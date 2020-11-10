 Skip to content
(PennLive)   Scruffy isn't so scruffy after earning the title of America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in 2020's Dirty Dogs contest and winning his shelter $5,000. Please welcome him and the rest of the winners to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread   (pennlive.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


Good morning!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Caturday and Woofday Brigade, listen up... RWDA is at the start of a long, expensive battle against the Big C. Her insurance isn't covering all of her meds, and she isn't able to work mid-chemo. She needs our help - small amounts and all.

I am going to do a little raffle. Between now (11/9/2020) and November 30, 2020, ANY donation of $5 or more to the Real Women Drink Akvavit GoFundMe gets you entered into a raffle. Three entries given for donations of $50 or more. What is being raffled? A calendar of the Grand Canyon, with my photography. I'll ship it to you, free of charge, the first week of December. It'll make a nice stocking stuffer. If we get at least $1,000 in donations, I'll add two more calendars, for a second and third raffle.

Fine print: None, really. I just need to know who you are, so if you donate, let me know, so I can keep track. I'll match it to her GoFundMe page, though I may not know what your fark handle is, so let me know (either through the thread, or direct email - My EIP). If there are 2-3 calendars raffled, you don't get removed from the raffle if you win one. Entries are cumulative. There's nothing in this for me... it's about helping RWDA.

RWDA GoFundMe

Sample picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Good morning, and good job
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

Good morning!


Morning!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Good morning, and good job


Howdy, friend. And thanks :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Thank you for all you do!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Thank you for all you do!


Stop letting it out that I do things. It'll ruin my rep. :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But, mom! I don't wanna go trick-or-treating dressed like this!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yay Woofday!!

Wonder how long it'll take Djelibeybi to show up with Brindy pictures....
I bet later than she usually shows up because PUPPY!!!!
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
OK, 43 min ago, someone made an anonymous donation... I want to enter you in the raffle... email me, so I can get your name down :)
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

bobug: OK, 43 min ago, someone made an anonymous donation... I want to enter you in the raffle... email me, so I can get your name down :)


😹 I think we're seeing a flaw with this plan 😹

Are we gonna need a search team to make sure everyone tags their name on the donations for this month?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Otera: bobug: OK, 43 min ago, someone made an anonymous donation... I want to enter you in the raffle... email me, so I can get your name down :)

😹 I think we're seeing a flaw with this plan 😹

Are we gonna need a search team to make sure everyone tags their name on the donations for this month?


Nope. I'm asking people to self-identify, and stay honest.  If they want to stay anonymous, email me privately.  This is on the honor system.  I'm not going to police people to  help her out.  The important thing is people help.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Good morning, Woofday people! Those transformation/adoption stories warmed my heart. I should probably not watch, listen to, or read anything else today (except this thread). :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Good morning, Woofday people! Those transformation/adoption stories warmed my heart. I should probably not watch, listen to, or read anything else today (except this thread). :-)


Well I'm glad you're here! :-)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Good morning, Woofday people! Those transformation/adoption stories warmed my heart. I should probably not watch, listen to, or read anything else today (except this thread). :-)


Dres was in full DGAF mode this morning. Major was in "I want to cause issues. Trouble. THINGS"

I caught this, and it made me snicker.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


These two are too much!!

Nick seems to think he is Jack's dad.
I watched Jack play pounce Nick yesterday.  Nick purred, nuzzled Jack, and got up without any complaint.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]
[Fark user image 425x239]

These two are too much!!

Nick seems to think he is Jack's dad.
I watched Jack play pounce Nick yesterday.  Nick purred, nuzzled Jack, and got up without any complaint.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 720x927]


Missing: Free kidney level checking!
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Bailey Dog got to enjoy a bonus beach day this past weekend
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x1133]
The Bailey Dog got to enjoy a bonus beach day this past weekend


Great picture!
Did we have some frolicking in the surf?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x1133]
The Bailey Dog got to enjoy a bonus beach day this past weekend


Lucky Bailey! ♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x1133]
The Bailey Dog got to enjoy a bonus beach day this past weekend


Awesome!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
*sigh* So, I had just finished setting up a pot of milk oolong tea and bringing it to my room when FIL's home health assessment person showed up.  We mask up, let her in, close the door.... And this lady pulls the mask down past her nose!!!   ARG!!!!

