(CBS New York)   If you're planning to fly this Thanksgiving, the TSA is offering a few tips. Tip: 1 - Don't   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point taken: take the bus.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA, but f**k the TSA. Bring airport security back to the airport, with requirements and certifications and all that.

Same with air-traffic controllers.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ah, the good ol' TSA.  Remember the solid decision making that led to the creation of that successful government agency?  We'll never make that mistake again.
 
xalres
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In any sane country the levels we're seeing would have triggered a national lockdown. Buuuuut, we have an insanely large population who's all about freedom without responsibility, and for some reason we have a psychotic need to kiss their ass and coddle them.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This country will be a COVID shiatshow post-thanksgiving.

/hell it is already
 
waffledonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who takes gravy onto an airplane?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's the second rule of flight club?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Second, put food in plastic bags. Cakes and pies can go in a carry-on, but cranberry sauce and gravy should be in checked bags."

What if it's a cranberry pie?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can I take a turkey on board with me? And... is it ok if it is not dead yet. I like to eat them fresh.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
JFC, the only way I'd fly now is with an aqualung and goggles. And knowing the airlines I'd have to store them in the overhead.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: JFC, the only way I'd fly now is with an aqualung and goggles. And knowing the airlines I'd have to store them in the overhead.


The goggles do nothing.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Second, put food in plastic bags. Cakes and pies can go in a carry-on, but cranberry sauce and gravy should be in checked bags."

What if it's a cranberry pie?


Mmmmmmm... Gravy cake!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But the airlines conducted their own tests, saying that if you sit in your seat, facing forward, and never getting up to use the restroom or get on and off the plane, then you have less of a risk of spreading covid than going to a grocery store!
 
tina451
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waffledonkey: Who takes gravy onto an airplane?


My first thought too. Like who would risk that, and most people make the gravy out of the drippings from the turkey. If that gravy goes you might as well throw away everything in the suitcase including the suitcase itself. I'm wondering if the author has actually ever eaten Thanksgiving dinner before.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yes, you should take planes, trains, and automobiles to get home for Thanksgiving dinner.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Uncle Eazy: DNRTFA, but f**k the TSA. Bring airport security back to the airport, with requirements and certifications and all that.

Same with air-traffic controllers.


So do you think they just let anyone work for the TSA?

/You're right about the air traffic controllers, though.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well who else am I going to get to fondle my nads this holiday?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Second, put food in plastic bags. Cakes and pies can go in a carry-on, but cranberry sauce and gravy should be in checked bags."

What if it's a cranberry pie?


Or a gravy cake?
/that was my nickname in collage.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: But the airlines conducted their own tests, saying that if you sit in your seat, facing forward, and never getting up to use the restroom or get on and off the plane, then you have less of a risk of spreading covid than going to a grocery store!


Haven't been into a grocery store since March 12th, who's actually shopping in person when every grocery store offers contactless curbside pickup?!? I mean I guess since almost everyone isn't taking this seriously I shouldn't be surprised, if you're willing to go out to bars and restaurants then a grocery store or airplane probably doesn't seem like a BFD, but damn people it's not that hard in modern times to basically eliminate the chances of transferring the virus. And before people jump on me for pushing the burden onto others, if the only people shopping in the stores were the agents doing the picking they'd have an ~99% reduction in exposure vs having every covidiot come into the store and remove their face covering once they get by the door.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
heck, subby. Reading Dumpy's latest claim of voter fraud is less of a waste of time than that was.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Travelocity has been pushing some intensely irresponsible commercials encouraging holiday travel as a cure to pandemic boredom.  I appreciate that the industry is farked but please, this is dangerously stupid.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
waffledonkey

Who takes gravy onto an airplane?

Would never get in through security as a carry on and most likely removed from a checked bag.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Fireman: Travelocity has been pushing some intensely irresponsible commercials encouraging holiday travel as a cure to pandemic boredom.  I appreciate that the industry is farked but please, this is dangerously stupid.


Oh man...

"Are you bored because you have to stay at home all the tike for a very good reason? Why not cure that by NOT staying at home?"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Can I take a turkey on board with me?


No.  Turkeys can't fly.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waffledonkey: Who takes gravy onto an airplane?


Don't judge me.

/Not setting foot in an airport until I get a reliable vaccination.
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Well who else am I going to get to fondle my nads this holiday?


        (looks around)

 *raises hand slowly*
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Ah, the good ol' TSA.  Remember the solid decision making that led to the creation of that successful government agency?  We'll never make that mistake again.


You know, it's amazing, but we basically saw the nationalization of an entire industry (airport security) with the creation of the TSA, and precious few of the "small government" types objected.  Most of the objections instead came from those of us concerned about civil liberties.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Well who else am I going to get to fondle my nads this holiday?


I'm free.  Well, not free, but I am available.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Jairzinho: Can I take a turkey on board with me?

No.  Turkeys can't fly.


As God as my witness...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Jeebus Saves: Ah, the good ol' TSA.  Remember the solid decision making that led to the creation of that successful government agency?  We'll never make that mistake again.

You know, it's amazing, but we basically saw the nationalization of an entire industry (airport security) with the creation of the TSA, and precious few of the "small government" types objected.  Most of the objections instead came from those of us concerned about civil liberties.


There really wasn't a push back from anyone when it was created.  This was during the time that everyone, and I mean everyone, had a yellow ribbon on their car and a flag pin on their lapel.  To go against this was treason.  It wasn't until we saw the scope of it and the ridiculousness of what they were doing that there was pushback.  By then it was too late.  The fearmongering and playing to peoples emotions worked.
 
