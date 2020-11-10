 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Sex addict dies from heart attack after taking Viagra and erection cream at orgy. Well, there's your problem: You're not supposed to eat erection cream (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
47
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1025 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Nov 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Erection Cream is the name of my Ginger Baker tribute band.  My stage name is Jack Juice.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, there's plenty of other things to eat at a well run orgy...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how I want to go - fully erect and balls deep in erection cream.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious about his diagnosis as a "sex addict." Is he one by default since he was participating in an orgy, or did this involve some sort of medical/psychological evaluation?
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who eats toilet paper?
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are many worse ways to go.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm curious about his diagnosis as a "sex addict." Is he one by default since he was participating in an orgy, or did this involve some sort of medical/psychological evaluation?


It's a British tabloid.  None of the people, events, items, or words used ever existed.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used erection cream once, and my hand was rock hard for hours.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, heh. Stiff.
 
ablank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
Steve Martin's Penis Beauty Creme: Apply As Needed - Saturday Night Live
Youtube ee3oKSEqU_Q
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very disappointed that this didn't happen in Phuket
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hitler takes too much Viagra
Youtube wAqyWpBo9OU
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: [Fark user image 425x157]
Who eats toilet paper?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Khun Thep, 44, died at a monthly orgy"

Just the Thep!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm curious about his diagnosis as a "sex addict." Is he one by default since he was participating in an orgy, or did this involve some sort of medical/psychological evaluation?


Yeah that is weird. Like was it a prerequisite for participation? Did he have to produce a note from his doctor?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In one uses an erection creme to facilitate a creme pie, does that technically make the guy a master baker?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Erection Cream"...Never heard it called that before.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he died doing what he loved.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is with all the food?
Does every buffet have an orgy?

What if you get shrimp farts?
What if you think it's shrimp farts but actually it's because you swallowed an abundance of coliform?
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He came and went at the same time.


/old Richard Pryor joke
 
ReAnimator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: At least he died doing what he loved.


Damnit i came here to say this, and you beat me by 2 minutes.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After eating the cream, did he die of a stiff neck?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be hardon his family.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andrew Gillum can't catch a break!
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brilett: At least he died doing what he loved.


If a man can die of a heart attack at an orgy, he can also die of a heart attack while yelling at a supervisor at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Or he can suffer a long, miserable death from all sorts of diseases.

If Alex Trebek died of a heart attack at an orgy, it would have been the subject of lurid headlines, true. But he wouldn't have read the paper the next day anyway...
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took the doctors 2 hours just to get the smile off of his face.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should be a hit at the mortuary.  Like a gotdam carnival ride.

/If you're into that sort of thing
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Must be hardon his family.


I wonder if this post is going to stay up.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: It took the doctors 2 hours just to get the smile off of his face.


Top Secret, FTW!
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What election cream might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReAnimator: brilett: At least he died doing what he loved.

Damnit i came here to say this, and you beat me by 2 minutes.


So we're just completely abandoning phrasing?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would think for most farkers that just rubbing on the cream would be enough. End of orgy for me.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Must be hardon his family.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought the erection was over.
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brilett: At least he died doing what he loved.


coming and going. May we all be so fortunate
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Biledriver: "Erection Cream"...Never heard it called that before.


It was an idea for an album title that didn't get approved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brilett: At least he died doing what he loved.


Ya wheres the hero tag?
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LewDux:


that made my week. thank you.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Erection cream? I just call it hand lotion.
 
comrade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Sex Addict" is like saying "breathing addict" or "eating addict". We're built to fark and everything else is just there to move our gonads from one tribe to another.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Arthur Friend: brilett: At least he died doing what he loved.

coming and going. May we all be so fortunate


They're always coming and going, and going and coming...


...and always too soon.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think we all have election cream fatigue.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Biledriver: "Erection Cream"...Never heard it called that before.

It was an idea for an album title that didn't get approved.

[Fark user image 301x300]


Love that band but Ginger Baker was perhaps the biggest piece of shiat in the history of rock.

Poor Eric Clapton quit the band because he couldnt stand all the fighting between Baker and Bruce then when he got together with Steve Winwood to form Blind Faith and they couldnt find a drummer guess who Winwood hired?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sozelle: [Fark user image image 425x157]
Who eats toilet paper?


Rule 34

/ewwww
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: ....


I think I understand why you don't get invited to orgies
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And it took five undertakers to wipe the smile off his face.

/ His BP dropped to zero
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: That's how I want to go - fully erect and balls deep in erection cream.


Just like Grandpa. Not screaming like all the passengers in the car?
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.