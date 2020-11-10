 Skip to content
(Wired)   The best way to stop the coronavirus pandemic might be to give first dibs on the vaccine to the people who refused to lock down and other superspreaders   (wired.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes, let's reward anti-social behavior.

They wouldn't take it voluntarily anyway so FARK em.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yes, let's reward anti-social behavior.

They wouldn't take it voluntarily anyway so FARK em.


Exactly. They wouldn't take it. So their anti-social behavior is punished with forced vaccination!
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yes, let's reward anti-social behavior.

They wouldn't take it voluntarily anyway so FARK em.


This.  I'd rather give it to the first responders and high-risk populations first.  They're more likely to want and get it.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yes, let's reward anti-social behavior.

They wouldn't take it voluntarily anyway so FARK em.


There are ways it could be administered involuntarily.
animal-care.comView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

question_dj: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yes, let's reward anti-social behavior.

They wouldn't take it voluntarily anyway so FARK em.

Exactly. They wouldn't take it. So their anti-social behavior is punished with forced vaccination!


I threw up a little when I read this.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IgG4: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yes, let's reward anti-social behavior.

They wouldn't take it voluntarily anyway so FARK em.

There are ways it could be administered involuntarily.
[animal-care.com image 850x561]


The only drawback with the Pfizer vaccine, is that it's a two-parter. =(
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No. Let them die.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We don't yet know how effective a vaccine will be at blocking transmission of the virus. Sometimes they only reduce the severity of a disease rather than stopping viral replication entirely.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eliminate the super-spreaders and you end the pandemic.

I have another way to eliminate them, and it's environmentally friendly; it would reduce our carbon footprint, alleviate food shortages and provide natural fertilizer for our crops. Policymakers probably wouldn't listen, though.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NakedDrummer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
well at least they will get to be the guinea pigs for it
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Eliminate the super-spreaders and you end the pandemic.

I have another way to eliminate them, and it's environmentally friendly; it would reduce our carbon footprint, alleviate food shortages and provide natural fertilizer for our crops. Policymakers probably wouldn't listen, though.


It'll reduce toilet paper usage too.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

question_dj: IgG4: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Yes, let's reward anti-social behavior.

They wouldn't take it voluntarily anyway so FARK em.

There are ways it could be administered involuntarily.
[animal-care.com image 850x561]

The only drawback with the Pfizer vaccine, is that it's a two-parter. =(


Also it needs to be stored at temperatures needing LN2. "The Generals" aren't going to be doing this.

I'm still putting my bet on the vaccine that is 1 dose and can be kept in a standard freezer. J&J? Might be wrong. Check FiercePharma.com for that info.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I say, don't offer it to them, make them take it even if they don't want it.  They need to be punished.  And give it to them before they've finished testing. That way they can suffer the birth defects, etc that'll happen by rushing it to market.  Although, admittedly, it'll be hard to tell if their kids are defective rather than normal.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These anti-social are anti-vaxxers.  It's their ethic.

Build a wall, like they did in France during the black plague. Just cut  superspreaders out of the bidding process.

Attempts to stop the spread of plague included an Act of the Parlement of Aix that levied the death penalty for any communication between Marseille and the rest of Provence. To enforce this separation, a plague wall, or mur de la peste, was erected across the countryside. The wall was built of dry stone, 2 m (6 ft 7 in) high and 70 cm (28 in) thick, with guard posts set back from the wall. Remains of the wall can still be seen in different parts of the Plateau de Vaucluse.
 
