(Grand Forks Herald)   With the highest number of cases per capita in the nation, North Dakota is now allowing asymptomatic COVID positive nurses to work in hospitals due to staffing shortages. Still no statewide mask mandate   (grandforksherald.com) divider line
    More: Sick  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NoDak motto: We Bring the Death to You!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breathe deep the gathering gloom...
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, right as I get to work.

I'll be back at lunch, if I get one.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, obviously.
You can always try to go for herd immunity when you govern sheep.

/doesn't mean it will work
//I feel sorry for the patients suffering other diseases and then getting hit by this
///but there was no way we could have predicted pandemics!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid dim talking point, "a mask mandate would cure every case overnight, like biden said!".


FALSE! STFU about mask mandates. It's farking stupid!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Btw, to stave off any misgivings right away for those who don't read TFA - this is just in COVID units for now.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Normally I wear protection, but then I thought, 'When I'm gonna get back to Haiti again?'"
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not anticipate that the death panels would be actively distributing death, not just deciding who got treated.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this story is told years from now, no one will believe how bad it got, and how much of the suffering and death could have been avoided completely with responsible governance.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Season 5 of Fargo is going to have a higher death count than all of the other seasons put together.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID+ nurses should only be taking care of COVID+ patients
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charlie Freak: Btw, to stave off any misgivings right away for those who don't read TFA - this is just in COVID units for now.


So the early China / Italy model. Idiots.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in rural areas have just as much interaction with other people as those who live in cities.  They hang out at the coffee shop in the morning, they go shopping, they visit the barber, they go to church.

The only advantage rural areas have is that contact tracing should be easier.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: COVID+ nurses should only be taking care of COVID+ patients


I feel bad for anyone who goes into that hospital with flu or pneumonia, who will almost certainly end up catching COVID too.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: When this story is told years from now, no one will believe how bad it got, and how much of the suffering and death could have been avoided completely with responsible governance.


I admire your optimism
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Normally I wear protection, but then I thought, 'When I'm gonna get back to Haiti again?'"


Bad Idea Jeans.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Btw, to stave off any misgivings right away for those who don't read TFA - this is just in COVID units for now.


Hopefully. JFC.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lennavan: COVID+ nurses should only be taking care of COVID+ patients


You mean themselves?

I don't know of any data about thresholds of repeated exposures for those already infected-- if whether symptoms level off in some and never become critical or if if repeated exposures compound and worsen a response.

I know such data is valuable to policy makers hell bent on asserting some conception of herd immunity as it was applied to small island populations of which some portion adapted and a remainder perished.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nova Scotia is bit bigger than North Dakota.   North Dakota has 1,153 new cases yesterday.

Meanwhile in Nova Scotia:

Nov. 8 COVID-19 update: Three new cases in Nova Scotia, premier 'concerned'
https://www.thechronicleherald.ca/new​s​/provincial/nov-8-covid-19-update-thre​e-new-cases-in-nova-scotia-premier-con​cerned-518105/
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Btw, to stave off any misgivings right away for those who don't read TFA - this is just in COVID units for now.


Thanks.  That's what I was assuming.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: People in rural areas have just as much interaction with other people as those who live in cities.  They hang out at the coffee shop in the morning, they go shopping, they visit the barber, they go to church.

The only advantage rural areas have is that contact tracing should be easier.


Assuming that they cooperate with whoever is doing the contact tracing. "Muh privacy! Contrac tracing is sochilizum!"
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Charlie Freak: Btw, to stave off any misgivings right away for those who don't read TFA - this is just in COVID units for now.

Hopefully. JFC.


The magic of teleportation makes this safe for everyone
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So many hoaxing libs libbing up there in the Dakotas. There outta be a law.
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: a mask mandate would cure every case overnight, like biden said!


Hey, any time you want to quit lying, that'd be great.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Literally every hospital is doing this.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zepillin: waxbeans: Charlie Freak: Btw, to stave off any misgivings right away for those who don't read TFA - this is just in COVID units for now.

Hopefully. JFC.

The magic of teleportation makes this safe for everyone


It's just he C19 units...
It's just the Chinese flights.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Stupid dim talking point, "a mask mandate would cure every case overnight, like biden said!".


FALSE! STFU about mask mandates. It's farking stupid![Fark user image image 526x587]


Some unsolicited context to those masks with the holes in them.

This concert was in April, when the entire Czech Republic was in lockdown. When everyone on TV wore a mask. The nightly news, the president speaking, everyone. So there was visual confirmation that everyone in the country is wearing masks.

The whole wishy-washy 'we recommend you consider wearing a mask' did more harm than good in the States. Then wearing or not wearing a mask designates your political affiliation ahead of an election made it worse
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Stupid dim talking point, "a mask mandate would cure every case overnight, like biden said!".


FALSE! STFU about mask mandates. It's farking stupid![Fark user image image 526x587]


U.S. says hold my beer.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: People in rural areas have just as much interaction with other people as those who live in cities.  They hang out at the coffee shop in the morning, they go shopping, they visit the barber, they go to church.

The only advantage rural areas have is that contact tracing should be easier.


