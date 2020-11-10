 Skip to content
(India.com)   Once again the universe threatens us with a good time   (india.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would I care?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just need a plucky group of misfits and Aerosmith blasting on the speakers.  I don't want to miss a thing.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, I'll be 104 years old - probably a good way to go at that age.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2068. Yeah maybe a couple dozens of farkers will still be around by that time. If you're under 35 you might make it to then.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of fear mongering in this article.  I'd be more impressed if they proved that a 300 yard diameter asteroid would pass unscathed through the atmosphere.  I'm not convinced it will remain intact enough for a significant impact event, much less one that would threaten civilization.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blockhouse: Lots of fear mongering in this article.  I'd be more impressed if they proved that a 300 yard diameter asteroid would pass unscathed through the atmosphere.  I'm not convinced it will remain intact enough for a significant impact event, much less one that would threaten civilization.


Yeah we dont even know the density of the asteroid. Want to have some fun?
https://impact.ese.ic.ac.uk/ImpactEar​t​h/ImpactEffects/
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2068? Must be a union asteroid.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? No SG1 references yet? Ok... ill start
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we have to go to india.com to get this news?  Do we not sources closer to home?
On the other hand, the writing is probably more better than most in the U.S.
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preparingthefuture.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
WriteInCandidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Yeah we dont even know the density of the asteroid. Want to have some fun?
https://impact.ese.ic.ac.uk/ImpactEart​h/ImpactEffects/


I was at a meteorite museum in Cesky Krumlov (CZ), and there was some motion-capture setup where you could hurl a meteoroid and see how much damage you'd cause.  I destroyed the Earth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll miss it unless booze, pork, and beef is the secret to live to a 104.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this, a site for 12-year-olds? I'll be dead by then.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, what the fark 2068, don't even greenlight this shiat unless it's within 20 years, assholes.

farking tease.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to wait that long. How's NASA's asteroid redirection program going?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
India.com but no naked aunties? Dammit.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
See libs, you were worried about global warming killing us a few years later. Don't you look stupid now?
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pershing123: Why do we have to go to india.com to get this news?  Do we not sources closer to home?
On the other hand, the writing is probably more better than most in the U.S.


There are quite a lot of better sources available. For some reason (??) subby picked an oddball one.

https://phys.org/news/2020-10-massive​-​asteroid-subject.html
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Eh, I'll be 104 years old - probably a good way to go at that age.


You hope you'll be 104
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So we'll just get a bunch of obnoxious oil drillers, train them to be astronauts, because it's obviously easier to train oil drillers to be astronauts than train astronauts to be oil drillers. And just blow it up. What's the problem?

Oh, we need a pussy Aerosmith ballad. Maybe the earth isn't worth saving after all.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I'll miss it unless booze, pork, and beef is the secret to live to a 104.


Exactly.
I'm 46.
I'll be luck to see 50. Hell I'll be lucky to see the inauguration in January.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

odinsposse: See libs, you were worried about global warming killing us a few years later. Don't you look stupid now?


Yeah cuz we want to be unbearably uncomfortable right before the asteroid hits?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Better put in now for PTO.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WriteInCandidate: lolmao500: Yeah we dont even know the density of the asteroid. Want to have some fun?
https://impact.ese.ic.ac.uk/ImpactEart​h/ImpactEffects/

I was at a meteorite museum in Cesky Krumlov (CZ), and there was some motion-capture setup where you could hurl a meteoroid and see how much damage you'd cause.  I destroyed the Earth.

[Fark user image 850x637]


You only took out 90% of the species on earth, frickin' slacker.

/wouldn't 35-40 km/s be more likely?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Tardigrades will have successfully executed their plans by then.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Of course it's an election year
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lolmao500: blockhouse: Lots of fear mongering in this article.  I'd be more impressed if they proved that a 300 yard diameter asteroid would pass unscathed through the atmosphere.  I'm not convinced it will remain intact enough for a significant impact event, much less one that would threaten civilization.

Yeah we dont even know the density of the asteroid. Want to have some fun?
https://impact.ese.ic.ac.uk/ImpactEart​h/ImpactEffects/


Hmm. I imputed typical data for Apophis hitting land and the calculator said it would do fark all. Media beat up? Gotta get those clicks?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man, just imagine all of the epic mania of the Asteroid Era. You'll first have the "who gives a fark" 1920s fatalism, where mass orgies, drug use, and burning through all life savings happens en masse as people realise they aren't going to live long enough for bad decisions to matter.

Of course, that gets followed by the Shadow Era, when people realise they're actually about to die, and it goes from good fun to lawless violence and anarchy, but thankfully that part won't last for too long before it's game over.

/i've been reading too much Liu Cixin...
 
whitroth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*sigh*

Almost one klick, and IT'S GOING TO DESTROY THE EARTH!!!!!

Not quite. Let's see, Meteor Crater was created 50k years ago by a meteor that was 0.737 miles (1.186 km), so a fair bit larger. <Looks around> There's farkers here, so I guess it didn't wipe out all life on earth.

Btw, the dinosaur killer was somewhere between 11 and 81 klicks in diameter.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: lolmao500: blockhouse: Lots of fear mongering in this article.  I'd be more impressed if they proved that a 300 yard diameter asteroid would pass unscathed through the atmosphere.  I'm not convinced it will remain intact enough for a significant impact event, much less one that would threaten civilization.

Yeah we dont even know the density of the asteroid. Want to have some fun?
https://impact.ese.ic.ac.uk/ImpactEart​h/ImpactEffects/

Hmm. I imputed typical data for Apophis hitting land and the calculator said it would do fark all. Media beat up? Gotta get those clicks?


It's only 340m in diameter but it could still fark up a big city.

/and would be super easy to take off course anyhow, via plain old gravity tractor
 
links136 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes and let's just not give a shiat about climate change until it's too late to actually stop it.  I mean who cares, I'll be dead by then and it'll just be my kids suffering.  Big deal, why should I care about the suffering of others?

Im only concerned and obsessed with my own status.  Everyone is is simply a means to get what I want.

I mean my kids should know better than to think I could give a flying fark about the environment they grow up in.

But I'm NOT a complete asshole because I told myself that

/JFC
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eh. I'll be 97 at that point. I can deal with it.

Still, my third wife will likely be about 20 at that time, so I worry for her sake.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll be 118, and if so, more than ready to go.
 
