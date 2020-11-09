 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   First, read this article explaining how often you should replace things like your toilet brush, toothbrush, shower loofah, and pillow. Then come into the thread and tell everybody what a filthy filthy slob you are   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

178 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 9:05 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, toilet brush and shower loofah are separate things?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I believe in exposing my body to germs so I don't change anything.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pillows should be replaced every one to two years.

Dafuq? Oh geeze, I better go see My Pillow Guy, stat!*


* - Never.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I won't keep anything that goes in my mouth near the toilet.

I slack off on my replacement of toiletries, but I run a tight farking ship. I have to.

Also, keeping raw meat and eggs aboard (at home) is way more dangerous. Even for us poors wealthy enough to open refrigeration. How many people actually apply the bleach solution to sanitize their cutting boards and sinks after prep at home? Who keeps separate meat and raw food cutting boards? Cross contamination is more dangerous.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Pillows should be replaced every one to two years.

Dafuq? Oh geeze, I better go see My Pillow Guy, stat!*


* - Never.


When I pillow fight with Mrs. Giant or the sprogling and they say "ow! That pillow is really hard!" It's time to change.

/Night drooler
//Always have been
///Humans are big sacks of blood and goo
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Germs are a myth.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sozelle: Germs are a myth.


We're rounding the corner on personal hygiene.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Altimus Prime: Wait, toilet brush and shower loofah are separate things?


Shower loofah?   Man have I been using my tooth brush wrong.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: I won't keep anything that goes in my mouth near the toilet.

I slack off on my replacement of toiletries, but I run a tight farking ship. I have to.

Also, keeping raw meat and eggs aboard (at home) is way more dangerous. Even for us poors wealthy enough to open refrigeration. How many people actually apply the bleach solution to sanitize their cutting boards and sinks after prep at home? Who keeps separate meat and raw food cutting boards? Cross contamination is more dangerous.


I absolutely have separate boards for raw meat than I use for veggies.

I don't recall the last time I replaced my toilet brush though. I always thought the highly toxic chemicals I clean the toilet with were plenty to sanitize the brush.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
* article sponsored by Bed Bath & Beyond *
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sozelle: Germs are a myth.


they'll be gone by Easter.
 
Dravenlocke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If my toothbrush was good enough for my grandfather, it's good enough for me!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've been waiting four years to replace my toilet brush.  Hopefully in a few weeks:

canary.contestimg.wish.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"pillows made with shredded foam or polyester"

uggg, gross

yucky
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Altimus Prime: Wait, toilet brush and shower loofah are separate things?


Came here to say that about the toilet brush and tooth brush. ;)
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.