"PLEASE fix your mask. This entire household is immunocompromised and litigious.  If we get Covid, we will sue"
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We have been EXCESSIVELY careful about not leaving the house and his physical therapy person wore their mask properly and wore a farking face shield.... Hubby wears a full face respirator and is the only person to leave the house. He doesn't walk through the house past the olds, but instead enters from the door closest to a bathroom and put all his clothes in farking garbage bags like they were biohazard bags.

If we farking catch this, we WILL know that this medical professional is the reason.
Don't pull down the mask in the house and mention how you've been in "SOOOooo many houses today, it's ridiculous"
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x350]

We have been EXCESSIVELY careful about not leaving the house and his physical therapy person wore their mask properly and wore a farking face shield.... Hubby wears a full face respirator and is the only person to leave the house. He doesn't walk through the house past the olds, but instead enters from the door closest to a bathroom and put all his clothes in farking garbage bags like they were biohazard bags.

If we farking catch this, we WILL know that this medical professional is the reason.
Don't pull down the mask in the house and mention how you've been in "SOOOooo many houses today, it's ridiculous"


Hopefully, you'll get one of those customer surveys and you can provide the proper kind of feedback about that person's behavior during a pandemic.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: *sigh* So, I had just finished setting up a pot of milk oolong tea and bringing it to my room when FIL's home health assessment person showed up.  We mask up, let her in, close the door.... And this lady pulls the mask down past her nose!!!   ARG!!!!

"PLEASE fix your mask. This entire household is immunocompromised and litigious.  If we get Covid, we will sue"


what the hell is wrong with people. Even with no Covid that is just wrong to do. The flu can kill just as easily. You just don't do that shiat around compromised people. If you really want to keep all the viruses off your husband when he goes out get one of those suits that I posted earlier thread. Virus can't get through it. that in a full face shield and gloves you're pretty much covered
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Otera: [Fark user image 425x350]

We have been EXCESSIVELY careful about not leaving the house and his physical therapy person wore their mask properly and wore a farking face shield.... Hubby wears a full face respirator and is the only person to leave the house. He doesn't walk through the house past the olds, but instead enters from the door closest to a bathroom and put all his clothes in farking garbage bags like they were biohazard bags.

If we farking catch this, we WILL know that this medical professional is the reason.
Don't pull down the mask in the house and mention how you've been in "SOOOooo many houses today, it's ridiculous"

Hopefully, you'll get one of those customer surveys and you can provide the proper kind of feedback about that person's behavior during a pandemic.


I'm trying to calm down with that pot of tea, but I also decided to start rewatching Dexter on netflix.  Noticed they had it up... Last week or so?
*Has the show much louder than she usually likes, out of spite
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: *sigh* So, I had just finished setting up a pot of milk oolong tea and bringing it to my room when FIL's home health assessment person showed up.  We mask up, let her in, close the door.... And this lady pulls the mask down past her nose!!!   ARG!!!!

"PLEASE fix your mask. This entire household is immunocompromised and litigious.  If we get Covid, we will sue"

what the hell is wrong with people. Even with no Covid that is just wrong to do. The flu can kill just as easily. You just don't do that shiat around compromised people. If you really want to keep all the viruses off your husband when he goes out get one of those suits that I posted earlier thread. Virus can't get through it. that in a full face shield and gloves you're pretty much covered


How heat compatible is it? As an Executive Chef, he essentially needs protective equipment that firefighters can use.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
ruinmyweek.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: Fark that Pixel: Otera: *sigh* So, I had just finished setting up a pot of milk oolong tea and bringing it to my room when FIL's home health assessment person showed up.  We mask up, let her in, close the door.... And this lady pulls the mask down past her nose!!!   ARG!!!!

"PLEASE fix your mask. This entire household is immunocompromised and litigious.  If we get Covid, we will sue"

what the hell is wrong with people. Even with no Covid that is just wrong to do. The flu can kill just as easily. You just don't do that shiat around compromised people. If you really want to keep all the viruses off your husband when he goes out get one of those suits that I posted earlier thread. Virus can't get through it. that in a full face shield and gloves you're pretty much covered

How heat compatible is it? As an Executive Chef, he essentially needs protective equipment that firefighters can use.


