(Some Guy)   FOR SALE: Full scale flyable F4-Phantom jets. Be the first one on your block to possess an authentic fighter jet. Start your own Air Force. Weapon systems sold separately   (trade-a-plane.com) divider line
87
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 11:05 AM



87 Comments     (+0 »)
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Pepsi cans do I need?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely these aircraft are being bought and sold all the time, well, frequently. Lots in private hands that go along to shows around the world. Not sure why this is green. Interesting, but hardly anything new.  A bit like buying a vintage car or train carriage.  Sorry about calling you Shirley.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A guy I knew, his father worked on these during the Vietnam War. He said if the hydraulics WEREN'T leaking, something had gone wrong.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A guy I knew, his father worked on these during the Vietnam War. He said if the hydraulics WEREN'T leaking, something had gone wrong.


Yep. It mean you were out of hydraulic fluid.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.


This.
Just finding someone that knows how to repair it would be a trick. Then finding someone to teach you how to fly it would be a hurdle.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.


And the remaining 15% of the restoration.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing sucks down an ungodly amount of fuel every minute it's running.  You can go broke just taking it out for a taxi.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
85% restored, not yet flyable, and already $3.3MM. But it sure would be cool.

There's a reason people buy MiGs and not these...relatively cheap to fly and maintain because they were built for Iron Curtain resources. Most US steel was built for unlimited maintenance budgets because MURICA.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about for 3.25 mill I retire and live off the interest?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A guy I knew, his father worked on these during the Vietnam War. He said if the hydraulics WEREN'T leaking, something had gone wrong.

Yep. It mean you were out of hydraulic fluid.


I worked on the radar of the F4E Phantom II.  Proof that with enough thrust, anything can fly.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

This.
Just finding someone that knows how to repair it would be a trick. Then finding someone to teach you how to fly it would be a hurdle.


What?  It's just a brick with 2 bigass turbines strapped to it.  What's the big deal?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The F4 is the coolest looking plane ever designed in the US.

Too bad it didnt have a gun and kept getting shot down by the North Vietnamese in MiG-17's.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

This.
Just finding someone that knows how to repair it would be a trick. Then finding someone to teach you how to fly it would be a hurdle.


Lots of alcoholic ex-Navy pilots out there need a drink.

And those engines will never go out of style.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fine new addition to my private airstrip.  I'll put it next to my 737.

/Travolta
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.


The real cost is buying a carrier to land it on.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A guy I knew, his father worked on these during the Vietnam War. He said if the hydraulics WEREN'T leaking, something had gone wrong.


Yeah, they had run out of hydraulic fluid.

At least, if they were anything like Chinooks.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Starting a gofundme for this purchase. Who's in?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billionaires toys.  I wouldnt fly anything from 1959.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannhauser: I worked on the radar of the F4E Phantom II


Did you ever nuke anything with the radar?  That could be a problem in the early days.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.


So, it's like owning a boat.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surplus military aircraft have been sold on the civilian market since right after WW1, when tons of Curtiss JN-4 "Jennys" created the whole barnstorming period.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Today you can find a lot of surplus jet fighters a lot newer than that Phantom.

https://www.controller.com/listings/fo​r-sale/turbine-military-aircraft/10072
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The F4 is the coolest looking plane ever designed in the US.

Too bad it didnt have a gun and kept getting shot down by the North Vietnamese in MiG-17's.


They put a gun on it before too long.

A much bigger problem was the smokey engines.
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd save up an extra million for the MiG 29:

https://www.trade-a-plane.com/search?c​ategory_level1=Jets&make=MIKOYAN&model​=MIG+29&listing_id=2374614&s-type=airc​raft
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Yellow Beard: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

This.
Just finding someone that knows how to repair it would be a trick. Then finding someone to teach you how to fly it would be a hurdle.

What?  It's just a brick with 2 bigass turbines strapped to it.  What's the big deal?


Remind me never to fly on anything you've had your hands on.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Pepsi


And we're done here
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vtimlin: Billionaires toys


If you've ever been in the cockpit of an F4, it's not exactly luxurious.  And given the age of this bird, your girlfriend won't want to even get in the thing, I would bet.  Plus it smells like truck fumes.

But like they said upthread, if you remove all the hydraulic fluid, it will leak less.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

So, it's like owning a boat.


