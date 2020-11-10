 Skip to content
(SILive)   NYC to cut $19 Verrazzano Bridge toll from Brooklyn to Staten Island by 50%. But there's a catch   (silive.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You drop through a hole at the midpoint.  If you want to go the full way you still have to pay the full 100%.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Daylight savings time, now available in bridge toll.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The catch: you have to go to Staten Island
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trump supporters will be blocking the lanes?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Somebody's nieces and nephews needed jobs.

They're the ones that will be taking tolls in the ezpass lanes (read: no show jobs).
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The catch is held down with a piece of cheese.

Don't fall for it!
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They should use the new revenue to greatly increase the size of the MTA police force. They've really fallen behind, need their own tanks and anti-aircraft missiles like the NYPD, the NYSP, and the Brownies.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That shiat made my brian hurt.
Math is hard.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Last December President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion spending package that included a repeal of the split tolling ban on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, including language to split the span's one-way toll into two split-tolls."

Cuomo didn't do it. AOC didn't do it. Biden didn't do it. De Blasio didn't do it. Trump did it.

Course, you won't find that in most reports.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Somebody's nieces and nephews needed jobs.

They're the ones that will be taking tolls in the ezpass lanes (read: no show jobs).


what? Its been cashless for years now.
 
