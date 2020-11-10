 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   Hamilton owned slaves. Here comes the research, from the room where it happened
    Awkward  
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "It's okay because the girl I'm trying to sleep with likes the musical."
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Research hit job with a dumb bent on identity meets cherished fairy tale hero narrative. Boring.

I get the idea about deflating myths -- but the way it was done is stupid. Never, ever make statements you can't support -- "essential to identity" is extremely difficult to support, and it's clearly meant to be the element that links the public perception with the historical elements.

One, identities change over time, and
Two, it entails knowing a person's inner thoughts with certainty, which is impossible.

Don't farkin' do shiat like that. It's lazy, it's sloppy, and it's nothing to be respected.

Then again, American history discourse is legendarily bad, so I shouldn't be surprised.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wait.  Are you suggesting that a philandering hotheaded asshole with a penchant for dueling may not be a paragon of moral virtue?  Next you'll be telling me that Aaron Burr wasn't actually black like in the musical.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Wait.  Are you suggesting that a philandering hotheaded asshole with a penchant for dueling may not be a paragon of moral virtue?  Next you'll be telling me that Aaron Burr wasn't actually black like in the musical.


What about Thomas Jefferson?  He was really black, right?  The musical wouldn lie to me, would it?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: What about Thomas Jefferson?  He was really black, right?  The musical wouldn lie to me, would it?


Jefferson may not have been black, but his children were.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: What about Thomas Jefferson?  He was really black, right?


You're thinking of George.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: Don't farkin' do shiat like that. It's lazy, it's sloppy, and it's nothing to be respected.


A deadline is a deadline. Gotta get them clicks!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: NeoCortex42: What about Thomas Jefferson?  He was really black, right?  The musical wouldn lie to me, would it?

Jefferson may not have been black, but his children were.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
History mutates and changes as new discoveries are made but I'm with rue_in_winter on making reckless assertions. This seems like a PR ploy to me.  Central to his being? Probably not unless he was a slave himself.

/Librarian/Historian
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: NeoCortex42: What about Thomas Jefferson?  He was really black, right?

You're thinking of George.


Maybe he's thinking of Lafayette? 'cause man, that dude and TJ could have been twins!
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Wait.  Are you suggesting that a philandering hotheaded asshole with a penchant for dueling may not be a paragon of moral virtue?  Next you'll be telling me that Aaron Burr wasn't actually black like in the musical.


I do find it interesting that the only person in the musical who doesn't come off as an asshole is George Washington.

/who was a slave owner too
//still enjoy it as a piece of fantasy, though
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not a surprise if you get your historical education from somewhere other than Broadway musicals...
 
Mouser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard and the author of "The Hemingses of Monticello," called the paper "fascinating" and the argument plausible. "It just shows that the founders were nearly all implicated in slavery in some way," she said.

At the turn of the 19th Century, EVERYONE in America was implicated in slavery in some way.  The "peculiar institution" permeated American culture in ways that we're still sorting out.  There are no heroes or villains here, just flawed people trying to find their way out of a flawed system of their own creation.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't blame me.  I voted for Jefferson.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: NeoCortex42: What about Thomas Jefferson?  He was really black, right?

You're thinking of George.


Are you suggesting that Monticello was just a deluxe apartment in the sky?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The NYTs article on the oaper ia better and more informative.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/09/ar​t​s/alexander-hamilton-enslaver-research​.html

And yeah, he was a slave owner...many times over.  Hard to be an abolitionist and slave owner...but he mighta sorta been...the 1790s version of New York
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I listened to the Chernow Biography.  It did say that Hamilton was an ARDANT abolitionist.

However, as the article pointed out, when he Eliza, he married into wealth.  Chernow also tells that Hamilton, though an abolitionist, DID buy or hold slaves for his sisters family.
 
lectos
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Don't blame me.  I voted for Jefferson.


Don't blame me, I am related to Aaron Burr.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Slavery is illegal, I say lock him up!

Wait, he's long dead?

Why should I give a fark that he participated in a legal activity that was considered normal?

Every human being has flaws, you either want hero's in the world or you don't. You can't have both.
 
henryhill
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They probably ALL owned slaves.
Americans need to remember that the people who lived hundreds of years ago were people, and they lived hundreds of years ago.
People hundreds of years ago were sorta pricks.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Librarian/Historian


I've heard in both of Chernow's works (Washington and Hamilton) that Cornwallis used slaves infected with Smallpox as a form of biological warfare against the American Colonists.

