


What if you dialed into a black hole? Or an advanced alien species?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ less than a minute ago  

punkwrestler: Thosw: Here's one thing I don't understand from the original movie. You have 8 slots and fill 7. Why wouldn't you just try different symbols in that 8th slot until it worked?

What if you dialed into a black hole? Or an advanced alien species?


Hey- you win some, you lose some.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.