They don't use a salamander there do they?
DuPont™ Tyvek® is combustible and should be protected from a flame and other high heat sources. If the temperature of DuPont™ Tyvek® reaches 750° F (400° C), it will burn and the fire may spread and fall away from the point of ignition. For more information call 1-800-44-TYVEK. DuPont™ Tyvek® carries a Class I or NFPA Class A fire rating for flame spread and smoke developed index as measured by ASTM E-84.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a dog bed, so that must be my dog Andrew :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x350]

We have been EXCESSIVELY careful about not leaving the house and his physical therapy person wore their mask properly and wore a farking face shield.... Hubby wears a full face respirator and is the only person to leave the house. He doesn't walk through the house past the olds, but instead enters from the door closest to a bathroom and put all his clothes in farking garbage bags like they were biohazard bags.

If we farking catch this, we WILL know that this medical professional is the reason.
Don't pull down the mask in the house and mention how you've been in "SOOOooo many houses today, it's ridiculous"


Grrrrrrr!!!! That makes me so angry!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good evening everyone!
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I have a strange dog
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

powerful katrinka: I have a strange dog
[Fark user image 850x637]


Beautiful dog!
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Thought this was Thread:  Dogs. Dogs doing air quotes, counting money, fighting a T-rex, and square dance calling. Dogs playing videogames, counting money, and stealing a swimming pool. Dogs grinnin', fightin' crabs, sleep drinkin', tongue bleppin', and dreamin'. DOGS. video  1 comment
Not.
Unca Cabbage hit it Right On with radio announcer dogshortly above.  Wish there'd been one of these stop by college radio station Lifetime+ ago.  Plumbicon who has to see this! & I would've let her/him/it in to Say Something.  Have alumni in mind to share her/him/it with, if e-dresses are still right.
All Others Good Lookers as customary, but am Absolutely Taken by this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wait, What?? 10 hrs ago, fetcher superstefi on imgur.  Was .gif, dog ran here from back of room
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yep, Still watching
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
deansomerset.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

powerful katrinka: I have a strange dog
[Fark user image 850x637]


Strange and wonderful. How is he doing?
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Hey, all - how's it going?

I'd like to let you know I finally found some of the emails sent to me - they were in the damned "junk" file. But not all; just some. I downloaded and applied the latest update today, but it doesn't seem to have fixed anything. Well, it did finally allow me to log back in to my fark email, but that's about it.

Suffice to say I am severely  annoyed.

Under the circumstances, it might be better if someone else either takes over or at least acts as a close backup re: the Holiday Card thing. I'm happy to provide my phone number to someone I trust/know from these threads, and I'm doing my best to get the damnable emails to load. I'm now routinely checking junk folders, rebooting daily, etc., but the 14.+ update for Apple sucks great big sweaty donkey dicks - and the donkeys aren't happy about it either.

Let's see if I can at least pay the pupper tax: this should be followed by a pic of Brindy Girl lounging in her autumn-themed collar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Hey, all - how's it going?

I'd like to let you know I finally found some of the emails sent to me - they were in the damned "junk" file. But not all; just some. I downloaded and applied the latest update today, but it doesn't seem to have fixed anything. Well, it did finally allow me to log back in to my fark email, but that's about it.

Suffice to say I am severely  annoyed.

Under the circumstances, it might be better if someone else either takes over or at least acts as a close backup re: the Holiday Card thing. I'm happy to provide my phone number to someone I trust/know from these threads, and I'm doing my best to get the damnable emails to load. I'm now routinely checking junk folders, rebooting daily, etc., but the 14.+ update for Apple sucks great big sweaty donkey dicks - and the donkeys aren't happy about it either.

Let's see if I can at least pay the pupper tax: this should be followed by a pic of Brindy Girl lounging in her autumn-themed collar.

[Fark user image 850x850]


Hi both of you, Good to see you!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Hey, all - how's it going?

I'd like to let you know I finally found some of the emails sent to me - they were in the damned "junk" file. But not all; just some. I downloaded and applied the latest update today, but it doesn't seem to have fixed anything. Well, it did finally allow me to log back in to my fark email, but that's about it.

Suffice to say I am severely  annoyed.

