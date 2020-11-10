 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Get ready for a body-cavity search the next time you fly: Woman without a ticket sneaks past TSA at O'Hare airport and sneaks on to a Los Angeles-bound flight "so she could go see Jay-Z"   (real923la.iheart.com) divider line
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maroon.  Everyone knows that Jay-Z lives in New York.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I'm getting out of this is that it's not exactly hard to outwit someone who answered a job ad on a pizza box.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like fun, I would normally have to pay for.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has a ways to go to topple the champion

"Marilyn Hartman (born 1951 or 1952), known as the "Serial Stowaway", is an American woman known for stowing away on more than 20 commercial airline flights since 2014. Hartman is homeless and believes a worldwide conspiracy, operating with the permission of Barack Obama, has spent decades harassing her, and that it triggers a "fight or flight" response that compels her to "get on a plane to go away."
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always confuse Jay-Z with lil Wayne. It's Ludacris, but no Biggie.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Sounds like fun, I would normally have to pay for.


She's on the way. By the way we have raised our prices, remember we don't accept checks.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: I always confuse Jay-Z with lil Wayne. It's Ludacris, but no Biggie.


What.
One is ugly. One looks like a child on crack. One looks cool. And one is fat.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cicero Possibly International Bus Depot is a much better airport.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How?

No, seriously, how?

I've flown out of a lot of airports in my life. Detroit many times, JFK/LaGuardia more than a few, O'Hare/Midway quite a bit, Orlando International, Orlando Sanford, Tampa, Phoenix, Philly, others.

Every TSA check I've seen has been a snake queue up to hand over your ID, and it's bottlenecked to allow only 1 up at a time. How on earth did she get through?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: She has a ways to go to topple the champion

"Marilyn Hartman (born 1951 or 1952), known as the "Serial Stowaway", is an American woman known for stowing away on more than 20 commercial airline flights since 2014. Hartman is homeless and believes a worldwide conspiracy, operating with the permission of Barack Obama, has spent decades harassing her, and that it triggers a "fight or flight" response that compels her to "get on a plane to go away."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is actually an underground of (idiot) humans who try to have their pictures taken with as many celebrities as possible.  When showing up as the audience leaves a concert isn't enough, they co-ordinate with each other to find out which flight so-and-so is on, then re-print a fake boarding pass - just enough to get past security, but not a plane... then lie in wait and pounce.  Effing idiotic.  Makes me feel bad for celebrities...almost.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey, man, take a look at my prostate while you're in there.  I'm due for a check..."
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got on the wrong plane once. Flying out of Cleveland. I had my headphones on, arrived super early to the gate...a woman came by asking if I wanted to check my backpack. I said no. About 20 minutes later they started boarding the plane, I handed her my ticket to Chicago, I walked down the stairs, handed my backpack to the baggage guy at the plane, got on, sat down..about 2 minutes later a guy comes on and says I'm in his seat. FF ....it was a plane to Newark.  I got off and grabbed my bag just in time before it got buried behind others. The  kicker is I told the gate lady and she got mad at me.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: She has a ways to go to topple the champion

"Marilyn Hartman (born 1951 or 1952), known as the "Serial Stowaway", is an American woman known for stowing away on more than 20 commercial airline flights since 2014. Hartman is homeless and believes a worldwide conspiracy, operating with the permission of Barack Obama, has spent decades harassing her, and that it triggers a "fight or flight" response that compels her to "get on a plane to go away."


I'm waiting to see her trotted out as exhibit-1 in the Trump campaign's evidence of voter fraud and suppression.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: How?

No, seriously, how?

I've flown out of a lot of airports in my life. Detroit many times, JFK/LaGuardia more than a few, O'Hare/Midway quite a bit, Orlando International, Orlando Sanford, Tampa, Phoenix, Philly, others.

Every TSA check I've seen has been a snake queue up to hand over your ID, and it's bottlenecked to allow only 1 up at a time. How on earth did she get through?