Have you heard of this?

/I listened to them as I have long commutes to work and it helps pass the time.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does this mean I can get out of watching the second half of the musical on Disney Plus?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Not a surprise if you get your historical education from somewhere other than Broadway musicals...


Does Drunk History count?
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: NeoCortex42: What about Thomas Jefferson?  He was really black, right?

You're thinking of George.


Interestingly, the production we saw had an Asian George.  He was good, but I don't think he had quite the singing range that the role requires.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

geom_00: I listened to the Chernow Biography.  It did say that Hamilton was an ARDANT abolitionist.

However, as the article pointed out, when he Eliza, he married into wealth.  Chernow also tells that Hamilton, though an abolitionist, DID buy or hold slaves for his sisters family.


See, that's how Drunk History laid it out. You don't need no fancy book learnin' when you have inebriated comics to let you know how it went down.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Offended he is on the ten dollar bill? You may send all of your tens to me and I will dispose of them properly.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Juc: They probably ALL owned slaves.
Americans need to remember that the people who lived hundreds of years ago were people, and they lived hundreds of years ago.
People hundreds of years ago were sorta pricks.


The same will probably be said of us 200 years into the future.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's almost like people 240 years ago were living in a totally different social system with a different set of community mores than we have today.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mouser: Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard and the author of "The Hemingses of Monticello," called the paper "fascinating" and the argument plausible. "It just shows that the founders were nearly all implicated in slavery in some way," she said.

At the turn of the 19th Century, EVERYONE in America was implicated in slavery in some way.  The "peculiar institution" permeated American culture in ways that we're still sorting out.  There are no heroes or villains here, just flawed people trying to find their way out of a flawed system of their own creation.


Except they didn't even create it either. Slavery was never legal until Anthony Johnson sued in court to keep his indentured servant permanently. Prior to that, indentured servitude was limited to just a few years in America.

Here is a photo of Anthony Johnson, the man who set the stage for slavery in America:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Not a surprise if you get your historical education from somewhere other than Broadway musicals...


Wait, are you telling me that not all Mormons sing and dance in spontaneous unison?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Juc: They probably ALL owned slaves.
Americans need to remember that the people who lived hundreds of years ago were people, and they lived hundreds of years ago.
People hundreds of years ago were sorta pricks.

The same will probably be said of us 200 years into the future.


I wonder what the moral outrage will be.  Probably something involving animals.  The 23rd century equivalent of "#cancelobama" because there's a picture of him eating bacon.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So we have to cancel the Federal Reserve Bank? I'm down with that action.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mouser: Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard and the author of "The Hemingses of Monticello," called the paper "fascinating" and the argument plausible. "It just shows that the founders were nearly all implicated in slavery in some way," she said.

At the turn of the 19th Century, EVERYONE in America was implicated in slavery in some way.  The "peculiar institution" permeated American culture in ways that we're still sorting out.  There are no heroes or villains here, just flawed people trying to find their way out of a flawed system of their own creation.


I think the sole exceptions were the Friends, they drove the Abolitionist movement in the UK as well
oh and Franklin perhaps

https://www.archives.gov/legislative/​f​eatures/franklin

I don't thin Adams had any but he wasn't an ardent abolitionist

https://www.gilderlehrman.org/history​-​resources/spotlight-primary-source/joh​n-adams-abolition-slavery-1801
 
Mouser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Mouser: Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard and the author of "The Hemingses of Monticello," called the paper "fascinating" and the argument plausible. "It just shows that the founders were nearly all implicated in slavery in some way," she said.

At the turn of the 19th Century, EVERYONE in America was implicated in slavery in some way.  The "peculiar institution" permeated American culture in ways that we're still sorting out.  There are no heroes or villains here, just flawed people trying to find their way out of a flawed system of their own creation.

Except they didn't even create it either. Slavery was never legal until Anthony Johnson sued in court to keep his indentured servant permanently. Prior to that, indentured servitude was limited to just a few years in America.

Here is a photo of Anthony Johnson, the man who set the stage for slavery in America:

[Fark user image 425x318]


Slavery was one of those things where people said, "Well, it exists and would be too difficult to outlaw, so we may as well acknowledge that and make it legal."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: NeoCortex42: What about Thomas Jefferson?  He was really black, right?  The musical wouldn lie to me, would it?

