(Altoona Mirror)   Deny a drunk stranger's request to use your bathroom? That's death threats and racial slurs   (altoonamirror.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Annanie allegedly ignored police commands and continued toward the man, pulling away from police, until an officer swept Annanie's legs out from under him to handcuff him, court documents stated.

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare central Pennsylvania trifecta in play. Johnstown, yer up.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to say it would have been interesting to see what would happen if the Black homeowner had a gun and had shot and killed the drunk POS for home invasion but I think we all know what would have happened.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be about a business. A personal residence? WTF, dude? Piss in the street like everybody else does.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: I want to say it would have been interesting to see what would happen if the Black homeowner had a gun and had shot and killed the drunk POS for home invasion but I think we all know what would have happened.


Yeah, the drunk pos would be dead
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't get the memo that Trump lost, so you can't do this kind of stuff out loud anymore.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Headline if it was a black guy trying to pull that off;

Black terrorist stormed White Man's house to urinate, Attorney General says the 15 Officers were justified in shooting him 479 times.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania is an anatomically unique state. It has two assholes. Altoona and Somerset. Every single time I drive from Pittsburgh to Manhattan, I speed by. Well, not speed. The cops in the area are complete assholes.
 
starsrift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like he couldn't give a shiat about the other guy taking the piss.

/ Oh, poop.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Currently jailed at Blair County Prison, Annanie was unable to post his $40,000 cash bail. Annanie's preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones.

This is why we need to eliminate cash bail, so poor souls like this don't get ground up by The System.
 
starsrift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Currently jailed at Blair County Prison, Annanie was unable to post his $40,000 cash bail. Annanie's preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones.

This is why we need to eliminate cash bail, so poor souls like this don't get ground up by The System.


Why do you feel the good people of Altoona should be subjected to drunken thugs who attempt B&E's and threaten murder?
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Currently jailed at Blair County Prison, Annanie was unable to post his $40,000 cash bail. Annanie's preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones.

This is why we need to eliminate cash bail, so poor souls like this don't get ground up by The System.


Fark the racist piece of schitt. Some people deserve to get ground up by The System.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

starsrift: jjorsett: Currently jailed at Blair County Prison, Annanie was unable to post his $40,000 cash bail. Annanie's preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones.

This is why we need to eliminate cash bail, so poor souls like this don't get ground up by The System.

Why do you feel the good people of Altoona should be subjected to drunken thugs who attempt B&E's and threaten murder?


Because he's a conservative. If it's white its alright.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

majestic: I thought this was going to be about a business. A personal residence? WTF, dude? Piss in the street like everybody else does.


totally I have a big yard go for it
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

starsrift: jjorsett: Currently jailed at Blair County Prison, Annanie was unable to post his $40,000 cash bail. Annanie's preliminary hearing is scheduled on Nov. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Ben Jones.

This is why we need to eliminate cash bail, so poor souls like this don't get ground up by The System.

Why do you feel the good people of Altoona should be subjected to drunken thugs who attempt B&E's and threaten murder?


needs calibration
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jmr61: I want to say it would have been interesting to see what would happen if the Black homeowner had a gun and had shot and killed the drunk POS for home invasion but I think we all know what would have happened.


The white guy would have died and no charges would have been made.

Same as if someone tried to force their way into my house, although it would all be on camera.

I like to think the obvious cameras on my home are a crime deterrent and such a situation will never happen.

/the hatch of my suv was open all night recently, with a guitar amp sitting right there in the opening. Still there when I went outside to get something from it.
//We don't have much crime here
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NotThatGuyAgain:
//We don't have much crime here

Why do you need the cameras and guns then?
Are you just imagining all the people who want to invade you?
 
walthunt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: NotThatGuyAgain:
//We don't have much crime here

Why do you need the cameras and guns then?
Are you just imagining all the people who want to invade you?


Gun porn. Do try and keep up.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm more impressed by the 40k bail. That's youre drunk and stupid and committed assault money, especially in Central PA.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Altoona? Hmm... pretty sure I recently read an almost identical story occurring here in San Diego.
 
