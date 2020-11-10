 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Kyle Rittenhouse's mom says she would have tried to stop her teenage son from going to downtown Kenosha with an AR-15 but she didn't know where he was or what he was doing that night. Well, okay then   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL! Judging by what we've heard about his life in high school, what did she think he was going to be getting up to besides getting in fist fights with girls?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"IT'S 10PM, DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOUR CHILDREN ARE?
Youtube jBy9VDEWKOE
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After she dropped him off with a rifle...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, did you bring your juicebox and extra mags? bye baybeeeeeeeeeeeeee *muah*"
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been paying attention to this case other than shacking my head over how some people view this murder as a hero but shot in the dark his personal life wasn't great since he felt the need to substitute his personality for a gun.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't she there?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: After she dropped him off with a rifle...


Yeah, I thought there were reports that she drove him there
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Xai: After she dropped him off with a rifle...

Yeah, I thought there were reports that she drove him there


And continued on to another part of town with her own gun.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OldRod: Xai: After she dropped him off with a rifle...

Yeah, I thought there were reports that she drove him there

And continued on to another part of town with her own gun.


All of these.
Dafuqwa?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ohhhhhhhhhh......

Kyle's mom is a big fat biatch she's the biggest biatch in the whole wide world
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter. She still failed as a parent since she raised a murderer.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Anenu: I haven't been paying attention to this case other than shacking my head over how some people view this murder as a hero but shot in the dark his personal life wasn't great since he felt the need to substitute his personality for a gun.


Don't worry, our resident Fark Independents will be along shortly to claim he was a saint defending the cops from a murderous mob.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Asked if she had anything to say to the families of the two men killed that night, she pointed to a recent online bail hearing at which one man's father made critical comments about her son.

"I am not saying nothing because I watched when he had his bail hearing and I'm not going to say anything," she said.

Oh yeah, this tells us everything we need to know about you and your family's beliefs. I'm sorry that the father of one of the people your son killed didn't have anything nice to say about your murdering son. Go away and never come back.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Riiiight. Kyle Rittenhouse's mom? That one? Celebrating her son's murders at a party?

Fark user imageView Full Size


That biatch?
 
I Havent Killed Anybody Since 1984 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't it turn out the initial reports of her were wrong? She's actually a single mother of 3, and a nurse, who was working a double that day?
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, when I was 17, had I decided to become a murdering terrorist and roll off one night to go commit some terrorist murders, I would likely have gotten my guns from my parents' gun safe as well and there wouldn't have been much my mother could have done to stop me either... though I would like to think that mom would have, y'know, taken action if she realized that I was up to anything even two percent as Evil as that...

So I guess what I'm saying is that if I'd turned 21 in prison doing life without parole, there'd be none but me to blame, 'cause mama tried.

// This was solely for the purposes of setting up the joke, BTW.  Reading TFA even just the quote from the mother makes it 100% clear beyond any reasonable doubt that she is also a nazi and intentionally aided and abetted her son's terrorist murders.  I salute the legal system for actually doing its farking job for once and trying to put both of these unambiguous criminals in jail.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We need to start stripping people of their American citizenship. That's the only way or else we're going to end up like Europe. They have fundamentalist Muslims and we have fundamentalist Christian conservatives that murder people in broad daylight.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here's a parenting tip, mom.  Maybe don't let hormonal teenagers with poor impulse control have access to fire arms.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shiathole-Americans celebrating terrorism.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Here's a parenting tip, mom.  Maybe don't let hormonal teenagers with poor impulse control have access to fire arms.


She's a trash Nazi too. It's well known in the community and at the local hospital where she works.
 
Lukeattack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Ohhhhhhhhhh......

Kyle's mom is a big fat biatch she's the biggest biatch in the whole wide world


She's a big dumb biatch and she has stupid hair...
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well she dropped him off... with the rifle... so... I'm gonna admit I have some doubts on this.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She drove him there with a large weapon that doesn't exactly fit in a pocket or is tucked in a waistband under a shirt. What did this co-conspirator THINK he was going with a gun that he legally should not have had?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Doesn't matter. She still failed as a parent since she raised a murderer.


I was going to say I'm sure there were nights when my mom didn't know where 17 year old me was, but you're correct. That woman failed as a mother.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rittenhouse is time traveler who's up to no good.
They're was a whole documentary about it on NBC
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lukeattack: NikolaiFarkoff: Ohhhhhhhhhh......

Kyle's mom is a big fat biatch she's the biggest biatch in the whole wide world

She's a big dumb biatch and she has stupid hair...


She's a super King Kamehameha beyotch.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In other Republican terrorist news

Friend who bought rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha shooting charged - "Dominick Black faces two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to someone under 18, resulting in death. The counts relate to Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, the men Rittenhouse killed."
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
She's not changing her tune and wishing she could've stopped her son from murdering people because she's suddenly realized that murdering people is bad. She's changing her tune and wishing she could've stopped her son from murdering people, because she's starting to realize that she's a social pariah outside of conservative weirdos that want to use her son as prop for having killed people.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If only she had broken up the lessons about "respecting the gun" with a few about "respecting human life".
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Houston area teen threatens to assassinate Biden on Youtube...

https://abc13.com/crosby-high-school-​s​tudent-threat-to-assassinate-president​-elect-joe-biden-gun-suspended-for-thr​eatening/7804918/

Anyone who thinks the next four years are going to be reach arounds and rainbows 24/7 needs to get ready for a big surprise.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.