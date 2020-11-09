 Skip to content
(CBC)   Here is proof that the media has all the power to change Amazon's way of thinking   (cbc.ca) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, here's proof that Whole Foods doesn't want a PR nightmare.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The media...and an entire country full of suddenly very angry Canadians, yah.  And you'd better watch out or you'll be sorry, a hockey game might break out from the backlash.

Trying to say that your employees can't wear a poppy on Remembrance Day is about the same as walking up to a Canada Goose nest and eating the eggs raw.  It takes a special kind of leadership to decide that's a good path to follow.  The special kind that gets its ass canned.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don Cherry lost his job over comments on people not wearing poppies last year. Its a thing in Canada.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thrakkorzog: Don Cherry lost his job over comments on people not wearing poppies last year. Its a thing in Canada.


It's our attempt at pride in our countries veterans.
In Flanders Fields
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved, and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
John McRae
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: Explain


