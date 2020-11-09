 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Tropical storm Theta's eta is right behind Eta's and now the 29th recorded named storm of this year & broke Katrina's record in 2005   (nytimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
and iota is a possibility, though slight
Man, Eta is a weird storm
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I submitted this with a beta headline
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they turn off the satellites and stop looking, there'll be fewer storms.

/sheesh. have we learned nothing?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and iota is a possibility, though slight
Man, Eta is a weird storm


Agree on Eta's path.  One of the wackiest I can recall (weather.com)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Iota's possibility is more than slight (nhcnoaa.gov)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just KNEW we could do it!  Yay us!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
thecatholicgeeks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and iota is a possibility, though slight
Man, Eta is a weird storm


I pay no attention to these things. Has Eta been out there for weeks? Or is this a matter of 2020 time dilation?
 
