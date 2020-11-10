 Skip to content
(The Hill)   It's taken nearly 40 years, but the final landmines on Falkland Islands have been removed, which is almost as long as it took the British Navy to get there originally   (thehill.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And just as Argentina is agitating that the Falklands are theirs again.   Lovely.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now, they were 3 years ahead of schedule!
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That must mean the Argentine economy is in bad shape and people are dissatisfied with the government.  Whenever that happens, they create an enemy.  A respected standard of conduct throughout the world.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

True.

But they do that almost all the time anyway. Well, at least when there's some domestic crisis the government is trying to distract from, which is almost all the time anyway.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which Falkland Islands are we talking about?
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Approves. 
gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can finally take my Porsche with customized plates over there safely now!
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling down... Through the clouds,
Memories come rushing up to meet me now,
And in the space between the heavens
And the corner of some foreign field... I had a dream...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penguin lovers, not that kind, were against removing the mines according to this article.

Wonder what changed?   it was only 13.8 mines per person, 40 penguins per mine (most of which aren't fat enough to trigger one), and pretty good odds for the sheep too, at 16 sheep per mine.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was going to comment on the elimination of sheep being blown up. English is a strange language.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The remaining landmines have been removed.... we think.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
...hopefully.
 
Scaley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If sheep, or penguins would have triggered the mines the problem would have been taken care of decades ago.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An article from the Guardian that concentrates on the Zimbabwean deminers
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was 1982. I know we never give fashion any respect in regards to world events (rolls eyes). But in 1982, people had giant shoulder pads, leggings and looked like they were getting ready for The Hunger Games. I'm convinced Argentina and England had been lulled into a false sense of security by Karl Lagerfield and Olivia Newton-John. "Let's Get Physical" is pretty much a call to arms. What else was there but a "triple dare you"? And then, the coup de grace of all dares, the sinister triple-dog-dare.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

In 2022, I'll be going to Ushaia - and they've even named the damn airport "Malvinas Argentinas Ushuaia International Airpo​rt". They pretty much held the "Most sore loser record" right until November 2020. Going to be a bit of a challenge to keep a straight face.
 
maxheck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just an FYI, but...

http://copelaos.org/

There is one notable country that has both refused to sign land mine and cluster bomb bans.

And it sucks.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How do they know they actually got them all? There's still occasional deaths from WWI mines.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thank the gawds our strategic sheep resources are safe...
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seen being chased away...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

That was interesting, thanks!
 
maxheck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I was ****Right there!!!*** just before I would have escorted two of my ducklings to Paro Airport before a medical thing (that turned out ok), but evidently Paro is one of those things you need see. is evidently one of the more difficult ones.

Probably would have been crossing my legs, and I'm a guy.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

better verse:

Brezhnev took Afghanistan.
Begin took Beirut.
Galtieri took the Union Jack.
And Maggie, over lunch one day,
Took a cruiser with all hands.
Apparently, to make him give it back
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Heading to Antarctica? If Covid goes away I might try as well.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, now that Prince Randy Andy is persona non grata around the Buckingham Palace, there's a job for him:  landmine removal technician because we all know how good he is at stepping in it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Falkland Islands, (red dot)
Argentina, yellow circle on bottom left
United Kingdom, yellow circle on top right
 
