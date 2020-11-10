 Skip to content
The United States Marine Corps is 245 years old today, so happy birthday to all the DevilDog Farkers out there
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kippis!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Birthday Marine Core!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nobody on Earth parties like a marine core soldier. It's going to be a wild night. Semper pi, indeed.
 
the_innkeeper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Enjoy all those crayons!
 
chozo13
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Happy Birthday Marine Core!  Marin Corpse!


FTFY

/pet peeve
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
245 years of carrying self loading cargo around, hooray!


/Semper Fi
 
scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As opposed to all the plain ol' dog farkers we normally have to endure...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah bought my dad the 245th birthday challenge coin for Christmas.
 
Luneward
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chozo13: johnny_vegas: Happy Birthday Marine Core!  Marin Corpse!

FTFY

/pet peeve


Impressive... I haven't seen a Rotsky in a long time.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Birthday crayons for everyone!
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm going to do it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We used to stay at the Marines Memorial Club in San Francisco (near Union Square)

i.imgur.comView Full Size

I've still got some of dad's bound volumes of Leatherneck magazines from the 1940's.

Another Marine is General Mattis and I agree with him when he said "we woulda fragged Trump's ass back in nam" (his exact words)
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Congrats to the Doughboys!!
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been on hand for one Marine birthday cake ceremony. I love how they find the oldest living Marine and the youngest and have them do the honors.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When my dad signed up in 1775 he not only gave his life to The Warrior's Code, but our entire family, all 27 of us, joined the Core that day.  #SemperPhi
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My son is a Marine.   He always looks super spiffy in his Dress Blues for the Ball.

My husband is a former Marine.  He, 46 tears after he mustered out, still celebrates Nov. 10.  He is always very somber on Veterans Day, mostly because he is hungover from the night before.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My father, Vietnam 1968
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What heroes....

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/c​h​eckpoint/wp/2017/11/09/military-jury-c​onvicts-marine-drill-instructor-who-ta​rgeted-muslims/
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 850x789]
My father, Vietnam 1968


Very cool
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've heard the best way to make a former Marine twitch is to face them head-on and yell "Birthplace of the Marine Corps!". Can any Farkers confirm?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Happy Birthday Marine Core!


Yay. I was bravest button pusher in Marine Core. Good times
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: What heroes....

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/ch​eckpoint/wp/2017/11/09/military-jury-c​onvicts-marine-drill-instructor-who-ta​rgeted-muslims/


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: dothemath: [Fark user image image 850x789]
My father, Vietnam 1968

Very cool


Fun fact, he refuses to own anything green now.

Cars, underwear, cigarette lighter, nothing.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thanks for reminding me, Fark.
*sends HB USMC email to my retired USMC Dad*

Yes, he's a Trumper, but he's still my Dad.
 
california19842000 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oorah!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the_innkeeper: Enjoy all those crayons!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Marines...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hadit​h​a_massacre
 
Point02GPA [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Signed up in the summer of 64. I weighed 128 lbs. My Di said, "Pvt. giving you a compliment is like pouring gasoline on a fire". As far as I can remember, he was the only black Di at the San Diego MCRD at that time. He took 76 new recruits, kept them all together, and graduated them, without loosing a man. I spent 12 years in and retired on a disability. I was more crazy then, then  I was in 64.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: johnny_vegas: dothemath: [Fark user image image 850x789]
My father, Vietnam 1968

Very cool

Fun fact, he refuses to own anything green now.

Cars, underwear, cigarette lighter, nothing.


Mr.  Fidalgo likes green, but not because of his military years.   He still has his old camos, though.   He used to wear them hunting, but that been years, they are collecting dust in the bottom drawer of a dresser.  However, he stlll, at 67, can fit into them.   He also has this weird rubber like full body thing, like a Fremen outfit.   He has told me numerous times what it is (air wing) and I can't for the life of me remember.  He had planned years ago to try to convert it to a wetsuit.

The thing I've noticed about a lot of former Marines is that they have beards (or long hair, like my guy, also bearded).  Even my son, a career Marine, swears that once he retires, he'll never shave or cut his hair again.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Marines...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hadith​a_massacre


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Simper Pho
glebekitchen.comView Full Size
But seriously, my very best to USMC and veterans who served.
 
