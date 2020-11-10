 Skip to content
 
The most important interview you'll read today is with the owner of the sex shop next to Four Seasons Landscaping
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I wasn't expecting much, but that was a surprisingly good interview.

/hehe they have "staying power"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel bad that they didn't give him any warning.  I feel like he would have come up with some classic shirts.

Also, there might have been a mortician at the crematorium that could have helped Rudy with his make-up.
 
Overused Expression
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I cannot read the store owner's words without picturing them coming from Robert DeNiro for some reason...
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 [Editor's note:The New York Times has reported that the campaign actually always meant to hold the event at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but the president misunderstood which Four Seasons was hosting when he first tweeted about it.]

Yeah. Suuuuuuuurrre they did.

A lovely interview, I like when the interviewee has a healthy sense of humour.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Trump starts out playing around with Stormy Daniels, and one of his final hurrahs was right by an adult bookstore. You can't write this stuff."

This guy was fantastic. Would love to have a beer with him.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would have bought a "Dick Rambone" just to throw it at the Trump crowd and watch them scatter.
 
The Cat Who Walks By Herself
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Opacity: Subby, I wasn't expecting much, but that was a surprisingly good interview.

/hehe they have "staying power"


Same! That was a hoot. The world needs more people with a good sense of humor.

What the hell, a small business still going after 40 years is no small achievement these days.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So have we heard the official excuse as to why this location was chosen?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Trump's people are such incompetent clowns, and yet 70 million Americans are so blinded by party politics and hatred for minorities, they can not see it.

Of course then again, history is full of examples of hateful people being incompetent.  The two just go together.  I can't figure out if they are hateful because they need someone to blame for their stupidity or they are hate causes them to reject all reason
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, that guy sounds pretty amazing. Great interview.
Like he says, you can't beat this kind of publicity.
 
macownr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was the single best article I've read about the whole shiat show.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sex shops were more interesting back when they were scummy and only found in frightening industrial neighborhoods.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rummonkey: So have we heard the official excuse as to why this location was chosen?


blindfiveyearold.comView Full Size
 
Gaseous Anomaly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rummonkey: So have we heard the official excuse as to why this location was chosen?


I read that their star voter fraud witness is a registered sex offender, and so there are not many places he's allowed to be. (IIRC via Talking Points Memo on Twitter) AFAIK no word on whether that was actually the deciding factor.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the campaign actually always meant to hold the event at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but the president misunderstood which Four Seasons was hosting when he first tweeted about it.]


Trump is going to rage about this, how dare they say he was wrong, Trump is going to make someone say they told him the Four Season Hotel because they made a mistake, not Trump
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Sex shops were more interesting back when they were scummy and only found in frightening industrial neighborhoods.


...and Times Square
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: I would have bought a "Dick Rambone" just to throw it at the Trump crowd and watch them scatter.


You know the interviewer and the dude who owns the place were trying to figure out how to work "Dick Rambone" and some of the other products from the get go, and giggling all the way there....
 
MagSeven
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just ordered 10 bottles of Farkwater. Gotta kick of 2021 the right way!
 
cefm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That guy seemed like a character. Running his parents' sex shop.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We've had customers from both sides, Republican and Democrat. But nobody from, like, Rudy Giuliani's [camp.]

Fark user imageView Full Size


is Rudy's camp the undead or cousin-farkers?
 
ReAnimator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This was surprisingly great.
 