If I had to guess: low passenger volume leading to bored/distracted staff with a larger than usual amount of downtime. I'll bet the airlines cut way back on staff to help reduce costs but that the TSA has not (or at least not as much) since they're using a gov't budget not a corporate one.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Every TSA check I've seen has been a snake queue up to hand over your ID, and it's bottlenecked to allow only 1 up at a time. How on earth did she get through?


Over by the Precheck area at O'Hare terminal 3 there's a toilets that run along the side of the checkpoint:
dailyherald.comView Full Size


I've many times thought about how easy it would be do pull a quick duck under the ropes up by the toilet area and disappear into the airport while standing in 45 minute queues for "TSA Precheck Light" where you get to keep your shoes on but otherwise have to wait like the commoners. Other parts of O'Hare have the big glass dividers between TSA and the other areas...Can't imagine it will be long before they put one in there, too.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to give Farkers a free hint: If you act like you're supposed to be somewhere people, especially a great number of security people, just assume you are supposed to have access. I used to do some light testing for clients when they didn't believe me that they should update their security procedures. On average, everyone fails the first time, and I've gone back to some a couple years later, and most failed again. Sleep tight.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is TSA expecting to find my ticket in there now?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I'm going to give Farkers a free hint: If you act like you're supposed to be somewhere people, especially a great number of security people, just assume you are supposed to have access. I used to do some light testing for clients when they didn't believe me that they should update their security procedures. On average, everyone fails the first time, and I've gone back to some a couple years later, and most failed again. Sleep tight.


This works even better if you wear high-viz. People just assume anyone in a yellow or orange vest is some kind of lowly worker on official business and won't make eye contact.

The person in the brightest colours is the one least seen...
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I'm going to give Farkers a free hint: If you act like you're supposed to be somewhere people, especially a great number of security people, just assume you are supposed to have access. I used to do some light testing for clients when they didn't believe me that they should update their security procedures. On average, everyone fails the first time, and I've gone back to some a couple years later, and most failed again. Sleep tight.


Oh, I know.

The number of construction sites I've wandered around with a confident look and a white hardhat, the number of hospitals with a set of generic scrubs, backstage at Disney World (actually a legitimate mistake- I was wandering around Epcot and took a wrong turn), you can do a ton by acting like you're supposed to be there.

The Disney one is a funny story. I was in Orlando for a conference, and since I'm an annual passholder, I took the opportunity to make it a combination work and pleasure trip. Finished with the day's meeting, and I went over to Epcot for the rest of the day. Not dressed badly- just a shirt and tie, nothing special.

I was on the phone with someone, and when I'm on the phone I wander. Started wandering, and mindlessly went through a "Cast Members Only" door. Ended up backstage for Soarin. Got to see some of the inner workings before I got caught.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: inglixthemad: I'm going to give Farkers a free hint: If you act like you're supposed to be somewhere people, especially a great number of security people, just assume you are supposed to have access. I used to do some light testing for clients when they didn't believe me that they should update their security procedures. On average, everyone fails the first time, and I've gone back to some a couple years later, and most failed again. Sleep tight.

Oh, I know.

The number of construction sites I've wandered around with a confident look and a white hardhat, the number of hospitals with a set of generic scrubs, backstage at Disney World (actually a legitimate mistake- I was wandering around Epcot and took a wrong turn), you can do a ton by acting like you're supposed to be there.

The Disney one is a funny story. I was in Orlando for a conference, and since I'm an annual passholder, I took the opportunity to make it a combination work and pleasure trip. Finished with the day's meeting, and I went over to Epcot for the rest of the day. Not dressed badly- just a shirt and tie, nothing special.

I was on the phone with someone, and when I'm on the phone I wander. Started wandering, and mindlessly went through a "Cast Members Only" door. Ended up backstage for Soarin. Got to see some of the inner workings before I got caught.


I didn't think they let you have internet access in Disney Jail
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's a stripper in the Chicago area whose work name is, no joke, "Female Jay Z." I've met her and talked to her and she's under the sincere delusion that she's this guy's girlfriend or wife and he's just biding his time so that they can be together.

After I met her, I found her Youtube channel. I genuinely don't know who Jay Z is except for this definitely crazy person talking about her and seeing the name every once in a while on the Entertainment tab.
 
