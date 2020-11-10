 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Woman makes a drive thru at the liquor store   (whdh.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On another note, that is the best looking anchor woman I've seen in a long time.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"She was very shaken"

surely she was stirred too
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UberDave: On another note, that is the best looking anchor woman I've seen in a long time.


Wow. She got that swimsuit model look going.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "She was very shaken"

surely she was stirred too


But now she's out on Bond.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now they can consider it a conquered liquor store.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The driver, a woman in her 70s

I suppose a lot of farmer's markets are closed for the season.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The shot heard round the world.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alcohol was involved.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The driver, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

So there is a farmer's market on the other side of the store?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

blatz514: The driver, a woman in her 70s

I suppose a lot of farmer's markets are closed for the season.


DAMN IT!  *fist, tiny*
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
She wanted to get her booze without getting out of the car, to be safe from Covid. I'd say that's pretty remarkable.

The store ought to implement curbside pickup, though, so that this doesn't happen again.
 
Dravenlocke [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can we really call it a drive thru if she didn't make it out the back of the building?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dravenlocke: Can we really call it a drive thru if she didn't make it out the back of the building?


Really, it's only a drive-in.
 
Dravenlocke [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Dravenlocke: Can we really call it a drive thru if she didn't make it out the back of the building?

Really, it's only a drive-in.


Guess Joe Bob Briggs was right
The drive in will never die.
 
