(WNEM Saginaw)   Fellas, it's been good to know ya   (wnem.com)
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gordon Lightfoot - The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald (1979)
Youtube UKJNBxDCMIs
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i could sink a few
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Famously rammed by The Cat Stevens.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: Famously rammed by The Cat Stevens.


It's a wild world when Cat Stevens gets credit for that song.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Has the song ended yet?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Opacity: Has the song ended yet?


about 19 more minutes
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: dothemath: Famously rammed by The Cat Stevens.

It's a wild world when Cat Stevens gets credit for that song.


I read about it in my book "Astonishing Tales of the Sea".
 
drtgb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They light up the Split Rock lighthouse in MN tonight to mark the occasion.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's so damn bizarre this tragic event got a song. A terrible song. And people unironically enjoy it.
 
schubie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
All I know is I started listening to 70s light rock to calm all of the boomer antimaskers in our grooming shop and nothing quiets barking ass dogs down like this song.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Today is my eldest son's birthday.  His brother was born on April 14th.  I told them both to stay off ships.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Except for you, Ralph.  You've been a real bastard.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: It's so damn bizarre this tragic event got a song. A terrible song. And people unironically enjoy it.


It's a fantastic example of interior rhyme, which is really hard to pull off.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 395x609]

i could sink a few


My favorite porter, and one that I've been missing since moving out to the left coast.

/plenty of other good beers out here, though
//Lagunitas
///Russian River Brewing
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Raoul Eaton: dothemath: Famously rammed by The Cat Stevens.

It's a wild world when Cat Stevens gets credit for that song.

I read about it in my book "Astonishing Tales of the Sea".


I LOVE Edmund Fitzgerald's voice!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's pretty crazy how many people don't realize how the big the boats (yup, ore boats are not ships) on the Great Lakes were. The Edmund Fitzgerald was actually one of the smaller ships and most of them are bound by the Lakes they sail on as they are too large to pass through the Welland Canal.

Pretty storied song and wreck in these Great Lakes states.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Old joke from the Bob & Tom Show:

The number #1 least likely song to be requested in a strip club? The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgrald by Gordon Lightfoot.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: It's pretty crazy how many people don't realize how the big the boats (yup, ore boats are not ships) on the Great Lakes were. The Edmund Fitzgerald was actually one of the smaller ships and most of them are bound by the Lakes they sail on as they are too large to pass through the Welland Canal.

Pretty storied song and wreck in these Great Lakes states.


They are MASSIVE boats ... especially from the viewpoint of a kayak, haha.

scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: ore boats are not ships


ANOTHER nautical distinction? "Boats are small enough to be hoisted aboard ships, except submarines are all boats." And now ore ships bound in fresh water unable to pass through locks or canals to the sea are boats.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Wanderlusting: It's pretty crazy how many people don't realize how the big the boats (yup, ore boats are not ships) on the Great Lakes were. The Edmund Fitzgerald was actually one of the smaller ships and most of them are bound by the Lakes they sail on as they are too large to pass through the Welland Canal.

Pretty storied song and wreck in these Great Lakes states.

They are MASSIVE boats ... especially from the viewpoint of a kayak, haha.

[scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x1133]

[scontent.fcmh1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x637]


Cleveland Rocks!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For some reason, I have the overwhelming urge to have memorable and fantastic (yet, consensual) sex with an extremely attractive woman.

/same thing if I see a pissed-off Thor punching or watching Excalibur extracted
 
