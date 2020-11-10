 Skip to content
 
(Stars and Stripes)   Heroic Afghan pilot who has saved multiple US soldiers' lives had his approval to US revoked after Pentagon reneged on promise and is now in hiding with his family   (stripes.com) divider line
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
/You believed a promise the US Government made you?

//You really are some kind of farking stupid, aren't you?

///This farking country...
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

W_Scarlet: /You believed a promise the US Government made you?

//You really are some kind of farking stupid, aren't you?

///This farking country...


It's not the country. It's the current leadership
And 50% of the country
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

W_Scarlet: /You believed a promise the US Government made you?

//You really are some kind of farking stupid, aren't you?

///This farking country...


Why not trust us?

We're not complete assholes when it comes to helping those who have helped us during war: Operation Frequent Wind

This dude was either overlooked by mistake, or whatever President responsible for him still being over there is a jerk.

/didn't read full article
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cythraul: Operation Frequent Wind


Did we invade a tofu factory?
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Cythraul: Operation Frequent Wind

Did we invade a tofu factory?


Yes, we invaded a tofu factory. (Rolls eyes.)
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddammit.

This will be over soon.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: W_Scarlet: /You believed a promise the US Government made you?

//You really are some kind of farking stupid, aren't you?

///This farking country...

It's not the country. It's the current leadership
And 50% of the country


... oh sweet summer child. I hate Republicans as much as anyone, but you've taken leave of your senses if you think for a New York minute we don't have a very extensive history of farking over foreign allies and reneging on our promises.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing them well with freedom. In God's name. 911, right?

But keep telling us the brown boogie man will kill us in our sleep.

After all we have done for them, too.
Why we carpet bombed them with freedom.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people in charge will get right on it.
Just as soon as all those South Americans that fought in Iraq get their Green Cards.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans always lie.
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However much we want it to be true when we hear "This is not who we are" when something awful happens, there will always remain plenty of evidence throughout our history that it is, indeed who we are, who we have always been, and will remain so as long as we cling to the notion that people who aren't us are beneath our contempt, and are ours to do with as we see fit.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cythraul: W_Scarlet: /You believed a promise the US Government made you?

//You really are some kind of farking stupid, aren't you?

///This farking country...

Why not trust us?

We're not complete assholes when it comes to helping those who have helped us during war: Operation Frequent Wind

This dude was either overlooked by mistake, or whatever President responsible for him still being over there is a jerk.

/didn't read full article


This is f*cking disgraceful. But then, that's kinda the norm for this administration, isn't it?
 
FuManchu7
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I know it's easy to blame this on the current administration, but from personal experience this has happened way too much during the Bush and Obama administrations also.

One of the cheapest ways to bribe someone to help us in our forever war is to promise them a legal way to immigrate to the US.  It's also the easiest promise to break because the denial is usually a death sentence to the person who helped us, so the problem kind of works itself out in short order.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Murica tag being held at a black site?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pull the plug! 25 45
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FuManchu7: I know it's easy to blame this on the current administration, but from personal experience this has happened way too much during the Bush and Obama administrations also.

One of the cheapest ways to bribe someone to help us in our forever war is to promise them a legal way to immigrate to the US.  It's also the easiest promise to break because the denial is usually a death sentence to the person who helped us, so the problem kind of works itself out in short order.


Sorry, everybody!  Best of luck!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you allow Republicans into power. The cruelty is the point.
 
UncleDirtNap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe we could swap this guy and his family out for one of Trump's kids?
 
chewd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is nothing cowards hate more than to see someone who acts with courage.

So yeah, he's not going to fit in here in america.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The US will never learn loyalty goes infinitely farther than bombs on parts of the world.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: The US will never learn loyalty goes infinitely farther than bombs on parts of the world.

They do, but loyalty isn't something military contractors can sell.  Also, we think it's hilarious when brown people trust us.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keep counting the days fellow farkers..
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: This is what happens when you allow Republicans into power. The cruelty is the point.


It's not a party label - it's whoever the "conservatives" are at the moment.
Conservatism is the doctrine of cowardice and retreat from reality.
The childish desire to always have things "the same".
It is not possible to possess honor, and be a "conservative".
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We are kinda bad about screwing folks over.
Kurds out front shoulda told ya so.

What's that? Oh.  No wonder it's so quiet out front now.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: This is what happens when you allow Republicans into power. The cruelty is the point.


It's always easy to point a finger, but I don't think it's merely Republican or Democrat Issue here.  Remember who is holding power outside of the presidency.  Who controls the house and the senate?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DORMAMU: The US will never learn loyalty goes infinitely farther than bombs on parts of the world.


Bombs and other munitions make people money. That's all that matters
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dragonchild: DORMAMU: The US will never learn loyalty goes infinitely farther than bombs on parts of the world.
They do, but loyalty isn't something military contractors can sell.  Also, we think it's hilarious when brown people trust us.


I have you Farkied as "Supported prosecution of guards in Abu Gharib".
Not sure if that can of worms will ever be really opened completely.

/judge had a gag order on chunks of it
 
