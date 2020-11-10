 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Da, Comrade, our vaccine too is 90% effective   (reuters.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlikely tag hiding from the FSB.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a dose of polonium counteracts the effects of COVID-19? Go figure.
 
keldaria
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good, now put it through FDA clinical trials and prove it, otherwise keep your snake oil in Russia.
 
JRoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
90% Effective!

"At what?"

You ask too many qvestions.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So a dose of polonium counteracts the effects of COVID-19? Go figure.


Well, you die from polonium poisoning instead of Covid, so kind of
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So a dose of polonium counteracts the effects of COVID-19? Go figure.


A high enough dose will.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
90% effective in causing spontaneous combustion?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait, Sputnik V?  Is it star jelly from the satellite or something?
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know why the formulas they stole would be any less effective than the original.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So a dose of polonium counteracts the effects of COVID-19? Go figure.


Well, it prevents you from dying of Covid....
 
con_fuse9
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

keldaria: Good, now put it through FDA clinical trials and prove it, otherwise keep your snake oil in Russia.


https://www.jpost.com/health-science/​n​earing-end-of-clinical-trials-sputnik-​v-social-media-campaign-launches-64852​8
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's so great, doctors are flying out of windows to endorse it...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the Russian government said it then thats all the proof I need.
 
fark account name
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JRoo: 90% Effective!

"At what?"

You ask too many qvestions.


10% didn't die from polonium poisoning.   They'll work on that
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

keldaria: Good, now put it through FDA clinical trials and prove it, otherwise keep your snake oil in Russia.


I saw a survey of about 15 countries: "Will you get vaccinated?"  China was at the top, Russia at the bottom with about 45% saying yes.
 
wage0048
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
90% of people who get the Russian vaccine are immune from COVID.  Unfortunately it's because 50% of those people are already dead.
 
keldaria
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

con_fuse9: keldaria: Good, now put it through FDA clinical trials and prove it, otherwise keep your snake oil in Russia.

https://www.jpost.com/health-science/n​earing-end-of-clinical-trials-sputnik-​v-social-media-campaign-launches-64852​8


Congrats on their Russian clinical trials, but again I wouldn't trust shiat out of the Russian medical industry unless they proved its not snake oil in US FDA clinical trials.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fine.  Let Putin take it first on national TV.
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Fine.  Let Putin take it first on national TV.


You doubt Putin would willing to take a placebo on National TV to prove their Covid vaccine was safe?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now that's a co-partnership that I do believe the Cadet was involved in
 
Fark-N-Noodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope it is for their sake, but you know propaganda, we do it too.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

keldaria: con_fuse9: keldaria: Good, now put it through FDA clinical trials and prove it, otherwise keep your snake oil in Russia.

https://www.jpost.com/health-science/n​earing-end-of-clinical-trials-sputnik-​v-social-media-campaign-launches-64852​8

Congrats on their Russian clinical trials, but again I wouldn't trust shiat out of the Russian medical industry unless they proved its not snake oil in US FDA clinical trials.


Don't trust Trump's FDA either.  Wait for folks in the EU to give it the thumbs up, or for Biden to clean house.

The saddest bit is that it really could be a working vaccine- it's one of several valid approaches that all could work, and there's no reason to believe it's obvious snake oil.  But no farking way do I trust anything coming out of Putin's Russia
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

keldaria: TwilightZone: Fine.  Let Putin take it first on national TV.

You doubt Putin would willing to take a placebo on National TV to prove their Covid vaccine was safe?


Would be a real shame if the that placebo got laced with polonium.  No, I have no doubt but at least I'd get to see Pooty-poot get stuck with a needle.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Wait, Sputnik V?  Is it star jelly from the satellite or something?


Don't ask about Sputnik IV.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

natazha: keldaria: Good, now put it through FDA clinical trials and prove it, otherwise keep your snake oil in Russia.

I saw a survey of about 15 countries: "Will you get vaccinated?"  China was at the top, Russia at the bottom with about 45% saying yes.


45% is still higher than the percentage of farkers in some of these vaccine threads.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was this also part of Operation Warp Speed?
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd daily drive a Lada without the hammer in the trunk before I took their vaccine.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Wait, Sputnik V?  Is it star jelly from the satellite or something?


Listen pal, we have Operation Warp Speed. Let's not get carried away throwing stones.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: fragMasterFlash: So a dose of polonium counteracts the effects of COVID-19? Go figure.

A high enough dose will.


Is there such a thing as a low dose?
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: gnosis301: Wait, Sputnik V?  Is it star jelly from the satellite or something?

Listen pal, we have Operation Warp Speed. Let's not get carried away throwing stones.


I just looked it up - the name "Sputnik" is Russian for spouse/traveling companion. That is a strange name for a vaccine.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

natazha: keldaria: Good, now put it through FDA clinical trials and prove it, otherwise keep your snake oil in Russia.

I saw a survey of about 15 countries: "Will you get vaccinated?"  China was at the top, Russia at the bottom with about 45% saying yes.


In fairness China will most likely adopt some sort of take the vaccination or we will vaccinate you with a bullet.
 
janzee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Keep an eye out for the rise of birth defects in Russia in the next 9 mos.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: keldaria: con_fuse9: keldaria: Good, now put it through FDA clinical trials and prove it, otherwise keep your snake oil in Russia.

https://www.jpost.com/health-science/n​earing-end-of-clinical-trials-sputnik-​v-social-media-campaign-launches-64852​8

Congrats on their Russian clinical trials, but again I wouldn't trust shiat out of the Russian medical industry unless they proved its not snake oil in US FDA clinical trials.

Don't trust Trump's FDA either.  Wait for folks in the EU to give it the thumbs up, or for Biden to clean house.

The saddest bit is that it really could be a working vaccine- it's one of several valid approaches that all could work, and there's no reason to believe it's obvious snake oil.  But no farking way do I trust anything coming out of Putin's Russia


The good news is this was done as a joint project with Germany and German arm is signing off as well. So I am comfortable with it.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

serfdood: Was this also part of Operation Warp Speed?


Yes and no. Warp speed didn't help develop it but because of the companies involved have money to start mass producing it to meet US demand.
 
