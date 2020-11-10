 Skip to content
(WCPO Cincinnati)   Another Cincinnati Councilman arrested for public corruption by the FBI. At least this time it was a Republican so it seems that they're trying to keep things balanced with their arrests   (wcpo.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure that's how corruption runs through Cinci. If the bureau is watching, we'll start seeing multiple third parties, doctors, lawyers, ministers, preachers, priests, teachers, moms, dad's and zookeepers.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This might confuse some Republicans but I am fine with ANY corrupt public official being thrown out.  It's not a function of party.  It's a function of "we should not want corruption".
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JEFFREY, JEFFREY, JEFFREY!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.


I hope that is a euphemism.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.


/CSB: Cinci Mayor Jerry Springer came and spoke at my high school (NE Ohio) in 1982 when he was running for Congress. The next day he was in trouble for writing a check to a prostitute. /lawn
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: FrancoFile: Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.

I hope that is a euphemism.


Mostly under control now. Elmwood Place (poor) had to give up. Now, eastside Terrace Park (rich) is still freaking awful. Bit they're just frustrated because they aren't Indian Hill (very rich).
 
litespeed74
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LAW AND ORDER!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Random Anonymous Blackmail: FrancoFile: Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.

I hope that is a euphemism.

Mostly under control now. Elmwood Place (poor) had to give up. Now, eastside Terrace Park (rich) is still freaking awful. Bit they're just frustrated because they aren't Indian Hill (very rich).


The speed cameras are finally shut down for good, right?  I don't listen to WLW with any regularity anymore.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Drain the swamp.
All the corrupt Republicans and any Democrats you find too.
We all know Libertarians don't take bribes because they support themselves through hard work.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See, his problem was if you're going to be corrupt, go big or go home. This little shiat is how you get caught and the punishment is pretty much the same as stealing 10 million! Now a multi million bribery scheme you can classify as something else.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

litespeed74: LAW AND ORDER!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Not mine - saw on Twitter
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ooo, partisan.
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: FrancoFile: Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.

I hope that is a euphemism.


There are something like 15 autonomous towns and municipalities inside the Cincinnati city limits
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Random Anonymous Blackmail: FrancoFile: Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.

I hope that is a euphemism.

There are something like 15 autonomous towns and municipalities inside the Cincinnati city limits


Nah, only three. Norwood, Elmwood Place, and St. Bernard. Otherwise you're just talking neighborhoods. Plenty of others within Hamilton County, sure.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Despite claiming he was not intoxicated, the Senator could not explain his nudity."

/obscure
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sail The Wide Accountancy: See, his problem was if you're going to be corrupt, go big or go home. This little shiat is how you get caught and the punishment is pretty much the same as stealing 10 million! Now a multi million bribery scheme you can classify as something else.


No kidding

CSB alert:

Several years ago a friend asked me to help him out at his church's fall festival.  One of the bigger churches/festivals in the area & he and I ran the cash room for the weekend.  Each day they took in between $50-75k, mostly in cash.  When all was over with he thanked me for helping out & I responded that I was glad he trusted me enough to help out.  He laughed & said that he didn't trust me or most anyone else, but he knew that there would have to be another couple of zeros on the total before I would even start to consider any shenanigans...

I really couldn't argue that point.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: FrancoFile: Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.

/CSB: Cinci Mayor Jerry Springer came and spoke at my high school (NE Ohio) in 1982 when he was running for Congress. The next day he was in trouble for writing a check to a prostitute. /lawn


I thought you had to be POTUS to do that though?
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: "Despite claiming he was not intoxicated, the Senator could not explain his nudity."

/obscure


As God as my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

d23: This might confuse some Republicans but I am fine with ANY corrupt public official being thrown out.  It's not a function of party.  It's a function of "we should not want corruption".


Remember, though, that the Republican application of "balance" means they get outraged when one of theirs is caught red-handed and arrested while an innocent Democrat walks scot-free. Where's the fairness in that?
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flint Largechest: Musikslayer: FrancoFile: Local politics in CInci is weird.  And we won't even get into the postage-stamp municipalities and their speed traps.

/CSB: Cinci Mayor Jerry Springer came and spoke at my high school (NE Ohio) in 1982 when he was running for Congress. The next day he was in trouble for writing a check to a prostitute. /lawn

I thought you had to be POTUS to do that though?


Jerry did it the honest way, and paid for services rendered. Not hush money.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I'm pretty sure that's how corruption runs through Cinci. If the bureau is watching, we'll start seeing multiple third parties, doctors, lawyers, ministers, preachers, priests, teachers, moms, dad's and zookeepers.


The dumbass is also accused of wire fraud. How man times do you need to be reminded: $ the gov't need not know about should be cash in total and in nonconsecutive bill numbers.
 
