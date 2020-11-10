 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If your name is Brian, I wouldn't be getting the Covid-19 vaccine. This world renowned Twitter armchair scientist says it will control you   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Silly  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dave0821 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Bryan spells it with a Y is he going to be ok??
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark'em - the Brians are out of control, I say
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with "Matty" handles being batshiat crazy?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people f*ck up my name, that always call me Brian, but fortunately I'm Ryan, so I think I'll be okay.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would Brian Boitano do with the COVID vaccine?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh I love all these british trolls on twatter. They sure know how to get under folk's skin.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: What is it with "Matty" handles being batshiat crazy?


Maybe he's had too much Natty?

/okay, I'll leave now
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do all the fake dead people get some kind of pension, or what?
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought people weren't going to take it because it was created under the Trump administration's "Warp Speed" program?

This is new. Don't know this Brian guy.  Sounds bad.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this someone I should give a shiat about?
 
Kegluneq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
caboose wants brians
Youtube DStpddmWntM


It's a pretty old meme, Trumpists, you sure you want to lean on Michael J Caboose for support?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant to get protected by the vaccine then watch all the anti-vaxers die off. I'll laugh and I'll laugh.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the Romans are behind this.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Brian, and so's my wife
 
mariner314
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude is mental
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who speaks for the other brother Brian?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not my Brian.  They can have him.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wewy Well, I will waccinate ..... Bwyan
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: I cant to get protected by the vaccine then watch all the anti-vaxers die off. I'll laugh and I'll laugh.


But wait!. There's more.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way I can be controlled by a simple vaccine!  My will is too strong, my mind too clear.  Chemicals alone will never break my . . . shiat, I need more coffee, btrb
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: it was created under the Trump administration's "Warp Speed" program


No, it wasn't.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OOOOHHH NOOOOO!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he should look on the bright side of life.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get a brian morans!"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get a brian, morans.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monty Python's Life of Brian Opening HD 720p
Youtube PLr2euuYcQo
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he just volunteered to be a test subject, too:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one of you posted the "Get a Brian Morons" meme?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "Get a brian morans!"


dammit
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I welcome it, my Brian has been out of control lately.

/shut up, Brian!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read his whole feed.  This person has brain damage.
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheAlgebraist: Wewy Well, I will waccinate ..... Bwyan


We don't have a Biggus Dickus but you might feel a little prick
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRIAN AND BRIAN WHAT IS BRIAN?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: PapermonkeyExpress: it was created under the Trump administration's "Warp Speed" program

No, it wasn't.


Yeah it actually was.

While they didn't take funding (other than that sweet, sweet purchasing agreement for the doses) they leveraged the fast track process that allowed them to go into clinical trials faster.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all misunderstand this.  It's double rhyming slang.

Brians = Brians and Teds -> Beds = Beds and Baths -> Paths.

He's saying that the vaccine is going to be a walk in the park.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In this case, they are not 'tweets,' they are 'twits.'

And he's not the messiah, he's a very naughty boy.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ALL YOUR BRIANS BELONG TO US
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look up a couple posts in his feed
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Brian and brian! What is brian?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Bwian.
Monty Python's Life of Brian - I shall release Brian
Youtube 7Lc86JUAwwg
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from the comments

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dave0821: My Bryan spells it with a Y is he going to be ok??


Slave to Love... corona-na...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if one of our aliases is Brian?

That's scary.
 