Contract tracing is useless since most people lie or do not cooperate. The compliance rate is in the low 20's.
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live in rural Oklahoma and they are telling nurses at the local hospitals that after their positive Covid test they wait until they are asymptomatic for 2 days then go in...
It's not a matter of if people will get sick, people will die over this.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice try, subby.

There is no North Dakota. Made up state that only really exists in maps. We barely need the Dakota we do have, why would we have two? ND is just deep state construct used as a slush fund to transfer federal funds for people that do not exist.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now that a vaccine is nearly out, it really is a race against time to see how many people you can kill before people start getting vaccinated.

History books will have to explain why Americans died in so much higher numbers than the rest of the world.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: It's not a matter of if people will get sick, people will die over this.


Some quarterly returns are more equal than others.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: People in rural areas have just as much interaction with other people as those who live in cities.  They hang out at the coffee shop in the morning, they go shopping, they visit the barber, they go to church.

The only advantage rural areas have is that contact tracing should be easier.


Unfortunately contact tracing becomes impractical at higher positivity levels which may occur in hot spots. There are too many contacts and not enough tracers.  Some areas in the U.S. are not doing serious tracing. Large events such as demonstrations have no participant list.  As infections go up it becomes wiser to test widely to find hotspots and then quarantine the areas.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Nice try, subby.

There is no North Dakota. Made up state that only really exists in maps. We barely need the Dakota we do have, why would we have two? ND is just deep state construct used as a slush fund to transfer federal funds for people that do not exist.


I agree with you and the nuts guy upthread. DEEP STATE!!!
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Cajnik: stinkynuts: Stupid dim talking point, "a mask mandate would cure every case overnight, like biden said!".


FALSE! STFU about mask mandates. It's farking stupid![Fark user image image 526x587]

Some unsolicited context to those masks with the holes in them.

This concert was in April, when the entire Czech Republic was in lockdown. When everyone on TV wore a mask. The nightly news, the president speaking, everyone. So there was visual confirmation that everyone in the country is wearing masks.


Confirmed. farking stupid

media.tenor.com
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
mrshowrules: History books will have to explain why Americans died in so much higher numbers than the rest of the world.

Why does treason prosper?
There is no "history book" for global phenomenon.
Even for a single nation, like, say, the United States, why do you think teachers began to balk at Texas publishers having so much of the nation's market-share of text books?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oops...the plural...phenomena.

How's that song go...Do Doo Do Do-do...phenomenon...Do Do Doo Do?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

astelmaszek: Barricaded Gunman: When this story is told years from now, no one will believe how bad it got, and how much of the suffering and death could have been avoided completely with responsible governance.

I admire your optimism


I have you favorited as a pilot and I happen to read new aviation accident reports every day. It's a hobby.  I'm speaking to power pilots now. MOST of you have no right to comment on the subject of optimism. Glider pilots know what I'm talking about.  Take care and always have a plan B.
 
shill1253
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: FrancoFile: People in rural areas have just as much interaction with other people as those who live in cities.  They hang out at the coffee shop in the morning, they go shopping, they visit the barber, they go to church.

The only advantage rural areas have is that contact tracing should be easier.

Contract tracing is useless since most people lie or do not cooperate. The compliance rate is in the low 20's.


Is it autocorrect that makes so many people call it contract tracing?
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buravirgil: WhatsSoGodDamnPunny: It's not a matter of if people will get sick, people will die over this.


Some quarterly returns are more equal than others.


"More" people than should have per hospitals in my area. It reminds me of when they put people in the tuberculosis wards with actual TB patients. Confirmed via genetic testing a few years ago that a lot of those people didn't even have TB when they went in. But they sure did when they came out. If they ever got to.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Contract tracing is useless since most people lie or do not cooperate. The compliance rate is in the low 20's.


[citation needed]
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Stupid dim talking point, "a mask mandate would cure every case overnight, like biden said!".


FALSE! STFU about mask mandates. It's farking stupid![Fark user image 526x587]


No one ever said that.
 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Btw, to stave off any misgivings right away for those who don't read TFA - this is just in COVID units for now.


I need coffee, I read this as snark and was going to ask how many Delawares that was.
 
ocd002
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Btw, to stave off any misgivings right away for those who don't read TFA - this is just in COVID units for now.


Ok, but are the nurses eating in a break room that's not on a covid floor?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: People in rural areas have just as much interaction with other people as those who live in cities.  They hang out at the coffee shop in the morning, they go shopping, they visit the barber, they go to church.

The only advantage rural areas have is that contact tracing should be easier.


I am surprised nobody has challenged your first assertion.
I live in a rural area and have never taken a crowded subway car to the local coffee shop.
Urban folks have WAY more contacts with many more different people.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: People in rural areas have just as much interaction with other people as those who live in cities.  They hang out at the coffee shop in the morning, they go shopping, they visit the barber, they go to church.

The only advantage rural areas have is that contact tracing should be easier.


No, the advantage people in rural areas have is their coffee shop has three customers, not a line of 20. Their barber has two seats filled, not all of them plus a waiting bench. Their store has one register open with 3 people in line, not 5 registers with 10 people in each.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And Gov Doug was re-elected by a wide margin. The people here are generally nice, but god they can be really stupid.
 
Leader O'Cola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I'll need to remake the color scale on these again soon. ...
sigh
 