Under the circumstances, it might be better if someone else either takes over or at least acts as a close backup re: the Holiday Card thing. I'm happy to provide my phone number to someone I trust/know from these threads, and I'm doing my best to get the damnable emails to load. I'm now routinely checking junk folders, rebooting daily, etc., but the 14.+ update for Apple sucks great big sweaty donkey dicks - and the donkeys aren't happy about it either.

Let's see if I can at least pay the pupper tax: this should be followed by a pic of Brindy Girl lounging in her autumn-themed collar.

[Fark user image 850x850]

Hi both of you, Good to see you!


Hi sweetie!

Welp, I got a little chime noise notifying me somebody replied to my post, but it wouldn't download the message from the server. GRR!!!

*sigh*

I wanted to tell you I finally found your email from several days ago (imagine me flipping the bird in Apple, Inc's general direction, cuz I am).  This is beyond frustrating. I AM ACTUALLY TYPING SO FREAKING HARD I JUST BROKE A FINGERNAIL!!!!!

Seriously, I really just broke a fingernail.

*heavy sigh*

Yeah, wanna help me keep track of the whole Holiday card thing?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Hey, all - how's it going?

I'd like to let you know I finally found some of the emails sent to me - they were in the damned "junk" file. But not all; just some. I downloaded and applied the latest update today, but it doesn't seem to have fixed anything. Well, it did finally allow me to log back in to my fark email, but that's about it.

Suffice to say I am severely  annoyed.

Under the circumstances, it might be better if someone else either takes over or at least acts as a close backup re: the Holiday Card thing. I'm happy to provide my phone number to someone I trust/know from these threads, and I'm doing my best to get the damnable emails to load. I'm now routinely checking junk folders, rebooting daily, etc., but the 14.+ update for Apple sucks great big sweaty donkey dicks - and the donkeys aren't happy about it either.

Let's see if I can at least pay the pupper tax: this should be followed by a pic of Brindy Girl lounging in her autumn-themed collar.

[Fark user image 850x850]

Hi both of you, Good to see you!

Hi sweetie!

Welp, I got a little chime noise notifying me somebody replied to my post, but it wouldn't download the message from the server. GRR!!!

*sigh*

I wanted to tell you I finally found your email from several days ago (imagine me flipping the bird in Apple, Inc's general direction, cuz I am).  This is beyond frustrating. I AM ACTUALLY TYPING SO FREAKING HARD I JUST BROKE A FINGERNAIL!!!!!

Seriously, I really just broke a fingernail.

*heavy sigh*

Yeah, wanna help me keep track of the whole Holiday card thing?


I can certainly try, sorry about your finger nail!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Djelibeybi: Fark that Pixel: Djelibeybi: Hey, all - how's it going?

I'd like to let you know I finally found some of the emails sent to me - they were in the damned "junk" file. But not all; just some. I downloaded and applied the latest update today, but it doesn't seem to have fixed anything. Well, it did finally allow me to log back in to my fark email, but that's about it.

Suffice to say I am severely  annoyed.

Under the circumstances, it might be better if someone else either takes over or at least acts as a close backup re: the Holiday Card thing. I'm happy to provide my phone number to someone I trust/know from these threads, and I'm doing my best to get the damnable emails to load. I'm now routinely checking junk folders, rebooting daily, etc., but the 14.+ update for Apple sucks great big sweaty donkey dicks - and the donkeys aren't happy about it either.

Let's see if I can at least pay the pupper tax: this should be followed by a pic of Brindy Girl lounging in her autumn-themed collar.

[Fark user image 850x850]

Hi both of you, Good to see you!

Hi sweetie!

Welp, I got a little chime noise notifying me somebody replied to my post, but it wouldn't download the message from the server. GRR!!!

*sigh*

I wanted to tell you I finally found your email from several days ago (imagine me flipping the bird in Apple, Inc's general direction, cuz I am).  This is beyond frustrating. I AM ACTUALLY TYPING SO FREAKING HARD I JUST BROKE A FINGERNAIL!!!!!

Seriously, I really just broke a fingernail.

*heavy sigh*

Yeah, wanna help me keep track of the whole Holiday card thing?


*curls up on the porch* don't let me in!
I totally get that. You... Uhhhh... Mighta seen my posts from earlier about the farking home nurse? Hooo boy.... I was physically shaking from that.
 
laulaja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Puppy cart
May not work -- furrget how galleries paste in
 