Exactly. Only moreso.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fewer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth,
And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;
Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun-split clouds -
and done a hundred things You have not dreamed of -
wheeled and soared and swung high in the sunlit silence.
Hovering there I've chased the shouting wind along
and flung my eager craft through footless halls of air.
"Up, up the long delirious burning blue
I've topped the wind-swept heights with easy grace,
where never lark, or even eagle, flew;
and, while with silent, lifting mind I've trod
the high untrespassed sanctity of space,
put out my hand and touched the face of God."
- John Gillespie Magee, Jr.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: dothemath: The F4 is the coolest looking plane ever designed in the US.

Too bad it didnt have a gun and kept getting shot down by the North Vietnamese in MiG-17's.

They put a gun on it before too long.

A much bigger problem was the smokey engines.


By that time fighter doctrine emphasized missiles over dogfighting. Thats why TOP GUN was invented.
 
aseras
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How exactly do you get your type certification?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Tom-Servo: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

So, it's like owning a boat.

Exactly. Only moreso.


If it floats, flies, or fornicates.....
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

So, it's like owning a boat.


It's like owning a boat that can only be maintained by a guy specifically trained to work on that kind of boat, and that will kill you if the engine stops.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: Dr Jack Badofsky: Yellow Beard: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

This.
Just finding someone that knows how to repair it would be a trick. Then finding someone to teach you how to fly it would be a hurdle.

What?  It's just a brick with 2 bigass turbines strapped to it.  What's the big deal?

Remind me never to fly on anything you've had your hands on.


Chicken.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Tom-Servo: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

So, it's like owning a boat.

It's like owning a boat that can only be maintained by a guy specifically trained to work on that kind of boat, and that will kill you if the engine stops.


I wonder if the ejection seats work.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ad says it comes with 4 engines, but 3 are in for overhaul.  So you'll need to overhaul 3 engines at $500k a pop, and keep 2 spares on hand for when the 2 you're flying with catch fire.

That's not a terrible deal, really.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A guy I knew, his father worked on these during the Vietnam War. He said if the hydraulics WEREN'T leaking, something had gone wrong.

Yep. It mean you were out of hydraulic fluid.


I just had this conversation with someone the other day. They said if it's leaking hydraulic fluid, that means there's still hydraulic fluid left in there.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The F4 is the coolest looking plane ever designed in the US.


Counterpoint:  SR71
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: JesseL: Tom-Servo: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

So, it's like owning a boat.

It's like owning a boat that can only be maintained by a guy specifically trained to work on that kind of boat, and that will kill you if the engine stops.

I wonder if the ejection seats work.


Only one way to test it, amirite?
 
antnyjc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
F-4 = proof that if you strapped a big enough engine to it, even a brick can fly.
 
keldaria
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Neat, they have financing available.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

aseras: How exactly do you get your type certification?


If there's still examiners around certified to license for the DC-3 you can probably  find a few who can do it for the Phantom.

https://www.flyingmag.com/learn-to-fl​y​-dc-3/
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: mainsail: Tom-Servo: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

So, it's like owning a boat.

Exactly. Only moreso.

If it floats, flies, or fornicates.....


You still have to do periodic maintenance.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Tannhauser: I worked on the radar of the F4E Phantom II

Did you ever nuke anything with the radar?  That could be a problem in the early days.


Me.  Now my sperm swim upside down.
 
Muta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: mainsail: It's not the purchase price...It's the purchase price, the upkeep, the storage and the training.

The real cost is buying a carrier to land it on.


Tell it to me brother.  Once I purchased my carrier I then found out I needed a couple subs and destroyers, a couple Tomahawk missile cruisers a replenishment ship  and a couple frigates.  You can easily get nickeled and dimed to death with these types of purchases.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Can you pull it over to the side of the road when it breaks?
No
Oh never mind
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's one expensive lawn dart.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One way to show up the neighbor as his helicopter.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: A guy I knew, his father worked on these during the Vietnam War. He said if the hydraulics WEREN'T leaking, something had gone wrong.

Yep. It mean you were out of hydraulic fluid.

I worked on the radar of the F4E Phantom II.  Proof that with enough thrust, anything can fly.


Ha.  My dad was an AT and worked on F4's during Vietnam!
 