Jefferson may not have been black, but his children were.


Sally Hemings was the half sister of Mrs Jefferson who she and TJ inherited from his father-in-law.

So he was sleeping with (raping?) his wife's enslaved younger sibling after his wife died (who was also cool with keeping her half-sister enslaved)
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Worth reading
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-d​e​sk/so-palpable-a-stain-the-adams-famil​y-and-slavery-in-washington-d-c
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Worth reading
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-de​sk/so-palpable-a-stain-the-adams-famil​y-and-slavery-in-washington-d-c


Lurch was held against his will?
 
Mouser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: Mouser: Annette Gordon-Reed, a professor of history and law at Harvard and the author of "The Hemingses of Monticello," called the paper "fascinating" and the argument plausible. "It just shows that the founders were nearly all implicated in slavery in some way," she said.

At the turn of the 19th Century, EVERYONE in America was implicated in slavery in some way.  The "peculiar institution" permeated American culture in ways that we're still sorting out.  There are no heroes or villains here, just flawed people trying to find their way out of a flawed system of their own creation.

I think the sole exceptions were the Friends, they drove the Abolitionist movement in the UK as well
oh and Franklin perhaps

https://www.archives.gov/legislative/f​eatures/franklin

I don't thin Adams had any but he wasn't an ardent abolitionist

https://www.gilderlehrman.org/history-​resources/spotlight-primary-source/joh​n-adams-abolition-slavery-1801


There were always a few that opposed slavery, a few more that opposed the worse parts of the institution, and a few more that thought abolition would be a good idea if it could be "practical".  It took a LONG time between that and Abraham Lincoln freeing the slaves, and even he needed a war as an excuse.  And even after emancipation, getting freed slaves and their descendants back on equal footing with "free white men" has taken over 100 years and is still controversial in some quarters.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Cornelis de Gyselaer: Worth reading
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-de​sk/so-palpable-a-stain-the-adams-famil​y-and-slavery-in-washington-d-c

Lurch was held against his will?


Addams is two d's this has only one

/Straight man
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: There are no heroes or villains here, just flawed people trying to find their way out of a flawed system of their own creation.


I'm sure there were shades of heroism and villainy, most usually expressed in the how slaves were treated by individuals.  But yes, huge parts of that economy and society were pillared on slave labor.  As a moneyed and industrious white person, it may have been difficult, certainly unusual, to succeed without slave labor.

Juc: People hundreds of years ago were sorta pricks.


Pretty sure people back then were humans like us.  In modern society perhaps we have a little more time, more breathing room to become and behave with more enlightenment.  A  bit more education too, to better see the folly in mistreatment of our fellows.

I do believe that holds true today, where lack of education and cultural engagement tend a person toward suspicion and denigration of unlike people.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Realty is, there were no white heroes in the days of slavery.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Mouser: There are no heroes or villains here, just flawed people trying to find their way out of a flawed system of their own creation.

I'm sure there were shades of heroism and villainy, most usually expressed in the how slaves were treated by individuals.  But yes, huge parts of that economy and society were pillared on slave labor.  As a moneyed and industrious white person, it may have been difficult, certainly unusual, to succeed without slave labor.

Juc: People hundreds of years ago were sorta pricks.

Pretty sure people back then were humans like us.  In modern society perhaps we have a little more time, more breathing room to become and behave with more enlightenment.  A  bit more education too, to better see the folly in mistreatment of our fellows.

I do believe that holds true today, where lack of education and cultural engagement tend a person toward suspicion and denigration of unlike people.


The same tactics the Plantation owners used to keep the poor whites quiet haven't changed one iota in our entire history
find an "other" for them to feel superior to
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Realty is, there were no white heroes in the days of slavery.


You are mistaken, as I have said the Friends were instrumental in the abolition of slavery here and inthe UK

http://abolition.e2bn.org/people_21.h​t​ml

https://www.quakersintheworld.org/qua​k​ers-in-action/11/-Anti-Slavery

https://www.pbs.org/opb/historydetect​i​ves/feature/quaker-activism/

for a start
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tarl3k: Not a surprise if you get your historical education from somewhere other than Broadway musicals...

Does Drunk History count?


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wanna see something based on the adventures of Hercules and Cato.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Weird Hal: I wanna see something based on the adventures of Hercules and Cato.


That's fascinating, thank you

*adds to list*
 
